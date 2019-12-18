 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Missouri Legislator tackles our next national crisis...electronic highway signs   (fox2now.com) divider line
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...What bothers me is we spent $20 million erecting these boards..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


I must admit, I thought he had a lower ceiling than that (Phrasing).
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I wonder what he saw on a sign that got his undies wadded up so badly?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: I wonder what he saw on a sign that got his undies wadded up so badly?


MO farker here.  When there's no traffic issue (slick roads, etc) or emergency alerts, they like to put up safety messages themed to the time of year/holiday..  I saw one today that read "It's a wonderful life--buckle up." Emergencies and important notices get priority in any case.

The legislator in question is from a district near me.  And he needs to lighten up.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 hours ago  
legendsofamerica.comView Full Size
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: I wonder what he saw on a sign that got his undies wadded up so badly?


It's probably that everyone inevitably slows down to read the damn things, causing a stupid and unnecessary backup. The sign should be blank unless there's actually something that needs to be reported.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is my town. I drive the 3 highways that run through it every day throughout the week. It's not in any way a traffic issue. It isn't distracting. It's a nice quick reminder to pay attention. I have no clue what got up his ass.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 4 hours ago  
maybe he was mad at the spelling used in the sign that read "Eat more opossum"
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I lost my entire family in a tragicomic Burma Shave accident.
 
12349876
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some of them have useful traffic info most of the time.  Some are nothing but puns.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mattj1984: This is my town. I drive the 3 highways that run through it every day throughout the week. It's not in any way a traffic issue. It isn't distracting. It's a nice quick reminder to pay attention. I have no clue what got up his ass.


Well it seems from RTFA that his problem with them is that they spent $20 million of your tax dollars on something that, as you suggest, provides no real benefit.

Since it's your town, I'm sure you could probably think of at least a few better things to do with that $20M besides waste it on stupid signs under the guise of public safety.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 hours ago  

spiralscratch: edmo: I wonder what he saw on a sign that got his undies wadded up so badly?

It's probably that everyone inevitably slows down to read the damn things, causing a stupid and unnecessary backup. The sign should be blank unless there's actually something that needs to be reported.


So why not take down all the other electronic signs/billboards also.  Do you really need giant flashing lottery jackpot signs that switch over to a At&t every 20 miles?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: I wonder what he saw on a sign that got his undies wadded up so badly?


The R. before his name
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Okay, my reading speed is up around "photoreader" which means I can glimpse at a page of text and get most of the content. This guy is complaining that the signs are distracting. He probably moved his lips while reading.

I was saved a jam today when I saw a sign saying there was an accident further along than I was going. I got into congestion near where I was going, and realized the traffic exiting with me would make things worse at the intersection I was going to. So I took an option I normally wouldn't use because it's ridiculous. But today it was extra clever.
 
almandot
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hi, I'm Troy McClure. You may remember me from such freeway signs as "Click It or Ticket" and "Get High and Get a DUI".

LA has been giving live travel times for years and I think many cities have done the same. Doesn't mean you're not going to get the classics in between rush hour. The tips don't actually save anybody travel time, they're just meant to calm you down so you accept how long it's gonna take and don't cause a 10 car wreck trying to lane weave.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

abhorrent1: mattj1984: This is my town. I drive the 3 highways that run through it every day throughout the week. It's not in any way a traffic issue. It isn't distracting. It's a nice quick reminder to pay attention. I have no clue what got up his ass.

Well it seems from RTFA that his problem with them is that they spent $20 million of your tax dollars on something that, as you suggest, provides no real benefit.

Since it's your town, I'm sure you could probably think of at least a few better things to do with that $20M besides waste it on stupid signs under the guise of public safety.


I highly doubt that the entire budget for the signage programme goes towards thinking up puns.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spiralscratch: edmo: I wonder what he saw on a sign that got his undies wadded up so badly?

It's probably that everyone inevitably slows down to read the damn things, causing a stupid and unnecessary backup. The sign should be blank unless there's actually something that needs to be reported.


The problem is when they're constantly putting up stupid useless messages, drivers learn to ignore the signs. Then when there's an important message, it gets missed. If they'd only use them for the important messages, drivers would notice when there's an important message.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: spiralscratch: edmo: I wonder what he saw on a sign that got his undies wadded up so badly?

It's probably that everyone inevitably slows down to read the damn things, causing a stupid and unnecessary backup. The sign should be blank unless there's actually something that needs to be reported.

The problem is when they're constantly putting up stupid useless messages, drivers learn to ignore the signs. Then when there's an important message, it gets missed. If they'd only use them for the important messages, drivers would notice when there's an important message.


Is reading an effortful, deliberate thing for most drivers? I think of it as more of an automatic subconscious thing. I can't *not* read something that's in my field of view; it would be like not seeing the colour of the sign.
 
myth321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ours are actually score boards, for traffic deaths.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
State Representative Tony "Buzzkill" Lovasco (District 64)
 
