(Daily Star)   SWAT cop busted for incredible 78-crime long rap sheet of perverted shiat - of which 'making semen cup cakes' is somehow the mildest offfense (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
70
•       •       •

RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Makin' cupcakes, makin' semen cupcakes. Take my semen and I'll put it in a cupcake. Semen cupcakes, that's what it's gonna make. Semen cupcaaaakes!

Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Was it human or canine semen?

Not at all safe for work:
Van Wilder: Pastry with dog sperm
Youtube 4eySXvYsf4k
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

RodneyToady: Makin' cupcakes, makin' semen cupcakes. Take my semen and I'll put it in a cupcake. Semen cupcakes, that's what it's gonna make. Semen cupcaaaakes!

What the article's "mountain of evidence" might look like:

Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
5 counts of first-degree rape
1 count attempted first-degree rape
3 counts of sexual battery against a child under 13
4 counts of video voyeurism
1 count of mingling harmful substances
1 count of obscenity
1 count of possession of child abuse images
61 counts of producing child abuse images
1 count of sexually abusing an animal

and his word was worth more than yours in a court of law until the moment of his indictment.

sleep well, citizens.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Blue Lives Matter"
 
Cache
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: 5 counts of first-degree rape
1 count attempted first-degree rape
3 counts of sexual battery against a child under 13
4 counts of video voyeurism
1 count of mingling harmful substances
1 count of obscenity
1 count of possession of child abuse images
61 counts of producing child abuse images
1 count of sexually abusing an animal

and his word was worth more than yours in a court of law until the moment of his indictment.
sleep well, citizens.


Reminder: All cops protect bad cops (unless it's a police chief facing reporters).
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
These two need a ride in the woodchipper.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Reminder: This is exactly the type of woman Conservatives want to carry a sidearm in the classroom.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 6 hours ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You said rape twice - I like rape!
Youtube 96DQspxu0jg
 
capacc
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well at least he stood during the anthem
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Reminder: This is exactly the type of woman Conservatives want to carry a sidearm in the classroom.


Reminder: this is exactly the type of guy Liberals want to have a monopoly on force.
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Blue Lives Matter"


HE 'S JUST TRYING TO GET HOME, SAFE!
TO HIS FAMILY!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kiddie porn and dog farking. Wow.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
IndyJohn
‘’ 6 hours ago  
IndyJohn
‘’ 6 hours ago  
johnny queso
‘’ 6 hours ago  
good christians, no doubt.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If this was a true story, I'd expect a newspaper to cover it. Maybe one from the US. Why is it in a glossy culture-porn tabloid for halfwit brits?
 
flynn80
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dude looks like Private Pyle from Full Metal Jacket.
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: 5 counts of first-degree rape
1 count attempted first-degree rape
3 counts of sexual battery against a child under 13
4 counts of video voyeurism
1 count of mingling harmful substances
1 count of obscenity
1 count of possession of child abuse images
61 counts of producing child abuse images
1 count of sexually abusing an animal

and his word was worth more than yours in a court of law until the moment of his indictment.

sleep well, citizens.


What is "mingling harmful substances?"

Miracle Whip and bologna?

/dnrtfa
//The Star is a harmful substance to mobile browsers
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm gonna assume the cupcakes were more of a savory, salty and sweet taste profile.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Thenixon: If this was a true story, I'd expect a newspaper to cover it. Maybe one from the US. Why is it in a glossy culture-porn tabloid for halfwit brits?


You'll hear about it once they figure out one of the victims smoked weed.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Thenixon: If this was a true story, I'd expect a newspaper to cover it. Maybe one from the US. Why is it in a glossy culture-porn tabloid for halfwit brits?


the brits love nothing more than a good wacky americans story.
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bughunter: Giant Clown Shoe: 5 counts of first-degree rape
1 count attempted first-degree rape
3 counts of sexual battery against a child under 13
4 counts of video voyeurism
1 count of mingling harmful substances
1 count of obscenity
1 count of possession of child abuse images
61 counts of producing child abuse images
1 count of sexually abusing an animal

and his word was worth more than yours in a court of law until the moment of his indictment.

sleep well, citizens.

What is "mingling harmful substances?"

