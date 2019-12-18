 Skip to content
(NBC 10 New England)   Substitute teacher decides to have a discussion on Pot while torching up a blunt in the classroom. What, was that wrong? Should I have not done that?   (turnto10.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Those who ignore history, and all that...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Coooooollll!
 
farkyorefeelings
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hope that idiot enjoys a couple of decades in a federal pound me in the ass prison. Exposing children to federally banned poisons is despicable.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Kids in the Hall - Groovy Teacher
Youtube rn7mwQOdSsg

Yeah I've tried pot!
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ima4nic8or: I hope that idiot enjoys a couple of decades in a federal pound me in the ass prison. Exposing children to federally banned poisons is despicable.


My teachers were socially responsible and confined their drinking to the teachers' lounge.
 
phishrace
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/not impressed
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In before "Legalize It, maaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan!"
 
kendelrio
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Giggity tag?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
loki021376
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Please stop using Giggity it titties for some of us or hunky guys aren't involved for the other Fark continent.
/ old time Farker
// remembers when Giggity meant bookmark for later
/// also remembers Gorgor
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There is such a thing as felony stupid. And this is a good example of it.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Ima4nic8or: I hope that idiot enjoys a couple of decades in a federal pound me in the ass prison. Exposing children to federally banned poisons is despicable.


Then you'd better start with the Republicans who are promoting the poisoning of schoolchildren by eliminating environmental protections.  There are far more of them, doing infinitely greater damage, than there are dumbass substitutes lighting up in class.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Edibles are more discreet.  Shoulda gone with a gummy or brownie.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Billy Liar: Edibles are more discreet.  Shoulda gone with a gummy or brownie.


Or at least bring enough to share.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hay Awesome Teacher trifecta in play.
 
xitnode
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There are three sides to every coin. The largest often overlooked.

Like, ... whoa.

/pot thoughts
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 480x270]


So if I insert coins and play the game and *don't* win, does the machine give me drugs?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Would Principal Peter Haviland say that this substitute teacher has risen to the level of their incompetence?
 
