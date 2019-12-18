 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Surveillance footage taken during first Epstein suicide attempt is now missing. Obvious tag is missing too   (nypost.com) divider line
27
    More: Unlikely, Suicide, time of Jeffrey Epstein, Surveillance footage, Nick Tartaglione, Hanging, English-language films, Tartaglione's lawyer, millionaire pedophile's cell  
•       •       •

443 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2019 at 1:39 AM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And all the evidence is gone too.  What a shame, sure hope no one uses it for nefarious purposes, seeing how extortion is legal now and all.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Missing? Like Ghislaine Maxwell missing or MH370 missing?
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I should start an Epstein brand surveillance system. It goes out at convenient times.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sergeant Toomey: Then you've got a problem, don't you Epstein?
 
padraig
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And Epstein's plastic surgeon crashed because it was filled with the wrong kind of fuel.
And Epstein's private banker hanged himself.

Jeez, I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but that's a bit much.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Epstein successfully killed himself in the prison weeks later on Aug. 10."

As opposed to what? ....... unsuccessfully killed himself? You mean, murdered?
 
gregscott
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I understand that he ran with a lot of very powerful people. God knows who actually killed Epstein... and will punish the killer, the trafficker, and all the pedophiles. But it would be nice if we could deal with some of those people sooner rather than later.
 
Buck Dancer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Watch Jeffrey Epstein Get Asked If He Has An Egg Shaped Penis
Youtube 7nyWOzR-1L0
 
Bandito King
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been called paranoid for years, so I find a certain satisfaction in being proven right over and over for the last 3. Unfortunately I was right about our government being completely infiltrated by power blocs of rich and influential people who view the rest of us as chattel to be toyed with and disposed of at their whim.

But they are, by definition, a tiny group of people. Easily removed from power when they are identified. And their conspicuous consumption readily does so. The corporate power brokers, millionaire politicians, and royals/rulers flaunt what they have stolen from the rest of us while raping our children and murdering anyone who threatens to expose them.

We've always been at war with the rich but they have expended a lot of time and effort over the centuries manipulating us and hiding their hand. For the good of our nations, our peoples, and our world; we have a moral obligation to hunt and eat them. (If you are a vegetarian, it's fine to just push them down a well or something.) Or at the very least to decide that we, as a society, are better off taking their shiat and kicking them the fark out. Greed is not good and we should not be rewarding sociopaths the way that we do. They sure as shiat shouldn't be writing bills and having their pet congresspeople rubber-stamp them. The level of blatant horseshiat that has been tolerated since I was a kid, bridges to nowhere, sweetheart contractor deals, flat-out refusing to follow the will of the people in favor of whoever writes the biggest check... It's insane. It was insane long before 2016.

It's time we recognize the hoarding of capital for the evil that it is. Any public servant, including government representatives like senators and presidents, should be no more wealthy than the average postal worker or teacher. If that's not good enough for them to remain passionate and dedicated, the door is right there. We see these leeches enrich themselves on our backs and they just get reelected to do it again and again. Jesus Christ on a farking pogo stick, even the average monkey knows that you stop farking a stump if it's full of bullet ants.

There are still "Democrats" on fark arguing that we should be playing some kind of foofy goddamn chess game where we don't impeach unless we slay the dragon and get the green key or whatever the damn hell because they're too afraid of losing what we all know is a heavily-rigged popularity contest that gets a smaller participating audience than farking American Idol to actually do the right thing because it's the right thing. If you only do the right thing when it benefits you, YOU ARE ONE OF THE ASSHOLES farkING EVERYTHING UP.

I cannot believe the level of apathy and disdain for effort. I find myself still, now, today, explaining to people that Trump has racked up impeachable offenses since before taking office. Not trumpers, just everyday morons who can't be bothered to know things or pay attention.

Well, here it is: If you're wealthy enough you can rape children and get away with it. We should put a stop to that by hook or by crook. Yea or nay, motherfarkers?
 
Bandito King
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gregscott: I understand that he ran with a lot of very powerful people. God knows who actually killed Epstein... and will punish the killer, the trafficker, and all the pedophiles. But it would be nice if we could deal with some of those people sooner rather than later.


