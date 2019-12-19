 Skip to content
(Lego)   Just in time for your Christmas giving, it's a Lego set based on a popular entertainment franchise. Star wars? No. Friends   (lego.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Chandler Bing, Friends, Monica Geller, Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Phoebe Buffay, cookie elements, CENTRAL PERK caf construction toy  
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody else just getting a generic landing pad site?
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here, try this one

https://www.lego.com/en-us/product/ce​n​tral-perk-21319
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one where everyone gets a generic landing pad site.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could it BE any more of an obvious grab for that Gen X cash?
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the episode where Ross got a generic landing pad site, and I never even watched Friends.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PIVOT!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you guys mocking me?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Central Perk set came out in September.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does the Jennifer Aniston minifig also have perky nips?
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Spiffy tag?

How about "This is why the aliens won't visit us" tag?
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: Does the Jennifer Aniston minifig also have perky nips?


Probably not.

/ I can't see what's advertised either.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Krieghund: Could it BE any more of an obvious grab for that Gen X cash?


Don't hate. Boomers got theirs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report