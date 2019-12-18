 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Airplane stolen by teenager crashes into fence in Fresno. Fresno? Nobody goes to Fresno anymore   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It's too crowded.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
About 30 years ago I knew a pilot who died crashing a Learjet into Fresno. I flew with him once. Not that time.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Looking at the blurry video and some of the stills, it sure look s like she only managed to get one engine started. Foiled by asymmetric thrust.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Yaw String: Looking at the blurry video and some of the stills, it sure look s like she only managed to get one engine started. Foiled by asymmetric thrust.


Or not knowing how to set the brakes.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The nosewheel feels mushy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fresno was nothing but a cow pasture until the railroad decided to stop there. Plow it under now that no one gives a shiat about the choo-choo anymore.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've been in Fresno several times

/I'm not proud
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fresno is the kind of place a trucker could steal a palette of Nabisco wafers in 1973 and the mystery go unsolved forever.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A turboprop? Oh are her parents going to be paying out. Well, they might declare bankruptcy.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

edmo: Yaw String: Looking at the blurry video and some of the stills, it sure look s like she only managed to get one engine started. Foiled by asymmetric thrust.

Or not knowing how to set the brakes.


I'm surprised she figured out how to start one engine.

No not because she's a girl, you sexists, but because the startup procedure is a pain in the arse. Heck there's a good chance she ruined the engine just trying to get it started.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Bonk.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Source
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You have to wonder about the thought process: "I know I don't know what I'm doing and even if I am successful this may kill me...oh what the hell, let's try this..."

/Yes I know, 17 year old girls aren't the height of rationality to begin with
 
cefm
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fresno? More like fence-no.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

inglixthemad: edmo: Yaw String: Looking at the blurry video and some of the stills, it sure look s like she only managed to get one engine started. Foiled by asymmetric thrust.

Or not knowing how to set the brakes.

I'm surprised she figured out how to start one engine.

No not because she's a girl, you sexists, but because the startup procedure is a pain in the arse. Heck there's a good chance she ruined the engine just trying to get it started.


What generation is this girl?  It's not easy like GTA V, but there are several YT videos of the starting process.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you're into meth, you live in Bakersfield

For all other drug options, you live in Fresno
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fresno Smooth.
 
Birnone
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We got into a plane
Away we started rollin'
I said "How much you pay for this?"
She said "Nothing man, it's stolen"
Punk rock girl you look so wild
Punk rock girl let's have a child
We'll name her Minnie Pearl
Just you and me
Eating fudge banana swirl
Just you and me
We'll travel round the world
Just you and me punk rock girl
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I fooled around in Fresno.
Got over on your girlie because you know she never says no
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Fresno was nothing but a cow pasture until the railroad decided to stop there. Plow it under now that no one gives a shiat about the choo-choo anymore.


It's hard to list the number of fruits and vegetables you'd be missing out on if Fresno disappeared.  And cow parts.

/ Mmmm, cow parts.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 5 hours ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: fragMasterFlash: Fresno was nothing but a cow pasture until the railroad decided to stop there. Plow it under now that no one gives a shiat about the choo-choo anymore.

It's hard to list the number of fruits and vegetables you'd be missing out on if Fresno disappeared.  And cow parts.

/ Mmmm, cow parts.


Car parts, too. At least, I think it's still running. If you ever went searching for vintage car parts at Turner's junkyard out there, man oh man. That was some nutty experience. Pulled an ignition cylinder from a 49 ford there once, nearly got my arm taken off on the ride down to the shoebox pasture.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 5 hours ago  
they forgot the way to San Jose
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fly into Fresno?  Fat chance...
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rich "Dash 8 Salesman of the Year" Russell disapproves.

She certainly didn't fly it like she stole it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crazydave023
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 3 hours ago  

inglixthemad: A turboprop? Oh are her parents going to be paying out. Well, they might declare bankruptcy.


Her parents probably owned the plane and it had an upcoming TBO.
 
Report