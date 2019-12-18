 Skip to content
(AP News)   After you've hidden 30 bags of frozen crustaceans in your jeans, you're gonna act cool   (apnews.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I can't feel my balls, Fow-rest
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
might be some shrinkage, there.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 hours ago  
30 lbs.? When he said "Do you want to eat the shrimp in my pants", I thought he meant....well, nevermind.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 5 hours ago  
you can get crabs that way.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 5 hours ago  

EdwardTellerhands: you can get crabs that way.


abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AstroJesus: 30 lbs.?


The bags of shrimp at my grocery store are 2 lbs each. That's a lot of shrimp.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
🎵 When I want some din(ner) and I don't want to pay for it...🎵🎵
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 5 hours ago  
insert cocktail sauce joke here.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Langdon Alger: insert cocktail sauce joke here.


Approves:

Dave2042
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I also have a lot of imitation crab meat in my freezer tha I need to get rid of
 
DVD
‘’ 4 hours ago  
30?  That's as many as 3 tens and that's cool!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to his ex, he's always had a shrimp in his pants.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been caught stealing
Once when I was Delta Tau Chi...
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe this guy?

Madame Psychosis
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Insain2
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Food King....Food King!!!!
 
