(Washington Post) Is your neighborhood's little free library a Little Free Library or a shameless ripoff?
wireguy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Paywall prevents my reading of the article, but I can tell you that my neighborhood LFL is no tipoff. It's in my yard.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It is a wood box in your yard with old books in it.  Let's not overthink this or make it into something bigger than it should be unless you are the kind of person who wants everybody to know you are better than them.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This does not seem like something that would generate a lot of profit.

But, now I want to go check the few in my area and see what they're called. I don't ever recall seeing any name or labels on them.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In my part of the country, they're at every single school (elementary through high and one at the local college campus).  And they're all the real deal.  I'd love to put one in my yard someday.
 
mikey15
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i never quite got the new idea of a free library ,,, 'round here all the library's are free
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh, I've never heard of this before, and I like it. :)

/also, regarding the feud, I'm not surprised. I've seen people managing non-profits want to take away control from surviving family member and/or move away from what the founder originally wanted
//I've also seen surviving family members try to take control of, and cash in on non-profits established by now-deceased family
///need & greed
 
abbarach
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mikey15: i never quite got the new idea of a free library ,,, 'round here all the library's are free


It's more the "LITTLE" part that's important... this isn't a local government funded library complete with everything that comes with it.  It's a small box in someone's yard.  I think the "Free" was mainly to be clear that yes, anyone's allowed to come take a book, or leave a book, to share with neighbors.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Resident Muslim: Huh, I've never heard of this before, and I like it. :)

/also, regarding the feud, I'm not surprised. I've seen people managing non-profits want to take away control from surviving family member and/or move away from what the founder originally wanted
//I've also seen surviving family members try to take control of, and cash in on non-profits established by now-deceased family
///need & greed


The only counterpoint to all non-profits going to shiat when the founder dies is this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The kids run it now and it's exactly the same.

Good soap, too.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are always those who will quickly drift from the spirit and intent of a concept to focus elsewhere to the detriment of the spirit and intent of the concept.
 
Aidan
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Resident Muslim: Huh, I've never heard of this before, and I like it. :)

/also, regarding the feud, I'm not surprised. I've seen people managing non-profits want to take away control from surviving family member and/or move away from what the founder originally wanted
//I've also seen surviving family members try to take control of, and cash in on non-profits established by now-deceased family
///need & greed

The only counterpoint to all non-profits going to shiat when the founder dies is this:

[Fark user image 466x466]

The kids run it now and it's exactly the same.

Good soap, too.


I'm really glad to hear that! I love the almond one. Also, the bottles give me something to read in the shower. ^_^
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Resident Muslim: Huh, I've never heard of this before, and I like it. :)

/also, regarding the feud, I'm not surprised. I've seen people managing non-profits want to take away control from surviving family member and/or move away from what the founder originally wanted
//I've also seen surviving family members try to take control of, and cash in on non-profits established by now-deceased family
///need & greed

The only counterpoint to all non-profits going to shiat when the founder dies is this:

[Fark user image image 466x466]

The kids run it now and it's exactly the same.

Good soap, too.


They did remove some of the wackiest labeling after he died. From what I can tell, it's still the same soap though.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here's mine, 500 feet from my house, about 30 books, which rotate out fairly often.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are probably at least 5 or 6 of the little library boxes in neighbors' front yards within a one-quarter-mile radius of my house (it's that sort of neighborhood). Some of them are the "official" Little Free Library and some of them are ones that people just put up to share books. Why does it matter? (The WaPo article is behind the paywall  so I don't know.)
 
dletter
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, I'm not sure I get the "Oh, is this an OFFICIAL ONE!" issue here.

Other than if it isn't official it won't be on the LittleFreeLibrary.org website... does it matter?   It is a box that people put in/take books out of.   You literally could have a cardboard box outside a house/business doing the same thing... these just look nicer.

While it is a good concept to get more people to do, let's not pretend that there is some sort of revolution or concept that needs to be "protected" here.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's one in the park that's three blocks away from my house. However, I walk past an actual CPL branch on my way there, and they let me request books on their app and get emails when they're ready.
 
dletter
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A bit from the article:
Tony Bol believes that he is carrying out Todd's vision. Little Free Library believes it is protecting it. Todd's 31-year-old son, Austin, says he knows one thing for sure about his father: If he knew about the current schism, "it would break his heart."

