 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Science Alert)   Australia on a weather map looks like this many temperatures in Celsius   (sciencealert.com) divider line
65
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

3188 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2019 at 6:31 AM (7 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



65 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Langdon_777
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Aircon and no clothes weather.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So what I've learned is live by the beach in Australia, gotcha.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's presently -20C in Montreal, and I still prefer Montreal to Australia
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Australia: if our marsupials, spiders, trees, marine life, or bogans don't kill you, the weather will.
 
sevente
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But don't you dare mention climate change...
Glad I'm not in Sydney at the moment - currently about as far south as I can get, in Hobart - even then, it's s'posed to get up to 33°C here tomorrow
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's hot enough to boil a monkey's bum
 
X-Geek
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They're gonna need a whole shiatload of Inhofes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 6 hours ago  
damn, i guess 40's are cold for most of austrailia.  i know my wife thinks it is cold and time to turn on the heat when it only hits 55 outside
 
toetag
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm actually surprised 104F/40C is a record there.  There's places in the states that go much higher routinely each year.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Now the Aussies are in on the fake news bandwagon? Crikey.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

sevente: But don't you dare mention climate change...


Yes, don't.

Because if it's appropriate to say "You're confusing weather with climate" when someone points to record low temps or a massive snowfall, it's then entirely appropriate to say the exact same thing for excessive heat.

You can't have it both ways.  Either extreme weather is just weather, or it's not.  You don't get to pick and choose, which I see a *LOT* of these days.

If you're talking climate, you'd better be using average temperatures compared over the span of decades, of I'm going to mock you for confusing weather with climate.
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Hyjamon: damn, i guess 40's are cold for most of austrailia.  i know my wife thinks it is cold and time to turn on the heat when it only hits 55 outside


Not sure if serious...
 
Thunderboy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

toetag: I'm actually surprised 104F/40C is a record there.  There's places in the states that go much higher routinely each year.


Coastal cities in the US rarely get that hot. The inland cities are seeing much higher temps.
 
ocelot
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If that lasts 70 days or so it will be like Texas.
 
zez
‘’ 5 hours ago  

toetag: I'm actually surprised 104F/40C is a record there.  There's places in the states that go much higher routinely each year.


Their Summer just started.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Hyjamon: damn, i guess 40's are cold for most of austrailia.  i know my wife thinks it is cold and time to turn on the heat when it only hits 55 outside


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Brrrrr
 
LewDux
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dittybopper: sevente: But don't you dare mention climate change...

Yes, don't.

Because if it's appropriate to say "You're confusing weather with climate" when someone points to record low temps or a massive snowfall, it's then entirely appropriate to say the exact same thing for excessive heat.

You can't have it both ways.  Either extreme weather is just weather, or it's not.  You don't get to pick and choose, which I see a *LOT* of these days.

If you're talking climate, you'd better be using average temperatures compared over the span of decades, of I'm going to say "natural cycle"
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sevente: [Fark user image 450x334]

But don't you dare mention climate change...
Glad I'm not in Sydney at the moment - currently about as far south as I can get, in Hobart - even then, it's s'posed to get up to 33°C here tomorrow


We won't. The last time I checked, most of Australia is desert and rainforest. It didn't get that way in the past couple of years.
 
dwlah
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And Celsius
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LewDux: dittybopper: sevente: But don't you dare mention climate change...

Yes, don't.

Because if it's appropriate to say "You're confusing weather with climate" when someone points to record low temps or a massive snowfall, it's then entirely appropriate to say the exact same thing for excessive heat.

You can't have it both ways.  Either extreme weather is just weather, or it's not.  You don't get to pick and choose, which I see a *LOT* of these days.

If you're talking climate, you'd better be using average temperatures compared over the span of decades, of I'm going to say "natural cycle"


I'm sorry, did you have something to say?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dwlah: [Fark user image 500x368]
And Celsius


You should use the kelvin scale if you want to truly metric.
 
Cuyose
‘’ 5 hours ago  

toetag: I'm actually surprised 104F/40C is a record there.  There's places in the states that go much higher routinely each year.


Thats the average for the entire country. The us has never had anything close to that.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Benjimin_Dover: dwlah: [Fark user image 500x368]
And Celsius

You should use the kelvin scale if you want to truly metric.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dittybopper: LewDux: dittybopper: sevente: But don't you dare mention climate change...

Yes, don't.

Because if it's appropriate to say "You're confusing weather with climate" when someone points to record low temps or a massive snowfall, it's then entirely appropriate to say the exact same thing for excessive heat.

You can't have it both ways.  Either extreme weather is just weather, or it's not.  You don't get to pick and choose, which I see a *LOT* of these days.

If you're talking climate, you'd better be using average temperatures compared over the span of decades, of I'm going to say "natural cycle"

I'm sorry, did you have something to say?


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
: please proceed
 
toetag
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Cuyose: toetag: I'm actually surprised 104F/40C is a record there.  There's places in the states that go much higher routinely each year.

