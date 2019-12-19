 Skip to content
(NYPost)   High-powered executive says he's perfectly capable of procuring his own underage sex slaves, thankyouverymuch   (nypost.com) divider line
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice job, Bloomberg.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"There was this huge painting of Ghislaine naked with her legs open, 6 foot by 6 foot," the unidentified worker, who said he worked for Epstein for more than 10 years, told The Sun. "She was on a chair, leaning back, with her legs open. You could see everything. She would definitely have posed for that."


Tile or shag carpeting?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: "There was this huge painting of Ghislaine naked with her legs open, 6 foot by 6 foot," the unidentified worker, who said he worked for Epstein for more than 10 years, told The Sun. "She was on a chair, leaning back, with her legs open. You could see everything. She would definitely have posed for that."


Tile or shag carpeting?


Hard Wood
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cut out the middleman and save.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: "There was this huge painting of Ghislaine naked with her legs open, 6 foot by 6 foot," the unidentified worker, who said he worked for Epstein for more than 10 years, told The Sun. "She was on a chair, leaning back, with her legs open. You could see everything. She would definitely have posed for that."


Tile or shag carpeting?


And we got the painting of Clinton in a dress?

and / or

and the glory hole was added later
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This kind of shiat is so disgusting.

You cannot, as an adult, have a 'healthy sexual relationship' with a 14 year old. You are raping them.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chevello
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Badmoodman: "There was this huge painting of Ghislaine naked with her legs open, 6 foot by 6 foot," the unidentified worker, who said he worked for Epstein for more than 10 years, told The Sun. "She was on a chair, leaning back, with her legs open. You could see everything. She would definitely have posed for that."


Tile or shag carpeting?

Hard Wood


Probably wormwood
 
jimjays
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Badmoodman: "There was this huge painting of Ghislaine naked with her legs open, 6 foot by 6 foot," the unidentified worker, who said he worked for Epstein for more than 10 years, told The Sun. "She was on a chair, leaning back, with her legs open. You could see everything. She would definitely have posed for that."


Tile or shag carpeting?

And we got the painting of Clinton in a dress?

and / or

and the glory hole was added later


There was a controversy that the Art Institute of Chicago had a painting of Mayor Harold Washington in women's clothes, implying he was gay. His supporters protested and drew a lot of publicity. I thought counterproductively as I read and discussed two Chicago papers every day and hadn't heard the rumor until they told me...
 
meintx2001
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's all about tying him to Epstein, guilt by association, to taint any possible jury pool with media exposure.  Which makes it sound like the case has no merits on it's own.
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lady looks like a dude.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dryknife: Lady looks like a dude.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  

meintx2001: It's all about tying him to Epstein, guilt by association, to taint any possible jury pool with media exposure.  Which makes it sound like the case has no merits on it's own.


Yeah, because everyone is lying?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What on Earth?
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: there is no more certain and effective way to gravely [injure] a man's reputation [than] to accuse him of being friends with Jeffrey Epstein

Yea, could you imagine if you were caught with Epstein on camera, partying it up with him and checking out young girls.  A guy could probably get a lot of flack for that.  Maybe even ruin your career.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Myk Ox: FTFA: there is no more certain and effective way to gravely [injure] a man's reputation [than] to accuse him of being friends with Jeffrey Epstein

Yea, could you imagine if you were caught with Epstein on camera, partying it up with him and checking out young girls.  A guy could probably get a lot of flack for that.  Maybe even ruin your career.


One could hope.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, I do have a Canuckian 80s music video for this:
Strange Advance - We Run (1985, Enhanced)
Youtube dNUuNbw4BEQ
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't these guys just go to Cambodia or other parts in SE Asia for a bit of teen action like the rest of us poors?


/I'm kidding
//Sheesh, relax.
///I only meant legal age hookers


jk
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope he doesn't accidentally fall out a window onto two .45 slugs.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

waxbeans: meintx2001: It's all about tying him to Epstein, guilt by association, to taint any possible jury pool with media exposure.  Which makes it sound like the case has no merits on it's own.

Yeah, because everyone is lying?


So far there is only one accuser.  If he was buddies with Epstein I expect that will change.
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The guy may be 100% certified creep, but I get where he's coming from.  There was an educator that got sent up for child porn a few years ago, that was in the same school as one of my kids.  My kid was never in any of this guy's classes, and when I would see him handling car pool lines, I never got the creep vibe.  There was a picture included in our yearbook of him and I can see the other people in that photo being upset with being in the same area.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pharmdawg: I hope he doesn't accidentally fall out a window onto two .45 slugs.


