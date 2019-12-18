 Skip to content
(CNN)   ♬ Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do? Gonna make a fake social media account or two ♫   (cnn.com) divider line
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tweeting from the anonymous account, del Pozo called local community organizer Charles Winkleman a "cowardly creature hiding behind an electron curtain,"

Ummm....
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As long as they are not posting racist, bigoted, or sexist things, or being homophobic d-bags, I am kind of okay with public officials having anonymous accounts where they discuss anything from their political views, or pursuing their hobbies.  They can even go so far as saying they are a cop in a department in such and such general region, so long as they are not using their office in an inappropriate way, looking at kiddie porn, or are demonstrating that they do not have the maturity for their position of authority, and are off duty, I am fine with what they do online.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: As long as they are not posting racist, bigoted, or sexist things, or being homophobic d-bags, I am kind of okay with public officials having anonymous accounts where they discuss anything from their political views, or pursuing their hobbies.  They can even go so far as saying they are a cop in a department in such and such general region, so long as they are not using their office in an inappropriate way, looking at kiddie porn, or are demonstrating that they do not have the maturity for their position of authority, and are off duty, I am fine with what they do online.



I was told there would be no intelligence.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
His replacement is replaced for the same reason

skinink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"By Monday night, Deputy Chief Jon Murad was acting chief, assuring city officials that he "has never engaged in anonymous social media posting.""

Because he slanders people online, under his real name!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When they installed this bozo, I put money on how long he would last.

I won.

Shoulda put money on the dame, too.

Dirty cops

Can't just go to work, go home, get some sleep.
A humongous portion of the population manages to no do stupid shiat.

Then, you got your cops, priests, football players and coaches, politicians, and teachers.

How farking hard is it to not be an asshole? Is there some magnetic attraction in those professions or positions that tells people, "Hey. You know this ain't right. But go ahead and do it. Go on. Do it"?
 
Error 482
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: As long as they are not posting racist, bigoted, or sexist things, or being homophobic d-bags, I am kind of okay with public officials having anonymous accounts where they discuss anything from their political views, or pursuing their hobbies.  They can even go so far as saying they are a cop in a department in such and such general region, so long as they are not using their office in an inappropriate way, looking at kiddie porn, or are demonstrating that they do not have the maturity for their position of authority, and are off duty, I am fine with what they do online.


Yup. Sounds like the first one should've been fired for his since he was using it to harass a member of the public. Instead it was swept under the rug until the media brought it up, and he was allowed to resign.

The second one sounds like she wasn't really doing anything wrong, at least from the way the article described it, and was hit by the fallout from her predecessor. She's still got the job she had before, just couldn't take the big chair.

The third one say's he's never posted anonymously online. Must be Amish or something.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: As long as they are not posting racist, bigoted, or sexist things, or being homophobic d-bags, I am kind of okay with public officials having anonymous accounts where they discuss anything from their political views, or pursuing their hobbies.  They can even go so far as saying they are a cop in a department in such and such general region, so long as they are not using their office in an inappropriate way, looking at kiddie porn, or are demonstrating that they do not have the maturity for their position of authority, and are off duty, I am fine with what they do online.


If you expressing your mind necessitates a cover, maybe you are in fact void of maturity.  If I was in power, I'd expect to speak and carry myself self in a manner that doesn't need me to do that in secrecy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skinink: Because he slanders people online, under his real name!


Shouldn't that be respected?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: When they installed this bozo, I put money on how long he would last.

I won.

Shoulda put money on the dame, too.

Dirty cops

Can't just go to work, go home, get some sleep.
A humongous portion of the population manages to no do stupid shiat.

Then, you got your cops, priests, football players and coaches, politicians, and teachers.

How farking hard is it to not be an asshole? Is there some magnetic attraction in those professions or positions that tells people, "Hey. You know this ain't right. But go ahead and do it. Go on. Do it"?


Wait? Do live under a rock ? Power corrupts. That's not just a catchphrase it is an actual thing that actually happens.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Error 482: The third one say's he's never posted anonymously online. Must be Amish or something.


Point of order. He said he never posted on social media. He could still be on Fark, which is anti-social media.
 