Thats the average for the entire country. The us has never had anything close to that.


Thank you for ther clarification.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From another article:
Any move to significantly reduce Australia's carbon emissions or curb coal exports could damage Morrison in conservative-voting mining communities, split his party and risk tipping a fragile economy into crisis.
Australia's lucrative mining industry accounted for more than 70 percent of exports and was worth a record Aus$264 billion ($180 billion) in the last financial year.

https://au.news.yahoo.com/aussie-pm-b​r​eaks-silence-troubling-smoke-crisis-02​1201810--spt.html

Nothing will happen... Australia is going to keep on farking up the world because they can't see farther than the next quarterly report. Burn them all to the ground.
 
PhoenixInFlames
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dittybopper: sevente: But don't you dare mention climate change...

Yes, don't.

Because if it's appropriate to say "You're confusing weather with climate" when someone points to record low temps or a massive snowfall, it's then entirely appropriate to say the exact same thing for excessive heat.

You can't have it both ways.  Either extreme weather is just weather, or it's not.  You don't get to pick and choose, which I see a *LOT* of these days.

If you're talking climate, you'd better be using average temperatures compared over the span of decades, of I'm going to mock you for confusing weather with climate.


Not sure if serious and all that, but if actually serious:

A single weather event is not evidence of climate change, no.  That is why the fact that it snows does not negate the fact that the globe is, over all, warming up.

A single day of record highs is not evidence of climate change - correct.
Multiple years in a row of record high days over the course of a few  years IS, however, evidence of climate change.  As is repeated, more frequent extreme weather events such as blizzards, hurricanes, tornado outbreaks, floods, droughts, etc.  100-year storms are supposed to, on average, occur every hundred years.  Hence the name.  We're getting them every five-ten years now, if not more frequently.  Droughts in areas that previously rarely experience them are occurring.  Same with floods.

A single record breaking weather event, on its own, is not evidence of climate change.  BUT it can be used in combination with other, more frequent record breaking weather events as evidence of climate change.
 
Thunderbox
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The highest maximum temperature was recorded as 50.7 °C (123.3 °F) at Oodnadatta on 2 January 1960, which is the highest official temperature recorded in Australia
 
Target Builder
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The UV index forecast is also "wear sunscreen"

bom.gov.auView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

PhoenixInFlames: dittybopper: sevente: But don't you dare mention climate change...

Yes, don't.

Because if it's appropriate to say "You're confusing weather with climate" when someone points to record low temps or a massive snowfall, it's then entirely appropriate to say the exact same thing for excessive heat.

You can't have it both ways.  Either extreme weather is just weather, or it's not.  You don't get to pick and choose, which I see a *LOT* of these days.

If you're talking climate, you'd better be using average temperatures compared over the span of decades, of I'm going to mock you for confusing weather with climate.

Not sure if serious and all that, but if actually serious:

A single weather event is not evidence of climate change, no.  That is why the fact that it snows does not negate the fact that the globe is, over all, warming up.

A single day of record highs is not evidence of climate change - correct.
Multiple years in a row of record high days over the course of a few  years IS, however, evidence of climate change.  As is repeated, more frequent extreme weather events such as blizzards, hurricanes, tornado outbreaks, floods, droughts, etc.  100-year storms are supposed to, on average, occur every hundred years.  Hence the name.  We're getting them every five-ten years now, if not more frequently.  Droughts in areas that previously rarely experience them are occurring.  Same with floods.

A single record breaking weather event, on its own, is not evidence of climate change.  BUT it can be used in combination with other, more frequent record breaking weather events as evidence of climate change.


Congratulations, you completely understood what I'm talking about.

Go put a little gold star on your chart for today.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cuyose: toetag: I'm actually surprised 104F/40C is a record there.  There's places in the states that go much higher routinely each year.

Thats the average for the entire country. The us has never had anything close to that.


To add: Australia is almost the same size as the Continental United States and a somewhat similar shape in terms of north-south and East-west dimensions, albeit overall closer to the equator.

That's a big area to be hot as fark.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Target Builder: The UV index forecast is also "wear sunscreen"


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sevente: [Fark user image image 450x334]

But don't you dare mention climate change...
Glad I'm not in Sydney at the moment - currently about as far south as I can get, in Hobart - even then, it's s'posed to get up to 33°C here tomorrow


I was just in Sydney last week. Hot and smokey. But still had a great time.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Target Builder: The UV index forecast is also "wear sunscreen"

[bom.gov.au image 558x602]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Progress!!
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dittybopper: Target Builder: The UV index forecast is also "wear sunscreen"

[Fark user image 558x602]


[Fark user image 706x294]


Really? No:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Target Builder: Cuyose: toetag: I'm actually surprised 104F/40C is a record there.  There's places in the states that go much higher routinely each year.

Thats the average for the entire country. The us has never had anything close to that.

To add: Australia is almost the same size as the Continental United States and a somewhat similar shape in terms of north-south and East-west dimensions, albeit overall closer to the equator.

