(Yahoo)   How do you say "the Streisand effect" in Chinese   (yahoo.com) divider line
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
史翠珊效应

/你是笨蛋现在感到羞耻
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Afunneefass
 
American Decency Association
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 8 hours ago  
ancient chinese secret, huh?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Qiánglì xiàoyìng
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark needs an "Optimistic" tag. This will vanish into the mists of the glorious, harmonious Chinese Century.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That was according to Google translate, which reverse-translated it to "Brute Force Effect".  Which I don't know if was an error or particularly astute translation.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 7 hours ago  
我二三八字洗涤熊
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Someone starting to panic?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Dropping "freedom of thought?"

Sounds like any college here in the US.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Il Douchey: 史翠珊效应

/你是笨蛋现在感到羞耻


Are you sure that doesn't say Live Aid?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fudan is ranked 109 globally in the Times Higher Education's 2020 World University Rankings.

Was. The phrase you were looking for is "was".
 
ocelot
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The thread below leads to this thread.
 
King Something
‘’ 7 hours ago  
光復香港，時代革命
 
DaAlien
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Stleisand effrect?

/Yes, I'll save you a window seat.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Khrushchev may have said it best.  "we will move towards democracy as you march towards communism and we will pass each other by".  Not the exact words but something to that effect.
 
Mouser
‘’ 7 hours ago  
IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Dropping "freedom of thought?"

Sounds like any college here in the US.


China wishes it had US levels of campus groupthink.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 6 hours ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: PapermonkeyExpress: Dropping "freedom of thought?"

Sounds like any college here in the US.

China wishes it had US levels of campus groupthink.


Free groupthink vs. Forced groupthink?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh wait...
International Chinese Communist Conspiracy - Monty Python
Youtube VEy5vIWCJLQ
 
retrobruce
‘’ 6 hours ago  

skiinstructor: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: PapermonkeyExpress: Dropping "freedom of thought?"

Sounds like any college here in the US.

China wishes it had US levels of campus groupthink.

Free groupthink vs. Forced groupthink?


Do you think it's not forced in U.S. colleges?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 5 hours ago  

retrobruce: skiinstructor: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: PapermonkeyExpress: Dropping "freedom of thought?"

Sounds like any college here in the US.

China wishes it had US levels of campus groupthink.

Free groupthink vs. Forced groupthink?

Do you think it's not forced in U.S. colleges?


Been 45 years since i graduated so yeah things were quite a bit freer and looser back then. Political correctness? Try that in a campus beer bar named blazing saddles, lol...
 
jayessell
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Replacing an empty promise with what they really meant?
Should we be angry for them changing it?
 
tinyarena
‘’ 5 hours ago  
you can't educate people
then order them not to think
bad things happen
to you
 
retrobruce
‘’ 5 hours ago  

tinyarena: you can't educate people
then order them not to think
bad things happen
to you


But if you mis-educate with an agenda, you have them without them even knowing what they missed.

Have you tried to have a conversation with many recent grads lately?  Holy cow, education has gone downhill.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The Ministry of Education did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment. "

Perhaps they should try carrier pigeon?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But that post and many similar ones questioning the changes - in particular the removal of the phrase "freedom of thought" - were deleted by Wednesday afternoon

You're free to think whatever you want as long as you don't tell anyone.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jayessell: Replacing an empty promise with what they really meant?
Should we be angry for them changing it?


They no longer are concerned about having a facade.
 