Miracle Whip and bologna?

/dnrtfa
//The Star is a harmful substance to mobile browsers


Spam & whip??

Ewwwwwww!!!
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bughunter: Giant Clown Shoe: 5 counts of first-degree rape
1 count attempted first-degree rape
3 counts of sexual battery against a child under 13
4 counts of video voyeurism
1 count of mingling harmful substances
1 count of obscenity
1 count of possession of child abuse images
61 counts of producing child abuse images
1 count of sexually abusing an animal

and his word was worth more than yours in a court of law until the moment of his indictment.

sleep well, citizens.

What is "mingling harmful substances?"

Miracle Whip and bologna?

/dnrtfa
//The Star is a harmful substance to mobile browsers


Four Loco, Axe body-spray, WD-40, and semen.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Callous: backhand.slap.of.reason: Reminder: This is exactly the type of woman Conservatives want to carry a sidearm in the classroom.

Reminder: this is exactly the type of guy Liberals want to have a monopoly on force.

"We need guns bc LE is filled with dangerous people." is my new favorite gun fetishist argument.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bughunter: What is "mingling harmful substances?"


He had his wife add his semen to food served to the children at her school
 
Thenixon
‘’ 6 hours ago  

johnny queso: Thenixon: If this was a true story, I'd expect a newspaper to cover it. Maybe one from the US. Why is it in a glossy culture-porn tabloid for halfwit brits?

the brits love nothing more than a good wacky americans story.


I hate nothing little more than tabloids and their consumers. I really object to Fark's reliance on British ones, as if they were somehow less trash than the US version. Anyway I found a link to probably the same story, without clicking on this shiatbait.

https://www.wafb.com/2019/10/30/denni​s​-perkins-due-court-gwens-law-hearing-w​ednesday/
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Thenixon: johnny queso: Thenixon: If this was a true story, I'd expect a newspaper to cover it. Maybe one from the US. Why is it in a glossy culture-porn tabloid for halfwit brits?

the brits love nothing more than a good wacky americans story.

I hate nothing little more than tabloids and their consumers. I really object to Fark's reliance on British ones, as if they were somehow less trash than the US version. Anyway I found a link to probably the same story, without clicking on this shiatbait.

https://www.wafb.com/2019/10/30/dennis​-perkins-due-court-gwens-law-hearing-w​ednesday/


without fail, farkers biatching about headlines NEVER pull their farking weight.

get busy submitting or stfu.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Article with pictures of the two...

https://www.wafb.com/2019/12/19/perki​n​s-case-wife-files-divorce/
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Thenixon: If this was a true story, I'd expect a newspaper to cover it. Maybe one from the US. Why is it in a glossy culture-porn tabloid for halfwit brits?


Do a search for the asshole's name. It was covered by a bunch of legitimate news sources.
 
OwnTheRide
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "We need guns bc LE is filled with dangerous people." is my new favorite gun fetishist argument.


Per capita, people with concealed carry permits commit fewer crimes than police officers.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Callous: backhand.slap.of.reason: Reminder: This is exactly the type of woman Conservatives want to carry a sidearm in the classroom.

Reminder: this is exactly the type of guy Liberals want to have a monopoly on force.

"We need guns bc LE is filled with dangerous people." is my new favorite gun fetishist argument.



Isn't that the narrative around here?  All they do is plant drugs and shoot innocent people, right?
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm legitimately outraged by this. Holy shiat. I want to kick the shiat out of these people.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Thenixon: johnny queso: Thenixon: If this was a true story, I'd expect a newspaper to cover it. Maybe one from the US. Why is it in a glossy culture-porn tabloid for halfwit brits?

the brits love nothing more than a good wacky americans story.

I hate nothing little more than tabloids and their consumers. I really object to Fark's reliance on British ones, as if they were somehow less trash than the US version. Anyway I found a link to probably the same story, without clicking on this shiatbait.

https://www.wafb.com/2019/10/30/dennis​-perkins-due-court-gwens-law-hearing-w​ednesday/

without fail, farkers biatching about headlines NEVER pull their farking weight.

get busy submitting or stfu.


Because that should count for something...

Merry Christmas, you douche-canoe.
 
