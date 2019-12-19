 Skip to content
(CNN)   The town so tough if you can make it there you can make it anywhere got a surprise dusting of snow and it's national news somehow   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Always.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A NY fart is news compared to much of the country's happenings.

Also, that pic is kinda cool.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: A NY fart is news compared to much of the country's happenings.

Also, that pic is kinda cool.


It's the Four Horsemen riding in, to finally bring judgment on the liberal New York city elitists.  I always knew their time would come.  :)
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If someone asked "did it snow overnight?" the normal response up here would be "nope, only a centimetre".
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe the dusting of snow will cover up the smell of piss and garbage.
 
siyuntz
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Heh, I was in LA once when they got something like 1/4" of snow (probably less), that stuck for all of 2 hours, and it absolutely paralyzed the city. It makes sense though. LA has pretty much no snow removal equipment, given the rarity of such an event. At the time, many complained about the city's lack of preparedness, but I'm sure many of those same dimwits would complain just as loud about the city spending their tax $ maintaining a fleet of almost-never-used snowplows or whatever. </csb>
 
peterquince
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've finally realized, having lived here for almost 10 years, that these stupid weather stories are just national journalists doing local news stories like small-town local news people.

Like, when I lived in Champaign, Illinois, we'd get the local central-illinois news, and there'd be some 20-something in a parka at the train station interviewing people about the inch of snow that accumulated on their car. Kind of vapid but like.....a quick 10-minute blizzard isn't NOTHING, exactly. And we'd all kind of roll our eyes and move on.

The problem is that the national news (largely) is produced here. So when those instincts kick in for like....Anderson Cooper, that silly, kind of vapid, local news bit goes Nationwide, where, honestly, a 10-minute blizzard on the other side of the country really IS nothing.

New Yorkers got a squall warning on our phones and responded with a collective "what the fark is a squall?" and then went about our evenings.

Please know that we don't consider this stuff national-news-worthy any more than you do.

Sorry for the perception,
P. Quince
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 4 hours ago  
.4 inch of snow? There were higher accumulations of snow in NYC in the 80's that were way more news worthy.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Went to New York a couple years ago with my son's boy scout troop. There was a blizzard the day after we arrived. We were faced with the decision of braving the blizzard or braving fifteen stir crazy kids trapped in a hotel. Needless to say we braved the blizzard.

The streets were completely empty except for us and a few other tourist. It was like walking through the set of some post apocalypse movie.
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Yellow Beard: Maybe the dusting of snow will cover up the smell of piss and garbage.


A good freeze certainly would help.

NYC panics at any sort of "weather event"... Snow, rain, fog, slight wind, cloudy, sunny....
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was embarrassed for my home state drivers last week.  It was raining all afternoon with the temps hovering just above freezing.  In the evening sixty three drivers learned that that the temperature drops, and water freezes as you drive north onto already frozen ground and when the sun sets, and that whole mix of conditions.

/It was a Friday, so maybe we can blame it on Massachusetts tourists?
//My winter hobby is to mock drivers from other regions.
///No doubt their hobby is to mock drivers from my region.
////I try to keep my weather comments lighthearted, for fear the Canadians will mock us all.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Welp, at least it wasn't a Haboob.
Stupid.
 
jayfurr
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Last time I was in NYC (July 4th) I saw a bunch of tourists (wearing WISCONSIN t-shirts and ballcaps) getting cannibalized by a bunch of mole men who came up from out of the sewers.  None of the locals said ANYTHING and I was horrified.  Someone should have stepped in and saved the mole men from making a potentially very unhealthy dietary choice.  (All that stale beer and cheese that builds up in the average Wisconsinite.  Ew.)
 
moresugar
‘’ 4 hours ago  

peterquince: I've finally realized, having lived here for almost 10 years, that these stupid weather stories are just national journalists doing local news stories like small-town local news people.


Yeah, that's pretty much it.  A snowstorm that blankets the midwest with 2" of snow doesn't even rate a mention in national news, but if that same snowstorm is headed for the east coast, suddenly it's "SNOWMAGEDDON!!" on the news networks.  Even when a weather event elsewhere is big enough to merit national media attention, it's often localized.

"Yesterday, a major blizzard covered the midwest with 10" of snow.  For more on this story and how it is affecting people, we sent our reporters out to Central Park and got these reactions...."
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 hours ago  

siyuntz: Heh, I was in LA once when they got something like 1/4" of snow (probably less), that stuck for all of 2 hours, and it absolutely paralyzed the city. It makes sense though. LA has pretty much no snow removal equipment, given the rarity of such an event. At the time, many complained about the city's lack of preparedness, but I'm sure many of those same dimwits would complain just as loud about the city spending their tax $ maintaining a fleet of almost-never-used snowplows or whatever. </csb>


I get it.  I live near Atlanta and that describes it to a T.