That's a big area to be hot as fark.


So.....   Tasmania is Australia's nutsack?  That would explain a lot.
 
Dheiner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

baronbloodbath: Australia: if our marsupials, spiders, trees, marine life, or bogans don't kill you, the weather will.


Drop Bears???
 
Target Builder
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ocelot: If that lasts 70 days or so it will be like Texas.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Just for perspective - the red area is, eyeballing, approximately three times the size of Texas and tomorrow is going to see highs that beat the highest ever recorded days in Dallas, Austin or Houston. And summer there is just starting. Admittedly there are somewhat limited population centers in the worst area, Adelaide aside, with Alice Springs too I suppose, though they're accustomed to weather that's as hot as anywhere.
 
ansius
‘’ 4 hours ago  

toetag: I'm actually surprised 104F/40C is a record there.  There's places in the states that go much higher routinely each year.


This is the average temperature across the entire continent. On Tuesday it hit a new record of 40.9 across the entire continent. On Wednesday it hit a second record of 41.9.

Tasmania to the south is cooler, the middle of the continent is pushing 50C.

Imagine if the average temperature of the entire continental USA was about 105F.

i.redd.itView Full Size


Note, Miami is about 25 degrees N, Brisbane is about 27 degrees south, so the entire continent of Australia is closer to the equator.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

X-Geek: They're gonna need a whole shiatload of Inhofes.
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Please, take him.  The bridges in Oklahoma are rough enough OklaDOT has most posted with a quarter shiatload limit.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm right in the middle of that BS now.

It got to 44.5 in Adelaide today. It's expected to hit 46 tomorrow (our record is 46.6). It's almost 1am here and it's still 37 degrees outside.

Mrs Englaja tried to lure me to our neighbour's backyard Christmas drinks tonight with the promise of cold ciders and the hint she would drunkenly make out with girls there under the mistletoe on the misting fan.

It has been so hot I just wanted to get home after work and lay under the aircon with a bowl of ice cream.

If having to turn down both booze and hot, wet, girl-on-girl action isn't a climate emergency, I don't know what is.

Fark this heat.

Forecast screenshot as follows.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uberaverage
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow! Right in the middle of winter too!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 4 hours ago  

englaja: I'm right in the middle of that BS now.

It got to 44.5 in Adelaide today. It's expected to hit 46 tomorrow (our record is 46.6). It's almost 1am here and it's still 37 degrees outside.

Mrs Englaja tried to lure me to our neighbour's backyard Christmas drinks tonight with the promise of cold ciders and the hint she would drunkenly make out with girls there under the mistletoe on the misting fan.

It has been so hot I just wanted to get home after work and lay under the aircon with a bowl of ice cream.

If having to turn down both booze and hot, wet, girl-on-girl action isn't a climate emergency, I don't know what is.

Fark this heat.

Forecast screenshot as follows.

[Fark user image image 425x533]


Saturday looks like it'll be nice....
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FarkingSmurf: So what I've learned is live by the beach in Australia, gotcha.


Box jelly says "Hi"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 hours ago  

toetag: I'm actually surprised 104F/40C is a record there.  There's places in the states that go much higher routinely each year.


122F a couple days this summer here in Wildomar - small town nearish Riverside CA.  And that was with our weather station, not going by the reports.  (They're pretty useless, we live in a fun little micro-climate that's about 5 degrees off the rest of the area most of the time.)  Inside was fine with the AC going obviously, but it was pretty unpleasant outside, but surprisingly livable with shade as long as you didn't have to work in it.    Hats were pretty mandatory though, as well as long sleeves/pants.  (No, you don't want to have skin uncovered with the sun blazing down like that, you'll turn into BBQ'd long pig right quick.)  It does suck, but not quite as much as you'd suspect from looking at the numbers.

/mostly due to nearly non-existent humidity at the times it was that high - around 3-4% usually
//once again, for those that did not have to try to work in it outdoors
///they had to cancel quite a bit of that kind of activity - safety regs overrode the best laid plans etc.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

englaja: I'm right in the middle of that BS now.

It got to 44.5 in Adelaide today. It's expected to hit 46 tomorrow (our record is 46.6). It's almost 1am here and it's still 37 degrees outside.


So, OK, if you have to use decimals to get a reasonably accurate temperature, maybe, just maybe, your system for measuring temperature isn't precise enough to accurately convey the temperature.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they'd just have winter at this time of year like everyone else, there wouldn't be a problem.

/Silly Austrians.
 
Big_Thumb
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I just lurk here: Benjimin_Dover: dwlah: [Fark user image 500x368]
And Celsius

You should use the kelvin scale if you want to truly metric.

[Fark user image 425x429]


Counterpoint for places that have seasons:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sevente: [Fark user image image 450x334]

But don't you dare mention climate change...
Glad I'm not in Sydney at the moment - currently about as far south as I can get, in Hobart - even then, it's s'posed to get up to 33°C here tomorrow


Silly Australians. Don't you guys know it's winter?
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report