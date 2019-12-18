 Skip to content
(NBC News) NewsFlash Florida Man impeached by the House of Representatives
1290
    United States House of Representatives, United States Senate, United States, Bill Clinton, President of the United States, United States Congress, Democratic Party, President Donald J. Trump  
•       •       •

Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Happy impeachment day!
 
delciotto
‘’ 8 hours ago  
and here we go.
 
loudboy
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Bravo, Subby!
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This one?  Okay, sure.

Thanks to Trump, we're finally able to wish each other "Merry Impeachmas" again.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Cuthbert Allgood: Happy impeachment day!


Is it time to sing impeachment carols?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Heh. Good one.
 
Cerebral Knievel
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yes...  we knew this would happen.
The senate wont convict.
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Off to the Sen........and it's over before it even begins.
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I can't wait to not read Twitter in the morning.
 
mkelly1082 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Trump now leads Obama in the impeachment category
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A * is born.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Couldn't have happened to a more deserving fella.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 8 hours ago  
And Bob's your uncle. +1, Subby.
 
joyride75
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm here for the gang bang....
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I can't fap to this. Wait. Yes I can.

/Brb
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Maybe he'll celebrate in true Florida Man style: shoot someone's dog, rob a liquor store, and run down the street naked before being taken down by a dozen cops.

Ewww, wait, forget that.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 8 hours ago  

mkelly1082: Trump now leads Obama in the impeachment category


Hey.. he FINALLY beat Obama at something!
 
eKonk
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Pesky_Humans: Good.


Good.
 
FailOut08
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Posting in historic thread. Keep fighting, even if "winning" takes longer than you want or think you can stand.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
hoping for the best expecting the worst
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Off to the Sen........and it's over before it even begins.


These are not smart, or principled men.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 8 hours ago  
On the same night the legal groudwork is being finalized to bankrupt my family by stripping away my daughter's access to affordable healthcare. How bittersweet this is the night I end up looking for a job in Canada in earnest.
 
New account just for this
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hang on... still on the can and haven't flushed yet. Don't want to miss the party!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, that's it. Now I'm seriously on the fence about voting for Donald Trump.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phil McKraken
‘’ 8 hours ago  
President Clit Clapping Clam Clamper has been impeached!

DO IT AGAIN!
 
Greg Tolan
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This pleases me.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Somebody ship a pallet of paper towels and Gatorade to raerae
 
JerkStore
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Which two democrats didn't vote to impeach? Joe Manchin and...?
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Oh yay. Loudness, signifying nothing. Or whatever thre original statement is.
 
k-b
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Now remember to vote.  Republicans are going to be on a rampage.  Vote and register others to vote in 2020.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Cerebral Knievel: Yes...  we knew this would happen.
The senate wont convict.


That's not the point. The House Dems did their job. You can't live your life refusing to do your job because you don't think someone else will do theirs.
 
red230
‘’ 8 hours ago  
And now we wait and see what the Republicans in control of the Senate are going to do to subvert the rule of law.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Weatherkiss: Well, that's it. Now I'm seriously on the fence about voting for Donald Trump.


I knew you'd say that.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Mrtraveler01: Cuthbert Allgood: Happy impeachment day!

Is it time to sing impeachment carols?


Hark the Herald angels sing, glory to the im peach ment
 
phrawgh
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Impeached Individual #1 has his greatest hits set to repeat right this moment.
 
Kann
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A new addition to the first paragraph in Tr*mp's biography
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We just cracked open a bag of these at the office.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Get farked you walking pile of waste. The trashman is coming.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good!
 
Defeated
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hey, he finally did something that Obama never did.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

JerkStore: Which two democrats didn't vote to impeach? Joe Manchin and...?


Tulsi Grab-Hard
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Chances of actual removal? 5%? More? Less?
 
texanjeff
‘’ 8 hours ago  
100% Republican complaints about process

100% Democrats complaints about a president bribing a foreign government to investigate a political rival and not let any witness come testify who had first hand knowledge.

It's not partisan, it's stupid. Partisan is a debate about two ideologies. This is a debate about the constitution and those who  just don't care about it when their party is in the White House.
 
petuniapup
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Cerebral Knievel: Yes...  we knew this would happen.
The senate wont convict.


Eh, we knew he wouldn't be elected, so... let's appreciate when the country gets things "right"...
 
