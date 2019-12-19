 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Meet MAMBO-9, one of the most distant galaxies to ever be observed and not a desperate attempt by Lou Bega to have another hit   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool, Solar System, Sun, Planet, Milky Way, Earth, Large Array, Star, new SPHERE  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2019 at 7:41 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There's a galaxy that's a Ricky Ricardo wannabe?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EK_LN​3​XEcnw
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
what about number 5...?
 
wxboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Perez Prado Mambo #8
Youtube Koi2KjpbkQY
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wxboy: [YouTube video: Perez Prado Mambo #8]


Came here to say this, though differently. That song was the final level on the Wii version of Samba de Amigo.
 
champu [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I worked retail in the late 90s and that god-forsaken Lou Bega song was in the rotation of piped-in music in the store.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Chinese Combo No. 5 HD
Youtube 4J2xi5Etnnk
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
images.brisbanetimes.com.auView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Excuse me, teacher, may I mambo dogface to the banana patch?"

- Steve Martin
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report