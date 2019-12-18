 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Teacher's love getting homemade cards from their pupils - although primary school teachers would be just as happy with booze   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2​0​19/dec/01/laziness-has-won-apostrophe-​society-admits-its-defeat
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And the zero tolerance Admin nazi expells your kid for bringing alcohol to school...
 
mchaboud
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: And the zero tolerance Admin nazi expells your kid for bringing alcohol to school...


How about they expel subby for that apostrophe?
 
12349876
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My teachers got made from scratch cookies.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*pupil's
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 5 hours ago  

12349876: My teachers got made from scratch cookies.


yeah no slice and bake----they want the kind where they get baked---

also, you might not want to give the shop or auto-tech instructor the booze
 
Abox
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Teacher's love getting homemade cards from their pupils

A teacher's love should be rewarded.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like submitter's English teacher could have used fewer gifts of booze on the job.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What if you have a Muslim teacher?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cagey B: Looks like submitter's English teacher could have used fewer gifts of booze on the job.


*less
 
kendelrio
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Abox: Teacher's love getting homemade cards from their pupils

A teacher's love should be rewarded.


Agreed. A teacher's love is much different from that of a square.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Teacher's? Are you farking kidding me?
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My wife is a second grade teacher - she would be mortified at the errant apostrophe.

But alcohol will surely solve that problem.

Alcohol solves a lot of problems...
 
Eravior
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Teacher's love getting homemade cards from their pupils - although primary school teachers would be just as happy with booze"

Wait. Why is a teacher's significant other receiving cards from the teacher's pupils?
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Abox: Teacher's love getting homemade cards from their pupils

A teacher's love should be rewarded.


Because a teacher's love is very different from that of a square...
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 4 hours ago  

what the cat dragged in: Abox: Teacher's love getting homemade cards from their pupils

A teacher's love should be rewarded.

Because a teacher's love is very different from that of a square...


*grumble* that's what I get for not reading the whole thread first.
 
turboke
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Normally, I would be up in arms about that apostrophe as well. But I can see where subby got confused.

gourmetencasa-tcm.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about a bloody wooden pickle?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get my kids' teachers gift cards.

Gift cards to places that sell, among many other things, alcoholic drinks.
 
