(Guardian)   You're telling me that just because two young McDonald's workers were tragically killed by the soda machine that I can't get my 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with honey barbecue sauce? Is that what you're telling me?
57
•       •       •

57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
No, it wasn't in the US. The public held a memorial at a nearby location and all the stores are closed for inspection.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It couldn't have been the McFlurry machine - that thing is never working.
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Killer soda machines?
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've been boycotting McDonald's since they skipped the North East region again for the McRib. I'm happy to say, their stock has dropped since the boycott started.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 hours ago  
McDonald's has honey BBQ sauce?!!???
 
Eravior
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's why you shake it from...

"According to Peruvian police, Porras suffered an electric shock while handling a soft drinks machine. When Campos tried to help her he too was electrocuted. Both were dead when emergency services arrived at the restaurant in the middle-class Pueblo Libre neighbourhood."

...Nevermind.

For some reason my snark battery is empty. I guess I forgot to charge it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pop purveyor plugs peons. Peruvian protestors picket
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 hours ago  
However, firefighters and municipal security workers told local media on Sunday they were prevented from entering the restaurant when called to the incident.

Try to block those folks in the US and you'd probably get knocked on your ass and arrested.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sorry, but as long as this is an acceptable way to provide hot water for a shower:

Fark user imageView Full Size


and mind you, this is one of the nicest, cleanest, safest installs of such a showerhead I've ever seen, then I have to give Peruvian McDonalds at least some latitude for operating within otherwise locally-acceptable limits.

As I understand it, this is not an atypical installation:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Notice the green wire that isn't tied to anything?
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: No, it wasn't in the US.


Of course not. Here's what we're concerned with:

killed by the soda machine

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Little known fact:  That robot arm that grabs the cup and slides it under the soda spritzer?  Know to go rogue.  It can grab a human arm and just rip it out of the poor sap's body.  Then it uses said arm to attack other meatbags.

They don't always have the hiring sign out because it's a bad place to work, you know.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This was in Peru.  They would be serving 1 piece Guinea Pig McNuggets
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 hours ago  
REVENGE!
"You'll have to answer to the Coca-Cola company"
Youtube DUAK7t3Lf8s
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Eravior: That's why you shake it from...

"According to Peruvian police, Porras suffered an electric shock while handling a soft drinks machine. When Campos tried to help her he too was electrocuted. Both were dead when emergency services arrived at the restaurant in the middle-class Pueblo Libre neighbourhood."

...Nevermind.

For some reason my snark battery is empty. I guess I forgot to charge it.


Yeah. Hard to snark when they died through no fault of their own. Especially when the other died because of their gut instinct trying to help.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MycroftHolmes: This was in Peru.  They would be serving 1 piece Guinea Pig McNuggets


I'd try them.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is a bad look for McDonald's.

With BK's Impossible Whopper, DD's Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwich and KFC slow rolling out their vegan option, McDonald's is way behind. And this incident can't be making stock prices go UP...
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 4 hours ago  
" You're telling me that just because two young McDonald's workers were tragically killed by the soda machine that I can't get my 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with honey barbecue sauce? Is that what you're telling me? "

Sir, this is an Arby's.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was in a cafe in Bangkok - I was backpacking and I was waiting for a bus to go to the airport. Anyhow I was sharing a table with a German guy and a very cute Chinese Australian gal.

None of us really had anything in common except for one thing and I have no idea how we figured this out - all of worked for a McDonalds in our respective countries as teenagers.
 
meintx2001
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TWX: I'm sorry, but as long as this is an acceptable way to provide hot water for a shower:

[Fark user image 720x540]

and mind you, this is one of the nicest, cleanest, safest installs of such a showerhead I've ever seen, then I have to give Peruvian McDonalds at least some latitude for operating within otherwise locally-acceptable limits.

As I understand it, this is not an atypical installation:

[Fark user image 600x400]

Notice the green wire that isn't tied to anything?


That craps scary as hell.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jjorsett: However, firefighters and municipal security workers told local media on Sunday they were prevented from entering the restaurant when called to the incident.

Try to block those folks in the US and you'd probably get knocked on your ass and arrested.


It's Insane, I idolize alliteration.
 