Yankees mock us when we shut down for a couple inches of snow but there's not enough equipment to deal with every road and if the snow lasts more than a day it means it partially melts during the day and freezes into ice at night.  Nobody can drive on ice.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sniffers Row: Yellow Beard: Maybe the dusting of snow will cover up the smell of piss and garbage.

A good freeze certainly would help.

NYC panics at any sort of "weather event"... Snow, rain, fog, slight wind, cloudy, sunny....


I was kidding. Nothing can cover up the smell of piss and garbage in Manhattan.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that thing hit us in VT last night....we are used to shiatty weather in winter. I stopped three times on my 12 mile drive home because everything was gone, full on white out. really the first time i had experienced such a thing that I could not tell where anything was or what direction I was heading.
 
Insain2
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next!!!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ArcadianRefugee: A NY fart is news compared to much of the country's happenings.

Also, that pic is kinda cool.


It looks like a scene from The Mist 2.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They used the Emergency Alarm system to tell us about this spot of weather. Cell phones all over the Tri-state Area were going off. No idea why - snow squalls are mostly harmless. Fun to watch, though.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 hours ago  

big pig peaches: ArcadianRefugee: A NY fart is news compared to much of the country's happenings.

Also, that pic is kinda cool.

It looks like a scene from The Mist 2.

The Day After Tomorrow

came to mind as well, and that's a movie that makes The Mist look like a damn documentary.

For some strange reason, I absolutely adore it and everyone in it anyway.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: ////I try to keep my weather comments lighthearted, for fear the Canadians will mock us all.


Don't buy into it. Plenty of drivers up here forget how to drive in cold weather. The only real difference is how much of a weather event it takes to get people excited.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Nobody can drive on ice.


I can and often do up here in Minnesota. In the winter it gets too cold for salt to be effective, thus ice on road. In the spring it melts during the day and then freezes at night, straight up roads of ice.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Getting a kick.  I happened to be in NYC yesterday to meet a friend- she didn't show up: women.  So the kid and I were roaming around getting bumped into by a million people, when he got a phone alert about a snow squall.  He turned to me and asked what a snow squall was, at the same time as a million people turned to the person next to them and asked "What is snow squall?"  We ducked into Port Authority as it whited-out for a few minutes.  It did temporarily kill the smell of piss and garbage.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jayfurr: Last time I was in NYC (July 4th) I saw a bunch of tourists (wearing WISCONSIN t-shirts and ballcaps) getting cannibalized by a bunch of mole men who came up from out of the sewers.  None of the locals said ANYTHING and I was horrified.  Someone should have stepped in and saved the mole men from making a potentially very unhealthy dietary choice.  (All that stale beer and cheese that builds up in the average Wisconsinite.  Ew.)


Cheese? Well, im 'trump typing' at the moment, just not via twitter. Yeah. Cheese doesn't help.

Stale beer? Never. How does that happen? That said. Wife and i finally hit the pub on our lake last weekend. Town of 1200, middle of nowheresville and I can still get Spotted Cow on tap. The Riverwest Stein tap next to it is a decent alternate. Yay, choice. We planned our descent into 'towny' to start Monday. We're goin back to the pub for some football.

Go Pack!
/fark the vikes
 
OldJames
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We got the same storm in Syracuse. I didn't even change my drinking plans, at most there was 3 or 4 inches on the roads.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Go Pack!/fark the vikes


Shut your whore mouth.
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: NotThatGuyAgain: Nobody can drive on ice.

I can and often do up here in Minnesota. In the winter it gets too cold for salt to be effective, thus ice on road. In the spring it melts during the day and then freezes at night, straight up roads of ice.


Also in Minnesota, can confirm. Having actual winter tires certainly helps since we can't run studded or chained.

Petey4335: Stale beer? Never. How does that happen? That said. Wife and i finally hit the pub on our lake last weekend. Town of 1200, middle of nowheresville and I can still get Spotted Cow on tap. The Riverwest Stein tap next to it is a decent alternate. Yay, choice. We planned our descent into 'towny' to start Monday. We're goin back to the pub for some football.

Go Pack!
/fark the vikes


The only thing that is stale beer in Wisconsin, are the carpets of the local VFW/Legion/Town Bar. Wisconsinites don't keep beer around long enough for it to come close to being skunky

Well unless you're counting beer can/bottle collections that are Packers related.

d1w8cc2yygc27j.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: For some strange reason, I absolutely adore it and everyone in it anyway.


The musical motif is one of my favorites.   I really like that film as well.
 
Jimmysolson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Noes! Climate change is real.
Or was that just weather?
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jimmysolson: Oh Noes! Climate change is real.
Or was that just weather?



It is snowing somewhere in the world right now; therefore, climate change is a Chinese hoax.

It is hotter than ***** somewhere in the world right now; therefore, climate change is a Chinese hoax.
 
