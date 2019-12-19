 Skip to content
(Washington Times)   That Russian spy ship that was "acting erratically" off the coast of Georgia was probably trying to track the most recent SpaceX launch. Hey Ivan, good luck trying to out-erratic Elon Musk   (washingtontimes.com) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Marco "Little Putz" Rubio is totally concerned about this. Not concerned at all when they cause a blithering idiot to be elected.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You mean the SpaceX launch that they stream live full video for?

Just running a Crazy Ivan to clear his baffles.

/one ping only
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hell, it's Elon Musk. Maybe he hired the Russians to get a different angle on the launch because reasons and such like.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And meanwhile, they can do some light spying along the coast.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You see Ivan, when launch car in space, gasoline no need.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bobtheme: You see Ivan, when launch car in space, gasoline no need.


https://www.whereisroadster.com/
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Standing by for an emergency rescue operation of Individual 1.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe, but considering how much SpaceX streams live for everyone to see I find this explanation very unlikely. Since this is the Washington Times running that, at this stage I'm more inclined to believe that explanation is an attempt by "conservatives" to downplay the news of the ship spying.

We have lots of naval bases on the East coast. Tons of naval and air activity to check in on. Nevermind picking up any reports from Russian intelligence operatives.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: You mean the SpaceX launch that they stream live full video for?

Just running a Crazy Ivan to clear his baffles.

/one ping only


Visual is one thing, electronic is another.

I'm pretty sure they always have a "fishing ship" out there for every launch out of Cape Canaveral that they know is coming.  Leading up Gulf War v1.0 there were several launches that few knew about, and boy did they go up in an unusual direction compared to other launches.....<shrug>

/I'll never forget when the J-STARS aircraft came back from he sandbox.  Imagine two 707s flying in close formation, buzzing the airport, which meant buzzing the whole city of Melbourne
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was acting erratically because the Russian sailors just didn't put the ship in "H"
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Its position would make a lot more sense for monitoring the upcoming Starliner OFT launch.  Monday's launch went straight east.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
erratic or neurotic?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They want to see how we'll react. That's why they're being so overt about it. It also sends a friendly little message.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are getting ready to track Santa. Moscow is getting concerned with the NORAD/Santa cooperation. Probably looking for closer ties with Santa as the North Pole moves towards Russia
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe we can run some nice focused microwave transmissions at the ship from closeup.  You know, boil the captains tea in his cup kind of thing.  Make it a payback for the recent near collision the Russians pulled on a US ship somewhere.

Some inventor that wants to be rich needs to develop a microwave transmission device for on-board defense of shipping vessels and oil tankers.  This could serve well in warding off pirates.  "Hey Cletus, what's that cooking smell...like bacon.  Oh, shiat!  Imma on fire!"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pfff wow real smart what the hell do they expect to see from all the way over there...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Ayyyyy
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They just wanted to roll coal on West Palm.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sameas it ever was
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: erratic or neurotic?


Neither:
EROTIC
Youtube DY-xFP7HdEg
 
LewDux
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Erratic Patterns
Youtube empLZMVWIP8
 
incawarrior
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Mad Scientist: You mean the SpaceX launch that they stream live full video for?

Just running a Crazy Ivan to clear his baffles.

/one ping only

Visual is one thing, electronic is another.

I'm pretty sure they always have a "fishing ship" out there for every launch out of Cape Canaveral that they know is coming.  Leading up Gulf War v1.0 there were several launches that few knew about, and boy did they go up in an unusual direction compared to other launches.....<shrug>

/I'll never forget when the J-STARS aircraft came back from he sandbox.  Imagine two 707s flying in close formation, buzzing the airport, which meant buzzing the whole city of Melbourne


There's a refitted 707 that flies low over my office occasionally, and that thing is loud as hell, I imagine everyone would be aware of it
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aren't the launches broadcast live on YouTube?  Why don't they just watch it there like I do?  Seems like a waste of time and money to send a ship all the way out there just for that. They must be drunk.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I doubt it. Pretty sure I'm right about dropping off bags of cash to Sen Turtle and other select congress members via UUV to a fishing boat in US waters.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mongbiohazard: Maybe, but considering how much SpaceX streams live for everyone to see I find this explanation very unlikely.


They're concerned with the telemetry.  While SpaceX does stream a bunch of it live, I doubt they stream *EVERYTHING*.

And even if SpaceX does stream everything live, there might be enough institutional suspicion (partly Russian mindset, but mostly because that's how intelligence agencies run) that they want to confirm it.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I doubt it. Pretty sure I'm right about dropping off bags of cash to Sen Turtle and other select congress members via UUV to a fishing boat in US waters.


Politics tab is that way  ---------->

Second tab from the right.  You can't miss it.  It's full of people just like yourself.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Langdon Alger: It was acting erratically because the Russian sailors just didn't put the ship in "H"


Heh.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cewley: Marco "Little Putz" Rubio is totally concerned about this. Not concerned at all when they cause a blithering idiot to be elected.


