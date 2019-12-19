 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Randy rompy couple do an upper decker on bus in broad daylight   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
33
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I didn't even know they had a loo up there.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Bang Bus: Britain, now in production.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Upper Decker"
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 6 hours ago  
its a good thing you can't really see anything.
not b/c of censorship
b/c they're british

the reason it rains every day in england is cause not even god wants to see that
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"As gas engineer John Dolan sat in his van waiting for pals, he "noticed movement" in the corner of his eye.
When he looked up from his phone, he spotted the strange sight - and quickly filmed the lusty couple before sending it to his wife in shock.'

I am in shock I am! Look how shocking is this! I'm so shocked that I'm pulling out my phone, filming, jacking-off, and forwarding it to everyone on my contact list!
 
Cheron
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Holy coitus Batman that bus is heading toward a school

Don't worry chum I'll post a video online for the whole world to see so school children might not accidentally see a woman moving on top of a man.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm pretty you're supposed to say woman daylight, OP.
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They have "Real" sex in England????

I always thought the "Stuff Upper Lip" ment something else.........
 
crackpancake
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bslim: "As gas engineer John Dolan sat in his van waiting for pals, he "noticed movement" in the corner of his eye.
When he looked up from his phone, he spotted the strange sight - and quickly filmed the lusty couple before sending it to his wife in shock.'

I am in shock I am! Look how shocking is this! I'm so shocked that I'm pulling out my phone, filming, jacking-off, and forwarding it to everyone on my contact list!



HAHAHAHA  tHAT'S WHAT i THOUGHT.....I mean is sex still really that huge a deal?  It's not 1950s.  if you're offended don't watch......at least move to the side so I can see better!  The nerve!
 
TWX
‘’ 5 hours ago  

oopsboom: its a good thing you can't really see anything.
not b/c of censorship
b/c they're british

the reason it rains every day in england is cause not even god wants to see that


You're not up for witnessing a a bit of rumpy-pumpy?

/British slang for coitus is damn funny
 
TWX
‘’ 5 hours ago  

croesius: I didn't even know they had a loo up there.


Farkie doesn't check out

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 5 hours ago  

crackpancake: Bslim: "As gas engineer John Dolan sat in his van waiting for pals, he "noticed movement" in the corner of his eye.
When he looked up from his phone, he spotted the strange sight - and quickly filmed the lusty couple before sending it to his wife in shock.'

I am in shock I am! Look how shocking is this! I'm so shocked that I'm pulling out my phone, filming, jacking-off, and forwarding it to everyone on my contact list!


HAHAHAHA  tHAT'S WHAT i THOUGHT.....I mean is sex still really that huge a deal?  It's not 1950s.  if you're offended don't watch......at least move to the side so I can see better!  The nerve!


if you are offended by someone jerkin it , you can: not watch, don't be a prude, or sit somewhere else on the bus!
 
Gleeman
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TWX: croesius: I didn't even know they had a loo up there.

Farkie doesn't check out

[Fark user image image 850x101]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TWX: croesius: I didn't even know they had a loo up there.

Farkie doesn't check out

[Fark user image 850x101]


Oh man, I forgot about that poor convenience store.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bslim: "As gas engineer John Dolan sat in his van waiting for pals, he "noticed movement" in the corner of his eye.
When he looked up from his phone, he spotted the strange sight - and quickly filmed the lusty couple before sending it to his wife in shock.'

I am in shock I am! Look how shocking is this! I'm so shocked that I'm pulling out my phone, filming, jacking-off, and forwarding it to everyone on my contact list!


Don't forget posting it to social media to shame the people because the bus was about to pass a secondary school. A SCHOOL, Mavis.

What do think the odds are that they checked that random creepers twitter mid-coitus....
 
omg bbq
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Woman sits on man's lap on bus.
British people are outraged.
 
Kinan
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"John said: "There's a sandwich shop round the corner"
Was the special of the day roast beef... Or pork?
Got nuthin'
 
robodog
‘’ 5 hours ago  

omg bbq: Woman sits on man's lap on bus.
British people are outraged.


Um, it very clearly was not just sitting if you watch the video...
 
LewDux
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Insain2: They have "Real" sex in England????

I always thought the "Stuff Upper Lip" ment something else.........


It still does
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Harry Enfield - The Conjugal Rights Guide
Youtube 5Ivsb79-h90
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The wheels on the bus go up and down...up and down...up and down...
 
Encyclopedist Bioluminesica
‘’ 4 hours ago  

croesius: I didn't even know they had a loo up there.


That's racist against Scottish people. Scotland has plenty of loos. Heck Scots are so smart maybe they even invented loo technology.

Another Government Employee: The wheels on the bus go up and down...up and down...up and down...


The whales on the bus...
 
MattyBlast
‘’ 4 hours ago  

omg bbq: Woman sits on man's lap on bus.
British people are outraged.


Exactly! At the very most, they're doing a little dry-humping. Big deal.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2KanZam
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gleeman: TWX: croesius: I didn't even know they had a loo up there.

Farkie doesn't check out

[Fark user image image 850x101]

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 746x500]


You said "is" twice
 
LewDux
‘’ 4 hours ago  

2KanZam: Gleeman: TWX: croesius: I didn't even know they had a loo up there.

Farkie doesn't check out

[Fark user image image 850x101]

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 746x500]

You said "is" twice


He likes isis
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Insain2: They have "Real" sex in England????

I always thought the "Stuff Upper Lip" ment something else.........


Do the English still use the word "pecker" as synonymous with the upper lip? I'm sure the guy kept a stiff pecker, in at least one of the two meanings.
 
ColPapa
‘’ 4 hours ago  
12 foot high club?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not as offensive as the seat sniffer waiting for his turn.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 2 hours ago  

robodog: omg bbq: Woman sits on man's lap on bus.
British people are outraged.

Um, it very clearly was not just sitting if you watch the video...


Oh. I guess that's what I get for not watching the video.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: Insain2: They have "Real" sex in England????

I always thought the "Stuff Upper Lip" ment something else.........

Do the English still use the word "pecker" as synonymous with the upper lip? I'm sure the guy kept a stiff pecker, in at least one of the two meanings.


Now paging Lady J to the fark thread.  Lady J....
 
TWX
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Encyclopedist Bioluminesica: croesius: I didn't even know they had a loo up there.

That's racist against Scottish people. Scotland has plenty of loos. Heck Scots are so smart maybe they even invented loo technology.

Another Government Employee: The wheels on the bus go up and down...up and down...up and down...

The whales on the bus...


"...are you whales Scottish?"
 