NYCNative
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remember that Libertarians feel that reacting to this by demanding government oversight to ensure the safety of workers is unnecessary. The free market is all they need to ensure this doesn't happen again. They honestly believe that.
 
djZorbof
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is a tragedy. I mean the only acceptable sauce for Mcnuggets is Sweet and Sour.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SirEattonHogg: I was in a cafe in Bangkok - I was backpacking and I was waiting for a bus to go to the airport. Anyhow I was sharing a table with a German guy and a very cute Chinese Australian gal.

None of us really had anything in common except for one thing and I have no idea how we figured this out - all of worked for a McDonalds in our respective countries as teenagers.


I'm sure of one of two things.
Either you never tell this story because it would be hard to shoehorn it in OR you ram this story into everything.  But, anyway, here is my rarely used antidote that I bring up all the time. X2.
I've applied at McDonald's every 5 years since 1988 never so much as a call/interview.
I once went on a canned hunt in the mountains and all most froze to death. Only interesting thing I got out of the 500 I pitched in.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NYCNative: Remember that Libertarians feel that reacting to this by demanding government oversight to ensure the safety of workers is unnecessary. The free market is all they need to ensure this doesn't happen again. They honestly believe that.


Rage. How do they ignore a 'market' that will do things like continue to feed the Kardashians? Or killed BetaMax. Or keeps driving Ford Pintos.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Hoblit: This is a bad look for McDonald's.

With BK's Impossible Whopper, DD's Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwich and KFC slow rolling out their vegan option, McDonald's is way behind. And this incident can't be making stock prices go UP...


What do you mean?

McDonalds hasn't served real meat in decades.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 hours ago  

djZorbof: This is a tragedy. I mean the only acceptable sauce for Mcnuggets is Sweet and Sour.


... Hot Mustard or death, buddy.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Robots starting to get aggressive about replacing us.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 4 hours ago  

waxbeans: SirEattonHogg: I was in a cafe in Bangkok - I was backpacking and I was waiting for a bus to go to the airport. Anyhow I was sharing a table with a German guy and a very cute Chinese Australian gal.

None of us really had anything in common except for one thing and I have no idea how we figured this out - all of worked for a McDonalds in our respective countries as teenagers.

I'm sure of one of two things.
Either you never tell this story because it would be hard to shoehorn it in OR you ram this story into everything.  But, anyway, here is my rarely used antidote that I bring up all the time. X2.
I've applied at McDonald's every 5 years since 1988 never so much as a call/interview.
I once went on a canned hunt in the mountains and all most froze to death. Only interesting thing I got out of the 500 I pitched in.


I think I've told my story a few times on Fark.

The other McDonalds-related story I sometimes mention on Fark are my teen adventures in setting up the soft serve ice cream machine during the morning shift.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It announced it would close all its restaurants in Peru for two days of mourning due to the "death of our collaborators" much needed tampering with evidence.
 
Turgid Goulash
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MBooda: feckingmorons: No, it wasn't in the US.

Of course not. Here's what we're concerned with:

killed by the soda machine

[Fark user image 850x498]


me:  "Who the f*ck calls it 'pop'?"

:: looks at map ::

"..oh.  sh*t."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Turgid Goulash: me:  "Who the f*ck calls it 'pop'?"

:: looks at map ::

"..oh.  sh*t."


On side note, living next to an Air Force Base makes the on-line, (where you live from how you speak), language surveys go all over the map.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

This text is now purple: MycroftHolmes: This was in Peru.  They would be serving 1 piece Guinea Pig McNuggets

I'd try them.

MycroftHolmes: This was in Peru.  They would be serving 1 piece Guinea Pig McNuggets.

I'd try cuy them.



FTFY.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is exactly what republicans want to happen more frequently in the U.S., hence their push for less regulation.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NYCNative: Remember that Libertarians feel that reacting to this by demanding government oversight to ensure the safety of workers is unnecessary. The free market is all they need to ensure this doesn't happen again. They honestly believe that.


Nice Hobby horse you got there.

About 120 years old, I'd say and you're still riding it.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Notice the green wire that isn't tied to anything?

Yeah, I stayed in a place in Brazil that had a shower that looked like that.
When the grounding wire is not installed properly, guess what happens if you touch the showerhead while operating?
Your body provides the ground.
Want to know how I found that out?
 
Chevello
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: Notice the green wire that isn't tied to anything?


That's the one that makes it hum. They never connect that one.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Caramba. All the trouble people went to to make these bilingual signs for literate idiots. Well, flocks of lawyers are descending, smelling fresh law$uit$.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chevello: TWX: Notice the green wire that isn't tied to anything?