Shryke
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fairly amazing. If guilty, this guy has checked the two boxes you really don't want other prisoners knowing about:

1. Child rapist.
2. Cop.

Justice will be served, I suspect.
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Callous: Giant Clown Shoe: Callous: backhand.slap.of.reason: Reminder: This is exactly the type of woman Conservatives want to carry a sidearm in the classroom.

Reminder: this is exactly the type of guy Liberals want to have a monopoly on force.

"We need guns bc LE is filled with dangerous people." is my new favorite gun fetishist argument.


Isn't that the narrative around here?  All they do is plant drugs and shoot innocent people, right?


Yes.
 
FaultyFacetiousness
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Thenixon: johnny queso: Thenixon: If this was a true story, I'd expect a newspaper to cover it. Maybe one from the US. Why is it in a glossy culture-porn tabloid for halfwit brits?

the brits love nothing more than a good wacky americans story.

I hate nothing little more than tabloids and their consumers. I really object to Fark's reliance on British ones, as if they were somehow less trash than the US version. Anyway I found a link to probably the same story, without clicking on this shiatbait.

https://www.wafb.com/2019/10/30/dennis​-perkins-due-court-gwens-law-hearing-w​ednesday/


Holy Fark, that newsite has a bevy of articles about them ... Most interestingly might be this one about accusations against D. Perkins from 2013:
https://www.wafb.com/2019/10/29/lsp-c​l​arifies-dennis-perkins-complaint/
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: 5 counts of first-degree rape
1 count attempted first-degree rape
3 counts of sexual battery against a child under 13
4 counts of video voyeurism
1 count of mingling harmful substances
1 count of obscenity
1 count of possession of child abuse images
61 counts of producing child abuse images
1 count of sexually abusing an animal

and his word was worth more than yours in a court of law until the moment of his indictment.

sleep well, citizens.


Anybody else notice they were only married for a year and did all that. Talk about overachievers!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Thenixon: If this was a true story, I'd expect a newspaper to cover it. Maybe one from the US. Why is it in a glossy culture-porn tabloid for halfwit brits?


https://www.kalb.com/content/news/Hig​h​-ranking-ex-deputy-and-his-wife-indict​ed-on-150-counts-including-sexual-abus​e-of-children-animal-566286161.html

https://www.wafb.com/2019/10/23/livin​g​ston-parish-teacher-booked-rape-child-​porn-charges/

https://apnews.com/83f44256dd76831f58​2​449e9995dad0e

https://www.wvlt.tv/content/news/More​-​than-50-children-may-have-consumed-sex​ually-contaminated-cakes-in-Louisiana-​-564728121.html
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Remember, where there is crime, there are cops
 
Kinan
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not exactly the cream de la cream of cops, was he?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 5 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: Thenixon: If this was a true story, I'd expect a newspaper to cover it. Maybe one from the US. Why is it in a glossy culture-porn tabloid for halfwit brits?

Do a search for the asshole's name. It was covered by a bunch of legitimate news sources.


Are you, sir, suggesting The Daily Star is NOT a reputable source of honest investigative journalism? For shame, sir, for shame!
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Shryke: Fairly amazing. If guilty, this guy has checked the two boxes you really don't want other prisoners knowing about:

1. Child rapist.
2. Cop.

Justice will be served, I suspect.


He'll serve them cupcakes and be their best friend.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: 1 count of mingling harmful substances


WTF DOES THIS MEAN?!!!!

seriously I want to know.  Mingling?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Callous: backhand.slap.of.reason: Reminder: This is exactly the type of woman Conservatives want to carry a sidearm in the classroom.

Reminder: this is exactly the type of guy Liberals want to have a monopoly on force.


Wuht?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bad Lieutenant
Bad Movie
dkulprit
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dkulprit: Giant Clown Shoe: 1 count of mingling harmful substances

WTF DOES THIS MEAN?!!!!

seriously I want to know.  Mingling?


I googled it.  Mixing shiat in food or drink that shouldn't be in there.  So semen in cupcakes for example.  Or putting bleach in a drink.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What about that time sold narcotics while dressed as a nun? Or the pre-schooler's prostitute ring?
 
Report