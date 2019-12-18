 Skip to content
(Voice of America)   WHO moves closer to cheap breast cancer treatment. Yes, that's what I'm asking you   (voanews.com) divider line
12
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The treatments would be a lot cheaper if they simply stopped smashing their instruments after every examination.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hate myself for having this be the first thing that popped into my head when I read the headline.

TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FIRST BASE!
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God that pun works on some levels that really tickle my funny bone. Well done, subby
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
65% cheaper than $20 isn't cheap.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm a boy, I'm a boy, I'm a boy
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TorpedoOrca: FIRST BASE!


Wouldn't touching the breasts be considered second base?

/What?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
UNO WHO...
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now working on cures for deafness, dumbness and blindness.
 
Feel_the_velvet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: WHO prequalification gives countries the assurance that they are purchasing "quality health products."

WHO sounds like a used car salesman here?
 
ComaToast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mama's got a squeeze box she wears on her chest...
 
Report