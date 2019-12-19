 Skip to content
(The Sun)   "AAAAAAHHHHH" (Peeks again). "AAAAAAHHHHH" (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
28
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's what tarantula hawks do...
 
bismark189
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would like to nominate this headline for "Most accurate headline of the year".
 
DarkVader
‘’ 2 hours ago  
dotandline.netView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 2 hours ago  
usually the nope headlines are lost on me.

not this one.

*runs away crying*
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh no that poor cute little spider!

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Harlee
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bismark189: I would like to nominate this headline for "Most accurate headline of the year".


I would have gone with "Nope2."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every few months  an article about tarantula hawks is greenlit.

Nature's vicious. Get over it you cowardly pansies.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 hours ago  
:( poor spiderbro

🕷
 
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

big pig peaches: Every few months  an article about tarantula hawks is greenlit.

Nature's vicious. Get over it you cowardly pansies.


But natural is better!!!!!
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

big pig peaches: Every few months  an article about tarantula hawks is greenlit.

Nature's vicious. Get over it you cowardly pansies.


If you're ever stung by one, just lay down and scream.

/They're here in Tucson.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet there is some love for that little chicken hawk from looney tunes
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 2 hours ago  
YAY!!! NOPE THREAD!!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
th0th
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But he just wanted to find a new friend...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously, arachnophobes.  This is the Circle of Life. Didn't you people watch The Lion King?  The fact this still happens indicates everything is in balance: There are Huntsmen spiders and Tarantula Hawks that hunt THEM.

Per some friends in Australia, Huntsmen are Spider Bros.  They don't really bother humans (unlike Funnel Webs, which compete with wasps as the assholes of the Arachnid genus), and keep other nasty bugs out of the house.  They move fast and are large, which tends to be the biggest issue for the "kill it with fire" responses.

The article drastically understates the wasp threat, though.  Tarantula Hawks come in 3rd place on the Schmidt Sting Pain Index, superseded by Bullet Ants and Warrior Wasps in Central/South America. Their stingers are also up to an inch long, so um, ouch.
 
minivanracer
‘’ 2 hours ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: big pig peaches: Every few months  an article about tarantula hawks is greenlit.

Nature's vicious. Get over it you cowardly pansies.

If you're ever stung by one, just lay down and scream.

/They're here in Tucson.


As someone unfortunate enough to have been stung by one of these winged spawn of Satan, I can confirm that the pain is so intense that yes the only thing you can do is lie down and scream. I have broken many bones including my neck and my back (lol). And they hurt like hell. But that pain didn't make me soil myself.....
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 2 hours ago  

th0th: But he just wanted to find a new friend...
[Fark user image 389x256]

Seriously, arachnophobes.  This is the Circle of Life. Didn't you people watch The Lion King?  The fact this still happens indicates everything is in balance: There are Huntsmen spiders and Tarantula Hawks that hunt THEM.

Per some friends in Australia, Huntsmen are Spider Bros.  They don't really bother humans (unlike Funnel Webs, which compete with wasps as the assholes of the Arachnid genus), and keep other nasty bugs out of the house.  They move fast and are large, which tends to be the biggest issue for the "kill it with fire" responses.

The article drastically understates the wasp threat, though.  Tarantula Hawks come in 3rd place on the Schmidt Sting Pain Index, superseded by Bullet Ants and Warrior Wasps in Central/South America. Their stingers are also up to an inch long, so um, ouch.


I guess it depends.  you choose your end, eaten by a lion, or paralyzed and have eggs injected into you where you can feel them hatch and eat their way out slowly.

I would pick the former.

Unless the egg thing is your fetish, of course.
 
Bondith
‘’ 2 hours ago  

th0th: Per some friends in Australia, Huntsmen are Spider Bros. They don't really bother humans (unlike Funnel Webs, which compete with wasps as the assholes of the Arachnid genus), and keep other nasty bugs out of the house. They move fast and are large, which tends to be the biggest issue for the "kill it with fire" responses.


Indeed.

Science Isn't Scary Episode 11: ArachnophKILL IT! KILL IT WITH FIRE!
Youtube obZwNw20jyQ
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

big pig peaches: Every few months  an article about tarantula hawks is greenlit.

Nature's vicious. Get over it you cowardly pansies.


There's all sorts of parastic wasps that do this, and they're fantastic natural pest control. When I'd find one of the tomato hornworms in my garden with the wasp eggs attached to it, I'd leave that one right where it was so the baby wasps might be able to repeat the cycle and help protect my harvest.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*tiny high five*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frantic Freddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: big pig peaches: Every few months  an article about tarantula hawks is greenlit.

Nature's vicious. Get over it you cowardly pansies.

If you're ever stung by one, just lay down and scream.

/They're here in Tucson.


It's our State Insect.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

th0th: Tarantula Hawks come in 3rd place on the Schmidt Sting Pain Index, superseded by Bullet Ants and Warrior Wasps in Central/South America.


These all sound like names for Division III college sports teams after all the single-thing names were taken.

"Bullets?"
"Taken."
"How about Ants?"
"Also taken."
"Crap.  Well, how about 'Bullet Ants'?"
"If I say yes, can we call it a day?"
"Absolutely."
" 'Bullet Ants' it is then."
 
Shrink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Experts advise people to avoid touching the wasp because their stings are extremely painful.

who the hell is going around petting those things?


But they only bite if provoked.

oh. c'mere little guy, who wants scritches?
 
th0th
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: th0th: Tarantula Hawks come in 3rd place on the Schmidt Sting Pain Index, superseded by Bullet Ants and Warrior Wasps in Central/South America.

These all sound like names for Division III college sports teams after all the single-thing names were taken.

"Bullets?"
"Taken."
"How about Ants?"
"Also taken."
"Crap.  Well, how about 'Bullet Ants'?"
"If I say yes, can we call it a day?"
"Absolutely."
" 'Bullet Ants' it is then."


I believe the name derives from the sting feeling like you've been shot.
 
tfudtuckerpucker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

th0th: But he just wanted to find a new friend...


Fark user imageView Full Size

Baby YodaSpider

Coming up in Season #2 of the Mandelorian.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't think I've ever felt sympathy for an Ick Ick Nope before.

I wonder if Dan O'Bannon read about those monsters before writing Alien.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Every few months  an article about tarantula hawks is greenlit.

Nature's vicious. Get over it you cowardly pansies.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
