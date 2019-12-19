 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Jellyfish have invaded Crimea. Putin, stroking a jellyfish, denies all involvement   (newsweek.com) divider line
Kriggerel
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"If you're bad
You'll go to hell
And jellyfish will sting you
And your body will swell

Jellyfish heaven
In the big blue sea
Where it's too cold to surf
And it's too warm to ski
Jellyfish Heaven
Is full of dead
Jellyfish..."
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Crimea river
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jellyfish seems like a step down from those tiny giraffes, or was that not Russians?
 
Trik
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meanwhile in Japan...
Jellyfish Invading Japan
Youtube 6HP0_7_RRwg
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Probably hunting the tentacles.
 
Turgid Goulash
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I've got nothing to add
 
probesport
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 4 hours ago  

No it's a blight, like a plague of locusts.
Those things leave nothing in their wake.
Eat all the plankton and anything that doesn't or can't run away.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I've seen several documentaries on the internet that showed women being ravaged by tentacles. Perhaps the jellyfish saw the same and were hungry for tentacles.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jellyfish in bloom?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

You beat me to it. Darn you.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Be thankful; it could've been squid!
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that what he calls it?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let me know when it starts raining squid.
 
xitnode
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Enjoy with favorite breakfast fish and wolf milk!
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spineless, unintelligent parasites.

Not the jellyfish; Russians.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I've been tied to the jellyfish...
Tied to the jellyfish!
Oh lord I think that I'm dying...
 
pup.socket
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Department of State shenanigans, no doubt.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hallelujah!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Velella velella

This reminds me of the little sailors in the wind.   Running (on a boat) through mats of them on the ocean as far as the eye can see.

Mostly I just like saying Velella velella.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jellyfish is the name of a guy in the Segura joke about First 48
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

They do come to shore sometimes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Blue are the Waves by MïK Watson, on Flickr

Ocean Shores, Washington
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like the picture of the Baltic duck somehow totally unperturbed by the swarming writhing mass of jellyfish just underneath the surface.  Maybe it's the new prey of choice
 