There is no god and no justice but what we here on Earth bring. Grow up and stop wishing the world would be better. Go outside, pick up a brick, and farking demand that it be better.
 
crinz83
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i saw it on fail army. as he hanged himself, his cat also fell off the tv.
 
gregscott
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bandito King: gregscott: I understand that he ran with a lot of very powerful people. God knows who actually killed Epstein... and will punish the killer, the trafficker, and all the pedophiles. But it would be nice if we could deal with some of those people sooner rather than later.

There is no god and no justice but what we here on Earth bring. Grow up and stop wishing the world would be better. Go outside, pick up a brick, and farking demand that it be better.


So it sounds like you agree with my :sooner rather than later" sentiment.
 
turboke
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gregscott: God knows who actually killed Epstein... and will punish the killer, the trafficker, and all the pedophiles.


If God were benevolent and almighty (and real, for that matter), don't you think he would prevent child abuse before it happens?
 
Bandito King
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gregscott: Bandito King: gregscott: I understand that he ran with a lot of very powerful people. God knows who actually killed Epstein... and will punish the killer, the trafficker, and all the pedophiles. But it would be nice if we could deal with some of those people sooner rather than later.

There is no god and no justice but what we here on Earth bring. Grow up and stop wishing the world would be better. Go outside, pick up a brick, and farking demand that it be better.

So it sounds like you agree with my :sooner rather than later" sentiment.


Yes.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bandito King: gregscott: I understand that he ran with a lot of very powerful people. God knows who actually killed Epstein... and will punish the killer, the trafficker, and all the pedophiles. But it would be nice if we could deal with some of those people sooner rather than later.

There is no god and no justice but what we here on Earth bring. Grow up and stop wishing the world would be better. Go outside, pick up a brick, and farking demand that it be better.


Who is the richest man in the world?
 
billstewart
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So far the right-wing conspiracy theory people are at least the loudest in asserting that Epstein was murdered (presumably by Deep State operatives who normally live in the basements of pizza parlors),
rather than the much more likely case that the people in charge of the Federal jail systems did it or the even more likely case that they at least tolerated a level of incompetence that allowed it to happen.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Bandito King: gregscott: I understand that he ran with a lot of very powerful people. God knows who actually killed Epstein... and will punish the killer, the trafficker, and all the pedophiles. But it would be nice if we could deal with some of those people sooner rather than later.

There is no god and no justice but what we here on Earth bring. Grow up and stop wishing the world would be better. Go outside, pick up a brick, and farking demand that it be better.

Who is the richest man in the world?


A man who doesn't do a damn bit of work.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bandito King: For the good of our nations, our peoples, and our world; we have a moral obligation to hunt and eat them. (If you are a vegetarian, it's fine to just push them down a well or something.)


Oh no, don't worry, we'll make an exception - trust me.

Ever since the DynCorp thing happened back in the Clinton years, when the UN was ousting Milsovec and all those DynCorp executives got exposed running a child sex slave ring... I've had to wonder: Is there some kind of rich pedophile secret society out there in the world?

I wonder because said news segment quickly got buried and nothing more was ever heard of it, nor do I recall any punishments ever being handed out to those men.  Then we get all those rumors about Michael Jackson, never proven but a lot of out-of-court money got paid and then, whoopsie, he dies.

Then, as above poster mentioned, there was the woman who got busted with the sex trafficking ring.  Poof - she goes missing.  Then Epstein finally gets busted too hard to cover up or buy his way out of, and then surprise - he kills himself.

It's as if they're policing themselves, rubbing out any of their own members who get put into a position where they could spill the beans on the rest of them.  All to maintain the secrecy of all those we still don't know about.

Or maybe I'm just paranoid.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

turboke: gregscott: God knows who actually killed Epstein... and will punish the killer, the trafficker, and all the pedophiles.

If God were benevolent and almighty (and real, for that matter), don't you think he would prevent child abuse before it happens?


The God of the Bible is a-ok with child rape, incest, enslavement, genocide and all sorts of other gnarly stuff, so why would he worry about preventing it happening?
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregscott: God knows who actually killed Epstein... and will punish the killer, the trafficker, and all the pedophiles.


Well, now we know Pope Benedict's Fark handle.
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So tolerance of minorities does not apply to Christians? I apologize. Thanks for setting me straight on that..
 
Insain2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I need a bath ....when I read shat like that....!!!!
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report