How many slugs do you hope he falls on?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dryknife: Lady looks like a dude.


Thanks. Thought it was just me. She should sue for that picture too.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dryknife: Lady looks like a dude.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GRCooper: Pharmdawg: I hope he doesn't accidentally fall out a window onto two .45 slugs.

How many slugs do you hope he falls on?


Just one. Seen season 4 of the Expanse yet?
 
Harlee
‘’ 2 hours ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This kind of shiat is so disgusting.

You cannot, as an adult, have a 'healthy sexual relationship' with a 14 year old. You are raping them.



I have no idea how you would come up with numbers for this, but it just occurred to me: historically, what has been the percentage of rape-births (at whatever age) to lovemaking-births? That would be an interesting indicator of overall civilization.

I suspect that humanity has an historically high percentage of the former. I'd included forced and arranged marriages in that, too.
 
Harlee
‘’ 2 hours ago  

meintx2001: It's all about tying him to Epstein, guilt by association, to taint any possible jury pool with media exposure.  Which makes it sound like the case has no merits on it's own.


And you are rushing all a-lather to white knight him because....?
 
p51d007
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With the attitude of the (pound) #metoo bunch...a mere mention of an association with Mr. Clinton Killedepstein
is enough to get them all worked up.
 
Bslim
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do all these guys look like they smell like swamp ass and lube? you just know they see themselves as animalistic sexual creatures so they have to smear their "musk" everywhere.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: Why do all these guys look like they smell like swamp ass and lube? you just know they see themselves as animalistic sexual creatures so they have to smear their "musk" everywhere.


It's the nastiness they call a soul seeping to the surface.
 
Bslim
‘’ 2 hours ago  

p51d007: With the attitude of the (pound) #metoo bunch...a mere mention of an association with Mr. Clinton Killedepstein
is enough to get them all worked up.


Hmmmm, so you are of the opinion that Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby et al were treated unfairly?
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: p51d007: With the attitude of the (pound) #metoo bunch...a mere mention of an association with Mr. Clinton Killedepstein
is enough to get them all worked up.

Hmmmm, so you are of the opinion that Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby et al were treated unfairly?


I think the point that p51d007 was making is that if the claim that he was associated with Epstein is false, it's just an attempt to turn public opinion against him based on Epstein's notoriety.  If the claim is false it's likely being done because her case is very weak.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Que se passe-t-il dans ce fil?

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: We Ate the Necco Wafers: This kind of shiat is so disgusting.

You cannot, as an adult, have a 'healthy sexual relationship' with a 14 year old. You are raping them.


I have no idea how you would come up with numbers for this, but it just occurred to me: historically, what has been the percentage of rape-births (at whatever age) to lovemaking-births? That would be an interesting indicator of overall civilization.

I suspect that humanity has an historically high percentage of the former. I'd included forced and arranged marriages in that, too.


Are you using the present definitions, or the definitions in that era?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wellreadneck: Que se passe-t-il dans ce fil?

[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x723]


My God. That outfit from hair (and clip) to sweetheart neckline (I guarantee that is a body suit, too) to the jeans- she is the physical embodiment of 1992.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This kind of shiat is so disgusting.

You cannot, as an adult, have a 'healthy sexual relationship' with a 14 year old. You are raping them.


He is claiming the sexual relationship didn't start until she was in her 20's.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "There was this huge painting of Ghislaine naked with her legs open, 6 foot by 6 foot," the unidentified worker, who said he worked for Epstein for more than 10 years, told The Sun. "She was on a chair, leaning back, with her legs open. You could see everything. She would definitely have posed for that."


Tile or shag carpeting?


Whar in FTA does it say this? There is enuf fake news to go around, you don't need to pile on. Please use a reference for side issues. The painting that you're alluding to isn't anywheres near the article's subject.
 
Snort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DrewCurtisJr: We Ate the Necco Wafers: This kind of shiat is so disgusting.

You cannot, as an adult, have a 'healthy sexual relationship' with a 14 year old. You are raping them.

He is claiming the sexual relationship didn't start until she was in her 20's.


Look at you reading the article and shiate.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: wellreadneck: Que se passe-t-il dans ce fil?

[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x723]

My God. That outfit from hair (and clip) to sweetheart neckline (I guarantee that is a body suit, too) to the jeans- she is the physical embodiment of 1992.


And he's the embodiment of 992.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mongbiohazard: GRCooper: Pharmdawg: I hope he doesn't accidentally fall out a window onto two .45 slugs.

How many slugs do you hope he falls on?

Just one. Seen season 4 of the Expanse yet?


Actually just about to succumb to peer pressure and start the series.
 