OK Hillary
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: You see Ivan, when launch car in space, gasoline no need.


They do use kerosene (RP-1)
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else get the faintest impression that Elon Musk might actually be a Bond Villain?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incawarrior: NotThatGuyAgain: Mad Scientist: You mean the SpaceX launch that they stream live full video for?

Just running a Crazy Ivan to clear his baffles.

/one ping only

Visual is one thing, electronic is another.

I'm pretty sure they always have a "fishing ship" out there for every launch out of Cape Canaveral that they know is coming.  Leading up Gulf War v1.0 there were several launches that few knew about, and boy did they go up in an unusual direction compared to other launches.....<shrug>

/I'll never forget when the J-STARS aircraft came back from he sandbox.  Imagine two 707s flying in close formation, buzzing the airport, which meant buzzing the whole city of Melbourne

There's a refitted 707 that flies low over my office occasionally, and that thing is loud as hell, I imagine everyone would be aware of it


The J-STARS mention was just a random memory related to the Cape and Gulf War v1.0, although I think they only flew them at night before the Gulf War.  I used to live 1/2 mile from the airport and they'd fire up the engines late at night and DAMN were those engines freakin loud.

The J-STARS systems weren't even done - sending them to the sandbox was more or less a beta test.

/Interviewed for a part of the project
//Didn't get the job, dammit
///The one an only interview I've ever had and didn't get a job offer
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Politics tab is that way ---------->

Second tab from the right. You can't miss it. It's full of people just like yourself.


Good sir, this is fark, I will make absurd nonsensical statements where I please.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
incawarrior:  There's a refitted 707 that flies low over my office occasionally, and that thing is loud as hell, I imagine everyone would be aware of it

You're lucky it's refitted. They're not high bypass turbofans, but they are turbofans. Originally, they had pure turbojets and they were LOUD. Most of the ones left are being stripped to support KC-135 tankers.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: mongbiohazard: Maybe, but considering how much SpaceX streams live for everyone to see I find this explanation very unlikely.

They're concerned with the telemetry.  While SpaceX does stream a bunch of it live, I doubt they stream *EVERYTHING*.

And even if SpaceX does stream everything live, there might be enough institutional suspicion (partly Russian mindset, but mostly because that's how intelligence agencies run) that they want to confirm it.


All telemetry and communications are broadcast in the clear.  In fact, SpaceX doesn't even protect their patents.  Their stated position is that they'll give away their technology to anyone who asks.

Maybe the Russians are an exception.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: justanotherfarkinfarker: I doubt it. Pretty sure I'm right about dropping off bags of cash to Sen Turtle and other select congress members via UUV to a fishing boat in US waters.

Politics tab is that way  ---------->

Second tab from the right.  You can't miss it.  It's full of people just like yourself.


Whar SAFEFARK
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: dittybopper: mongbiohazard: Maybe, but considering how much SpaceX streams live for everyone to see I find this explanation very unlikely.

They're concerned with the telemetry.  While SpaceX does stream a bunch of it live, I doubt they stream *EVERYTHING*.

And even if SpaceX does stream everything live, there might be enough institutional suspicion (partly Russian mindset, but mostly because that's how intelligence agencies run) that they want to confirm it.

All telemetry and communications are broadcast in the clear.  In fact, SpaceX doesn't even protect their patents.  Their stated position is that they'll give away their technology to anyone who asks.

Maybe the Russians are an exception.


Wrong.

SpaceX can't do that.  Export restrictions on missile tech.

Tesla, on the other hand, did open-source their patents.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: AngryDragon: dittybopper: mongbiohazard: Maybe, but considering how much SpaceX streams live for everyone to see I find this explanation very unlikely.

They're concerned with the telemetry.  While SpaceX does stream a bunch of it live, I doubt they stream *EVERYTHING*.

And even if SpaceX does stream everything live, there might be enough institutional suspicion (partly Russian mindset, but mostly because that's how intelligence agencies run) that they want to confirm it.

All telemetry and communications are broadcast in the clear.  In fact, SpaceX doesn't even protect their patents.  Their stated position is that they'll give away their technology to anyone who asks.

Maybe the Russians are an exception.

Wrong.

SpaceX can't do that.  Export restrictions on missile tech.

Tesla, on the other hand, did open-source their patents.


It seems you're right.  They don't give it away, they just don't patent anything assuming that the information will get out anyway.

https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-​m​usk-patents-2012-11
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wejash: Hell, it's Elon Musk. Maybe he hired the Russians to get a different angle on the launch because reasons and such like.


Live video of the rocket landing on the drone ship?  Instead of the stream cutting out and then we only see the results (or not)?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cthushi: wejash: Hell, it's Elon Musk. Maybe he hired the Russians to get a different angle on the launch because reasons and such like.

Live video of the rocket landing on the drone ship?  Instead of the stream cutting out and then we only see the results (or not)?


....a Conspiracy!!!!!!11!eleven!!!!1
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anyone else remember the days when they used fishing trawlers that never actually fished?
 
