 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   Hope everyone enjoyed healthcare while they had it; an appeals court just ruled that the individual mandate is unconstitutional   (politico.com) divider line
76
    More: Sad, Law, President of the United States, Appeal, Court systems, Supreme Court of the United States, Appellate court, federal appeals court, Supreme court  
•       •       •

1749 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2019 at 8:41 PM (8 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



76 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Easy solution is everyone not enrolled in an insurance plan is automatically enrolled in a public option. The individual mandate gets replaces with automatic enrollment in Medicare for 50 years old plus and everyone else get Medicaid.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

eurotrader: Easy solution is everyone not enrolled in an insurance plan is automatically enrolled in a public option. The individual mandate gets replaces with automatic enrollment in Medicare for 50 years old plus and everyone else get Medicaid.


Still have to find a way to fund it federally. States don't have the money to onboard everyone onto Medicaid.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Great. Now healthcare prices will be fixed and everything will be just great! /s
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: eurotrader: Easy solution is everyone not enrolled in an insurance plan is automatically enrolled in a public option. The individual mandate gets replaces with automatic enrollment in Medicare for 50 years old plus and everyone else get Medicaid.

Still have to find a way to fund it federally. States don't have the money to onboard everyone onto Medicaid.


So federalize Medicaid
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Next stop: the Supreme Court that Republicans have rendered illegitimate.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
THE SUPREME COURT ALREADY UPHELD IT.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Unconstitutional for the federal government to force citizens to buy a third-party product?  Shocking.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

tudorgurl: THE SUPREME COURT ALREADY UPHELD IT.


I know.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
How about making insurance illegal?
You get sick, you see a doctor.
You need teeth, you get teeth.
You get pregnant, you get prenatal, natal, post natal care.
You can use the money we are already spending on minga minga booshiat.
And pull the fark out of Anustan.
That's a shiat ton of money right there.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
But....there is no individual mandate.

So now they can just go back to court and argue that it doesn't exist, since the penalty amount is zero, and therefore there is nothing to rule on and Obamacare works. In fact, it's perfect.

I don't know why not. I've heard dumber things just today. In Congress.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

syrynxx: Unconstitutional for the federal government to force citizens to buy a third-party product?  Shocking.


We're forced to buy bombers and useless jet fighters.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The individual mandate forced you to have health insurance, not health care.  Repealling it won't take anything away from anybody.

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://youtu.be/AYrlDlrLDSQ
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

tudorgurl: THE SUPREME COURT ALREADY UPHELD IT.


It's a different court now. That court upheld it characterizing it as a tax. This court will throw it out and Trump will immediately brag about the tax cut he just gave us all.
 
FailOut08
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Luckily, the GOP have been hard at work over the last 10 years with their super awesome cheap "health care for everybody plan" (restrictions apply, poors excluded). Any day now, we will know how great our future will be!
 
gar1013
‘’ 8 hours ago  

tudorgurl: THE SUPREME COURT ALREADY UPHELD IT.


They upheld it as a tax.

The tax is gone. The tax was the literal crux of the Constitutionality.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 8 hours ago  
the entire law should be found unconstitutional only in the Republican-states challenging the law

So Republican voters can go bankrupt and die sooner?  Have fun with that, red states.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 8 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Still have to find a way to fund it federally.


Tax the rich.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So, a judge ruled that an idea that originated in a conservative think-tank was stupid?  I'm shocked!
 
ericbikesmt
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If I don't want health insurance I shouldn't have to buy it. I do not need doctors or any adjunct function... Yet.

If we wanna help The Poors then I do that and I'm fine with it. Raise taxes and make it clear what is what.

AND LEGISLATE THE FARKING FARK OUT OF INSURANCE COMPANIES AND LET'S GET RID OF $100 ADVIL.

OR DIE AND REDUCE THE SURPLUS POPULATION
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I can finally drop my plan without penalty.

Hello, new car!
 
lexnaturalis
‘’ 8 hours ago  

cryinoutloud: But....there is no individual mandate.

So now they can just go back to court and argue that it doesn't exist, since the penalty amount is zero, and therefore there is nothing to rule on and Obamacare works. In fact, it's perfect.

I don't know why not. I've heard dumber things just today. In Congress.


That's what the Fifth Circuit ruled on.  The entire point is that the penalty is gone so the Supreme Court's earlier reasoning is no longer valid.

The Fifth Circuit said that the mandate is unconstitutional now. Then it punted on severability. So now the District Court gets to grapple with whether the entire law is void or just the mandate.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

tudorgurl: THE SUPREME COURT ALREADY UPHELD IT.