That's the one that makes it hum go ping. They never connect that one.


FTFY
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lack of electrical standards? In MY South America? Yes. It's as likely as you think.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sir, this is an Arby's.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, I'll never get over Machu Picchu
 
elffster
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we getting McRibs or not?
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: I'm sorry, but as long as this is an acceptable way to provide hot water for a shower:

[Fark user image 720x540]

and mind you, this is one of the nicest, cleanest, safest installs of such a showerhead I've ever seen, then I have to give Peruvian McDonalds at least some latitude for operating within otherwise locally-acceptable limits.

As I understand it, this is not an atypical installation:

[Fark user image 600x400]

Notice the green wire that isn't tied to anything?


I've showered under one of those things in central America

The guy said to be careful not to lift your hands too far over your head.  Also that the slang name for such an in-line shower water heater was "The widowmaker".

/It looked more like your 2nd picture then your 1st one.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: I'm sorry, but as long as this is an acceptable way to provide hot water for a shower:

[Fark user image 720x540]

and mind you, this is one of the nicest, cleanest, safest installs of such a showerhead I've ever seen, then I have to give Peruvian McDonalds at least some latitude for operating within otherwise locally-acceptable limits.

As I understand it, this is not an atypical installation:

[Fark user image 600x400]

Notice the green wire that isn't tied to anything?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/The American Association of Woodworkers has flat out banned this process because a moran didn't respect electricity and was killed.  Banned as in no projects with it at any of their events, and no mention of the technique in any of their publications unless it's an article about how "OMG dangerous" it is
//Maybe they think it's a lawn dart
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SirEattonHogg: I was in a cafe in Bangkok -


Did it make you hard or humble?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: TWX: I'm sorry, but as long as this is an acceptable way to provide hot water for a shower:

[Fark user image 720x540]

and mind you, this is one of the nicest, cleanest, safest installs of such a showerhead I've ever seen, then I have to give Peruvian McDonalds at least some latitude for operating within otherwise locally-acceptable limits.

As I understand it, this is not an atypical installation:

[Fark user image 600x400]

Notice the green wire that isn't tied to anything?

[Fark user image 850x444]

/The American Association of Woodworkers has flat out banned this process because a moran didn't respect electricity and was killed.  Banned as in no projects with it at any of their events, and no mention of the technique in any of their publications unless it's an article about how "OMG dangerous" it is
//Maybe they think it's a lawn dart


What's the process?
 
TWX
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Promo Sapien: NotThatGuyAgain: TWX: I'm sorry, but as long as this is an acceptable way to provide hot water for a shower:

[Fark user image 720x540]

and mind you, this is one of the nicest, cleanest, safest installs of such a showerhead I've ever seen, then I have to give Peruvian McDonalds at least some latitude for operating within otherwise locally-acceptable limits.

As I understand it, this is not an atypical installation:

[Fark user image 600x400]

Notice the green wire that isn't tied to anything?

[Fark user image 850x444]

/The American Association of Woodworkers has flat out banned this process because a moran didn't respect electricity and was killed.  Banned as in no projects with it at any of their events, and no mention of the technique in any of their publications unless it's an article about how "OMG dangerous" it is
//Maybe they think it's a lawn dart

What's the process?


As woodworkers we can't tell you.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Promo Sapien: SirEattonHogg: I was in a cafe in Bangkok -

Did it make you hard or humble?


Neither.  I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: Promo Sapien: SirEattonHogg: I was in a cafe in Bangkok -

Did it make you hard or humble?

Neither.  I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine.


Fine.  I'll just go back to my bars, temples, and massage parlors.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Eravior: That's why you shake it from...

"According to Peruvian police, Porras suffered an electric shock while handling a soft drinks machine. When Campos tried to help her he too was electrocuted. Both were dead when emergency services arrived at the restaurant in the middle-class Pueblo Libre neighbourhood."

...Nevermind.

For some reason my snark battery is empty. I guess I forgot to charge it.

Yeah. Hard to snark when they died through no fault of their own. Especially when the other died because of their gut instinct trying to help.


With all due respect to our current President, it is often a very good idea to rely on your mind rather than "gut instinct". You do not get anything useful accomplished by hooking yourself into the electrical current. The second guy did die by his own mistake when he might have succeeded if he had either shut off the power or moved the first guy with something that does not conduct electricity.
 
