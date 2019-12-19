 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOB4)   If you find a few pounds of red chiles under the hood of your car, it will probably run funny. Might start running hot too   (kob.com) divider line
5
    More: Amusing, winter weather, New Mexico, New Mexican animals, ALBUQUERQUE, animals, way  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Dec 2019 at 2:31 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jtown
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chili con-car-ne.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I imagine that would make turning your heater on quite painful.
 
lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not how you get flames painted on the hood.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What animals eat those?
/besides us
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: What animals eat those?
/besides us


My neighbors some years and neighborhoods ago tries using capascin (sp?) to repel ground squirrels.  Just from things like bulbs they would eat.

Then they started liking the stuff. He wasn't sure, but threw a bag of whole dried Thai chilies in the yard and they were quickly gathered up by the rodents like candy.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report