 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(DriveTribe)   These pricks are really on the inside   (drivetribe.com) divider line
8
    More: Weird, BMW M3, real life, BMW 3 Series, specific person, license plate, van runs, back doors, result of a genius  
•       •       •

1107 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2019 at 11:02 PM (6 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How the crap did they get it in  there?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mega Steve: How the crap did they get it in  there?


Flip the van on it's side, couple of ramps, drive it right in, set van back upright, ta daa

It's the new thing in auto transport
 
mchaboud
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mega Steve: How the crap did they get it in  there?


Based on how they are driven, I assume that all BMWs will end up in a situation roughly like this one...
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 5 hours ago  
transported right down by the river
 
fusillade762
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I once saw a flatbed tow truck with a car on it upside down.  I really wanted to hear the story behind that.  Evidently so did the cop who pulled him over.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Mega Steve: How the crap did they get it in  there?

Flip the van on it's side, couple of ramps, drive it right in, set van back upright, ta daa

It's the new thing in auto transport


There is obviously a solution that involves only rotating each car 45 degrees
 
ansius
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mega Steve: How the crap did they get it in  there?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: How the crap did they get it in  there?


And just as importantly how are they going to get it out?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report