Under the power to tax.  Now that there is no longer any tax penalty, it's illegal.
 
penguinopus
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Dang. I was really hoping this would work because then they could pass another law outlawing poverty and no one would be poor.
 
dukeblue219
‘’ 8 hours ago  

pueblonative: GardenWeasel: eurotrader: Easy solution is everyone not enrolled in an insurance plan is automatically enrolled in a public option. The individual mandate gets replaces with automatic enrollment in Medicare for 50 years old plus and everyone else get Medicaid.

Still have to find a way to fund it federally. States don't have the money to onboard everyone onto Medicaid.

So federalize Medicaid


Good luck selling that to red state voters. That's essentially what they thought Obamacare was, and they damn near wrecked the country throwing an electoral tantrum over it.
 
wantingout
‘’ 8 hours ago  
GardenWeasel: eurotrader: Easy solution is everyone not enrolled in an insurance plan is automatically enrolled in a public option. The individual mandate gets replaces with automatic enrollment in Medicare for 50 years old plus and everyone else get Medicaid.

Still have to find a way to fund it federally. States don't have the money to onboard everyone onto Medicaid.

'defense'
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Or how about a tax credit for medical expenses?
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 8 hours ago  
While I support the ACA its hard to get worked up about this. I've never met anybody with insurance through it. I kind of wonder if they actually exist. Everybody I know just has insurance through work, like normal.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

waxbeans: Or how about a tax credit for medical expenses?


That amounts to a tax cut, and we can't have that.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ima4nic8or: While I support the ACA its hard to get worked up about this. I've never met anybody with insurance through it. I kind of wonder if they actually exist. Everybody I know just has insurance through work, like normal.


I know a few, my BIL being one.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ima4nic8or: While I support the ACA its hard to get worked up about this. I've never met anybody with insurance through it. I kind of wonder if they actually exist. Everybody I know just has insurance through work, like normal.


Hang out a dive bar in a red failing city that peaked in the early 80s, many had it - they knew too - some of them botched cause it was tough to pay 150 per month
 
mittromneysdog
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How could the court declare the individual mandate unconstitutional when the Republicans repealed the individual mandate?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

raerae1980: Ima4nic8or: While I support the ACA its hard to get worked up about this. I've never met anybody with insurance through it. I kind of wonder if they actually exist. Everybody I know just has insurance through work, like normal.

I know a few, my BIL being one.


Self employed people who could buy into a pool instead of being on their on
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Trump court appointee?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: eurotrader: Easy solution is everyone not enrolled in an insurance plan is automatically enrolled in a public option. The individual mandate gets replaces with automatic enrollment in Medicare for 50 years old plus and everyone else get Medicaid.

Still have to find a way to fund it federally. States don't have the money to onboard everyone onto Medicaid.


It's infuriating to hear Medicare for all spoken of as a cost ON TOP of current spending.

It would eliminate the "health" spending by individuals and businesses that makes the American medical system cost TWICE per capita what every other G7 country pays.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What Republicans don't get is hang Obamacare is the only thing keeping the current system from collapsing under the weight of its greed and bullshiat. If it fails, it'll likely take the privatized system with it as costs spiral out of control and more people join the rolls of the uninsured. If anything, the end of Obamacare will likely accelerate the push for something like Medicare for All.
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 7 hours ago  

jaytkay: raerae1980: Ima4nic8or: While I support the ACA its hard to get worked up about this. I've never met anybody with insurance through it. I kind of wonder if they actually exist. Everybody I know just has insurance through work, like normal.

I know a few, my BIL being one.

Self employed people who could buy into a pool instead of being on their on


That's the biggest problem with the ACA> Instead of dismantling the price-fixing insurance scheme, and requiring insurance and health care to cost the same for the individual as the business plan or to the insurance company (respectively), they wedded us into an HMO required setup. It was a farking love letter to the insurance agency.

If they'd really wanted to make it affordable, they'd have fixed the price fixing. (See above about $100 advils.) instead of requiring us to buy an HMO. (Not actual insurance, which would be a hell of a lot cheaper.)
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Does this mean all the no insurance fines have to be refunded?
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good.  I'm increasingly convinced that insurance IS the problem and the ACA just gave us more of it.
 
dark brew
‘’ 7 hours ago  

ericbikesmt: If I don't want health insurance I shouldn't have to buy it. I do not need doctors or any adjunct function... Yet.


This mindset is what the ACA was trying to combat.  The whole point of insurance is pooled risk. You think you don't need insurance right now because you're (presumably) young and don't have any chronic medical conditions.  So you don't get it and insurance doesn't make money off of you, rates rise for everyone else.

