(CNN)   Owl be home for Christmas   (cnn.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"It's a funny, screechy sound."
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh, so this isn't a Harry Potter think.
Uh...Ok.
Carry on.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 6 hours ago  
tootsie.comView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 6 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
captjc
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He might look cute, but that little farker will get annoying pretty fast when he keeps biatching about how you overpaid for your glasses.

They were $1.50 at the Goodwill, avian asshole.

/More like America's Worst.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The tiny screech owl

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Easte​r​n_screech_owl
 
The Madd Mann
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Katie Newman, though, says she swears she can still hear the owl at night, hooting away.

Someone didn't think the whole "I wonder what a screech owl sounds like" thing through.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I found this guy in downtown Minneapolis a couple years ago.  I believe it's a saw whet owl.  He seemed a little annoyed that I was taking his picture.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_AM_DIESEL
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bought a Christmas tree from a local grower once. Brought it home and decorated it in my living room. Was watching TV a few days later and noticed out of the corner of my eye that the tree appeared to be shaking or moving. Upon closer inspection, the tree was crawling with hundreds if not thousands of tiny Praying Mantises. Had to spray the tree with insecticide and vacuum up all the Mantises.

My wife was very freaked out about it. She said the tree was possessed.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hobnail: I found this guy in downtown Minneapolis a couple years ago.  I believe it's a saw whet owl.  He seemed a little annoyed that I was taking his picture.

[Fark user image image 843x1500]


Yup that's a saw whet
 
labman
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Came home the other night to an owl sitting on my mailbox.
 
Report