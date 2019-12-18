 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Oregon Man goes full GTA by robbing a bank, stabbing four people, and stealing two cars. Extra Fark: Subby was going to be going there after work   (oregonlive.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's not full GTA unti he has sex in a car with a prostitute and and then beats her to death to get his money back
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Blink 182 What's My Age Again GTA V Remake
Youtube 9SwICEupHRI
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Extra Fark: Subby was going to be going there after work

Are you just days away from retirement too?
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 5 hours ago  
remember putting a music CD in the CD-ROM while you played and the game would shuffle the music during game play?...oh there's my walker...where am I at again?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
L33t Squirrel
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ArkAngel: It's not full GTA unti he has sex in a car with a prostitute and and then beats her to death to get his money back


He got too many stars early on and got busted by the cops before he could.
 
xitnode
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Glad you're ok, subby. That kind of chance timing can be strange. I just watched the Luka Magnotta series on Netflix and realized I lived close to that guy. Echk ...
 
L33t Squirrel
‘’ 4 hours ago  

maxandgrinch: Subby:
[Fark user image 425x296]


It happened four hours before I was going home, but STILL...


xitnode: Glad you're ok, subby. That kind of chance timing can be strange. I just watched the Luka Magnotta series on Netflix and realized I lived close to that guy. Echk ...


Cheers, mate. Bit of a self-indulgent headline, but still, anyone from the Portland area will tell you that this area is fantastically boring and quiet, so this was a genuine double-take. Especially because I was checking Google News while I was waiting for a process to finish and shut down so I could head out and that popped up. o_O

No wonder he got caught so fast, traffic there is astonishingly bothersome. And it's on a common police patrol route. Dumbass.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

L33t Squirrel:
[Fark user image 425x296]

It happened four hours before I was going home, but STILL...


xitnode: Glad you're ok, subby. That kind of chance timing can be strange. I just watched the Luka Magnotta series on Netflix and realized I lived close to that guy. Echk ...

Cheers, mate. Bit of a self-indulgent headline, but still, anyone from the Portland area will tell you that this area is fantastically boring and quiet, so this was a genuine double-take. Especially because I was checking Google News while I was waiting for a process to finish and shut down so I could head out and that popped up. o_O

No wonder he got caught so fast, traffic there is astonishingly bothersome. And it's on a common police patrol route. Dumbass.


Beaverton police always seem to have a lot of spare time.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Martinez-Romero drove the man's stolen car to Tigard and ditched it

Hey, that's my 'hood.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 4 hours ago  

L33t Squirrel:
[Fark user image 425x296]

It happened four hours before I was going home, but STILL...


That is only four minutes in GTA time (or eight in GTAV time).
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So subby either left dude hanging or doesn't know how to party.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 3 hours ago  

davidphogan:
[Fark user image 425x296]

It happened four hours before I was going home, but STILL...


xitnode: Glad you're ok, subby. That kind of chance timing can be strange. I just watched the Luka Magnotta series on Netflix and realized I lived close to that guy. Echk ...

Cheers, mate. Bit of a self-indulgent headline, but still, anyone from the Portland area will tell you that this area is fantastically boring and quiet, so this was a genuine double-take. Especially because I was checking Google News while I was waiting for a process to finish and shut down so I could head out and that popped up. o_O

No wonder he got caught so fast, traffic there is astonishingly bothersome. And it's on a common police patrol route. Dumbass.

Beaverton police always seem to have a lot of spare time.


I haven't been to BeaverTown in a long while.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another mass stabbing?
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Whenever are we going to go to the sane British knife laws so we can prevent these senseless tragedies?
 
L33t Squirrel
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dimensio: That is only four minutes in GTA time (or eight in GTAV time).


I'm a CA transplant but even I don't drive that fast.


Random Anonymous Blackmail: So subby either left dude hanging or doesn't know how to party.


Not my fault dude started the party too soon. Some of us only do heists on the side, y'know.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude stole my retirement plan!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Martinez-Romero drove the man's stolen car to Tigard and ditched it

Hey, that's my 'hood.

Hey, that's my 'hood.


and you didn't shoot the bastard? Slacking again!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kit Fister:

Hey, that's my 'hood.

and you didn't shoot the bastard? Slacking again!


I sprained my trigger finger masturbating.  Sorry.
 
Report