Then you crash your mountain bike.  You don't have insurance, but the hospital fixes you up anyways.  You can't afford your 30k bill and default.  Now the hospital has to charge everyone else more because you didn't need insurance and they need to make up that 30k.  That's why there's $100 advil.  Because you shouldn't have to buy insurance.

/Medicare for all, now.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's a good program.  While there will be idiots who drop their insurance, because they don't have to pay for it, truth is, most of those people make so little money that they can get a cheap silver plan, and the government will pay the full cost.  You'd be an idiot not to take that option.  Are silver plans great?  No, but they will keep you from losing your house if you need kidney stone surgery, or break a bone.  As long as you don't get cancer or have a heart attack, they are a good deal.  It's not perfect, but it is better than nothing.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ima4nic8or: While I support the ACA its hard to get worked up about this. I've never met anybody with insurance through it. I kind of wonder if they actually exist. Everybody I know just has insurance through work, like normal.


Pleasure to meet you. Greetings from the Medicaid gap.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There is no more individual mandate since there is no more penalty.
 
scanman61
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Crap.  My COBRA from my ex wife's insurance ends in three months and I won't be eligible for Medicare until 2026.

Guess I'm screwed.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Mad_Radhu: What Republicans don't get is hang Obamacare is the only thing keeping the current system from collapsing under the weight of its greed and bullshiat. If it fails, it'll likely take the privatized system with it as costs spiral out of control and more people join the rolls of the uninsured. If anything, the end of Obamacare will likely accelerate the push for something like Medicare for All.


Nope, it won't under the Republicans.  if anything, it will end up pushing the country into a cash for service health care system.  Which will push the poor and rapidly shrinking middle class out of having access to any health care (unless they go into indenture to pay for it).

In the end, they won't give a shiat about the citizens of the US losing health care and insurance, as insurance companies will still be able to make gobs of cash selling their overpriced plans outside of the US.  And with the UK under Johnson seemingly trying to dismantle their NHS, it's quite possible that those same insurance companies will start screwing over the Brits the same way they have the people of the US.
 
DeaH [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

cryinoutloud: But....there is no individual mandate.

So now they can just go back to court and argue that it doesn't exist, since the penalty amount is zero, and therefore there is nothing to rule on and Obamacare works. In fact, it's perfect.

I don't know why not. I've heard dumber things just today. In Congress.


Yes, this confused me. How can it be a mandate if there are no penalties for not doing it? The Tax Cuts and Jobs act removed the mandate for 2019 insurance. That's why my $700 plan went up to $1120 for 2019.
 
Daneowner
‘’ 6 hours ago  

DeaH: cryinoutloud: But....there is no individual mandate.

So now they can just go back to court and argue that it doesn't exist, since the penalty amount is zero, and therefore there is nothing to rule on and Obamacare works. In fact, it's perfect.

I don't know why not. I've heard dumber things just today. In Congress.

Yes, this confused me. How can it be a mandate if there are no penalties for not doing it? The Tax Cuts and Jobs act removed the mandate for 2019 insurance. That's why my $700 plan went up to $1120 for 2019.


As an independent contractor buying insurance on the exchange, my premiums were $1000 a month with 12k deductible for family. No subsidy
 
gar1013
‘’ 6 hours ago  

DeaH: cryinoutloud: But....there is no individual mandate.

So now they can just go back to court and argue that it doesn't exist, since the penalty amount is zero, and therefore there is nothing to rule on and Obamacare works. In fact, it's perfect.

I don't know why not. I've heard dumber things just today. In Congress.

Yes, this confused me. How can it be a mandate if there are no penalties for not doing it? The Tax Cuts and Jobs act removed the mandate for 2019 insurance. That's why my $700 plan went up to $1120 for 2019.


It's a mandate without teeth.

Remove the mandate and some healthy people who follow the law, even without teeth, will decide to opt out.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The individual mandate may be unconstitutional, but the federal government's power to tax and spend for the general welfare is not: https://www.ssa.gov/history/cour​t.html.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The whole point about the mandate was to spread the cost and risk, by addressing the 'I'm young and healthy - why should I subsidise the sick poors' lot. Without the mandate, young healthy and stupid people can avoid insurance.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Meh.
The burden of who pays just goed back to county hospitals.
No big deal if you live in a populated county with any kind of tax base.
Rural hospitals are gonna close.

But most Republicans don't have Obamacare, they have ACA, so they're unaffected.
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report