The trouble began in November 2018, when Tony's brief stint as interim executive director of Little Free Library ended. (Tony says he was dismissed; Little Free Library says it cannot comment on confidential employee information.) On Jan. 2, Todd's birthday, Tony started Share With Others, a for-profit company that sells, among other things, wooden boxes with a storage area for books. Tony, 61, says the Share With Others idea was a project he and Todd had discussed and that some proceeds will go toward a foundation honoring his brother. Says Tony: "We want to continue Todd's legacy for giving back to others."

So, like many things, you get too many people involved and egos start to fly.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dletter: Yeah, I'm not sure I get the "Oh, is this an OFFICIAL ONE!" issue here.

Other than if it isn't official it won't be on the LittleFreeLibrary.org website... does it matter?   It is a box that people put in/take books out of.   You literally could have a cardboard box outside a house/business doing the same thing... these just look nicer.

While it is a good concept to get more people to do, let's not pretend that there is some sort of revolution or concept that needs to be "protected" here.


It's because it's a small business in the guise of a non profit foundation.  Family members serve on the board of directors and they sell merchandise to fund the foundation.  It's also the nature of trademark law - you have to defend your mark or lose it.
 
Monkey
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dletter: Yeah, I'm not sure I get the "Oh, is this an OFFICIAL ONE!" issue here.

Other than if it isn't official it won't be on the LittleFreeLibrary.org website... does it matter?   It is a box that people put in/take books out of.   You literally could have a cardboard box outside a house/business doing the same thing... these just look nicer.

While it is a good concept to get more people to do, let's not pretend that there is some sort of revolution or concept that needs to be "protected" here.


Yeah, one of the ones in my neighborhood (there are many) was damaged by some idiot, and they put the books in a cooler in the yard until it got fixed. I don't think I've ever seen an "official" one.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have two I know of in my neighborhood.  One along the main drag in and out of the neighborhood and the other is in front of a church just a block down from a branch of the county library.  Don't see a lot of rotation in their selection.
 
labman
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm building one for a friend of mine. Nothing fancy, but it'll be nice for the neighborhood kids.
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mikey15: i never quite got the new idea of a free library ,,, 'round here all the library's are free


Let's try libraries instead.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Way to turn a good deed for the neighborhood into a classic american unnecessary legal battle....
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about Little Free Suicide Booths?
 
dletter
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mikey15: i never quite got the new idea of a free library ,,, 'round here all the library's are free


Really the term "library" isn't even correct (since there isn't any requirement to return a book you take).

It is pretty much "I have old books and I'd like a place to ditch them without feeling bad about throwing them out".
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dletter: It is pretty much "I have old books and I'd like a place to ditch them without feeling bad about throwing them out".


That's why God invented Goodwill.
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'm going to make one myself but it'll be strictly for porn.
I'll have to figure out a way to incorporate a latex glove dispenser though
 
ruudbob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keys dude: Here's mine, 500 feet from my house, about 30 books, which rotate out fairly often.[Fark user image 850x478]


Here is the one I built....Just great, I guess it is illegal now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live out in the country where houses are pretty far apart. Close to your neighbor is a city block from them. There's no free library of any kind anywhere near me.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: dletter: It is pretty much "I have old books and I'd like a place to ditch them without feeling bad about throwing them out".

That's why God invented Goodwill.


You can also donate them to your local libraries for their annual sales.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The point I get from the article is that the problem is NOT putting out books to share with neighbors, it is that a former employee of LFL is running a for-profit business selling the boxes.

Therefore, those of you who made your own are still in the spirit of LFL.
 
bbcard1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Little Free Mastrabatorium did not go over as I had expected.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
LittleFreeLibrary.Org can suck a dick.

My mom built one, although I doubt she sent those farkers their pound of flesh.

\she did, however, go to her local Building Department to get a permit, before putting it up
\\they waived the permit fee
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bbcard1: My Little Free Mastrabatorium did not go over as I had expected.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Little summer places like Block Island have a bunch of these, but they don't bother with the oversized birdhouses. They just have stacks of books on the counter at the post office and other stores where you can take or leave books.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tony Boi is my karaoke stage name.. Don't sue me, Tony Bol!
 
dletter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: AloysiusSnuffleupagus: dletter: It is pretty much "I have old books and I'd like a place to ditch them without feeling bad about throwing them out".

That's why God invented Goodwill.

You can also donate them to your local libraries for their annual sales.


Meh, that gets a bit controversial around here... our local library has already been getting hammered for "purging" books.  https://www.change.org/p/alle​n-county-​public-library-board-of-trustees-stop-​the-acpl-books-purge-10920193-d79f-41b​4-9762-2908e6f8ed68
 
