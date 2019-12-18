 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some New Wave Guy)   2019 has brought some spectacular new under-the-radar alt, indie, shoe gaze etc. Stop by for a retrospective: it's what 2019 commercial radio didn't sound like on PastFORWARD #112: The Afternoon Edition. Starts at 5.00PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
8
    More: Live, Rock music, Sunny Side, Genres of Indie Rock, KUCI player, Soul music, Neo Soul, Pop music, Indie rock  
•       •       •

185 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2019 at 4:30 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Waiting...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...but you can't interrupt Oh Holy Night.
 
socalnewwaver
‘’ 2 hours ago  
here we goooooooo....
 
socalnewwaver
‘’ 2 hours ago  
playlist will be live tweeted at:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver

vote for your faves at:

http://shorturl.at/sCLU0

Listen to all 50+ tracks here:

http://shorturl.at/ptuCF
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another quiet day. Holidays are like that.
 
socalnewwaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Another quiet day. Holidays are like that.


Yup.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Always a pleasure! Thanks again!
 
socalnewwaver
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Always a pleasure! Thanks again!


and thanks for listening!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report