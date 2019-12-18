 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Ex-Miss Kentucky sent her student sexual photos of herself because she had accidentally sent one and just assumed he'd blackmail her for more   (realtalk910.iheart.com) divider line
79
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
KENTUCKY. The state that destroyed democracy.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:

She told the court that she meant to send the photographs to her husband but sent them to the teen by mistake. When the teen asked for more photos, she complied because she "was afraid to not appease him." Bearse was busted after the teen's parents found the explicit pictures on his phone and contacted the authorities.


Damn...and I thought it was awkward when my parents found some dirty magazines in my room when I was a kid.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unlucky in Kentucky?
 
Kuta
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Duke sucks.
 
AeAe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can see this escalating to something very sexy.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why. The. fark. Are. You. Snapchatting. With. Your. Students?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can see that, I frequently send photos of my dick to coworkers who ask for dog pics. Simple mistake.

Who cares, she's hot. Isn't there a constitutional amendment that allows hot people to do what they want?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She told the court that she meant to send the photographs to her husband but sent them to the teen by mistake.

All my teenage years I waited for random luck like this.

Thank You God
Youtube C2SkqaCO9c4
 
dready zim
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She was working as a teacher in West Virginia when she started speaking with the student using the social media app.

Well, that's your problem right there.
 
JohnAnnArbor
‘’ 2 hours ago  

psilocyberguy: KENTUCKY. The state that destroyed democracy.


Wat?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JohnAnnArbor: psilocyberguy: KENTUCKY. The state that destroyed democracy.

Wat?


Obviously, you're not a golfer.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JohnAnnArbor: psilocyberguy: KENTUCKY. The state that destroyed democracy.

Wat?


Mitch McConnell and his support of the President.

Didn't you get your latest talking points from the DNC/Pravda yet?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WHERE THE FARK WERE THESE TEACHERS WHEN I WAS A TEENAGER ????

My elementary AND secondary teachers were all OOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLDDDDDDD. Just counting down the days till retirement.
Seriously, I never had a teacher who didn't have all grey hair and/or bald.

Millenials have no idea how lucky they have it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Photo: Getty Images

Well getty some more
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She really thought that one out.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The_Sponge: Damn...and I thought it was awkward when my parents found some dirty magazines in my room when I was a kid.


Meanwhile my mom bought me
playboy September 1985 .
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: JohnAnnArbor: psilocyberguy: KENTUCKY. The state that destroyed democracy.

Wat?

Mitch McConnell and his support of the President.

Didn't you get your latest talking points from the DNC/Pravda yet?


No, dammit.  The President is still poring over them in the bathroom! MOOOOOOMMMM!  Donald's using up all the lotion againl!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mchaboud: Why. The. fark. Are. You. Snapchatting. With. Your. Students?


Seems great, for little dude. Meh.
 
perigee
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You won't shout as I fiddle about
Fiddle about
Fiddle about
Fiddle about
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: WHERE THE FARK WERE THESE TEACHERS WHEN I WAS A TEENAGER ????

My elementary AND secondary teachers were all OOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLDDDDDDD. Just counting down the days till retirement.
Seriously, I never had a teacher who didn't have all grey hair and/or bald.

Millenials have no idea how lucky they have it.


retirement ? Mine had one leg in the grave. Except for Mrs.Serna. we wrote each other letters for a whole year.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: The_Sponge: Damn...and I thought it was awkward when my parents found some dirty magazines in my room when I was a kid.

Meanwhile my mom bought me
playboy September 1985 .


1) That's really cool.
2) The issue with Suzannne Somers?  Rawrrrrr.

/Although that issue might have been in '84.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

waxbeans: The_Sponge: Damn...and I thought it was awkward when my parents found some dirty magazines in my room when I was a kid.

Meanwhile my mom bought me
playboy September 1985 .



Ah....the Madonna issue.  I remember having that one as well.  Thanks Google!

It's going for $12 on Ebay right now.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I need to review the relevant evidence.  As these photos have certainly been put into evidence, let's have them.  That justice statue lady standing there with a blindfold and scales of justice may not need to see the photos but I sure do.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: TotallyRealNotFake: WHERE THE FARK WERE THESE TEACHERS WHEN I WAS A TEENAGER ????

My elementary AND secondary teachers were all OOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLDDDDDDD. Just counting down the days till retirement.
Seriously, I never had a teacher who didn't have all grey hair and/or bald.

Millenials have no idea how lucky they have it.

retirement ? Mine had one leg in the grave. Except for Mrs.Serna. we wrote each other letters for a whole year.



Mine had one foot in the grave and faces that looked like they had been in there for a couple of weeks already.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Millenials have no idea how lucky they have it.


The 15 year old isn't a millennial. She is.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: [Fark user image 750x1123]
You won't shout as I fiddle about
Fiddle about
Fiddle about
Fiddle about


That's some unfortunate lens flare - it looks like she's got a Broomhilda-class wart on her jaw.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: waxbeans: The_Sponge: Damn...and I thought it was awkward when my parents found some dirty magazines in my room when I was a kid.

Meanwhile my mom bought me
playboy September 1985 .


Ah....the Madonna issue.  I remember having that one as well.  Thanks Google!

It's going for $12 on Ebay right now.


Wow. So eBay is showing different things to us? I got 300$ displayed.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First off, we need android teachers.  Hell most students dont pay attention anyways, so a half competent android would suffice.  Android teachers wont accidentally send nudes.  With the savings we give the students who want to study real good teachers.  And monitor their siocial media, have them agree to suicide if they are convicted of any inappropriate interactions.  Especially sexual ones.  Pay them well so they can overcome their base desires to be pedos.

Second off we need a culture of public suicide for people that sex up kids.  Even if they themselves have families.  If they dont, cut them off from all forms of employment and welfare.  Make them wish for suicide.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: WHERE THE FARK WERE THESE TEACHERS WHEN I WAS A TEENAGER ????

My elementary AND secondary teachers were all OOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLDDDDDDD. Just counting down the days till retirement.
Seriously, I never had a teacher who didn't have all grey hair and/or bald.

Millenials have no idea how lucky they have it.


Yeah when I was a kid they were all old and it seemed like after I graduated they all seemed to retire in droves and get replaced by young hot ones. But why in the ever loving fark would you chat with your students on an app? I know some schools you can communicate through the schools webpage or through your classes page but I sure as hell wouldn't give out any of my SM to students that is asking for trouble in one way or another.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: First off, we need android teachers.  Hell most students dont pay attention anyways, so a half competent android would suffice.  Android teachers wont accidentally send nudes.  With the savings we give the students who want to study real good teachers.  And monitor their siocial media, have them agree to suicide if they are convicted of any inappropriate interactions.  Especially sexual ones.  Pay them well so they can overcome their base desires to be pedos.

Second off we need a culture of public suicide for people that sex up kids.  Even if they themselves have families.  If they dont, cut them off from all forms of employment and welfare.  Make them wish for suicide.


Damn. I was agreeing with you till that last paragraph.
HomerBush.Gif.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wow. So eBay is showing different things to us? I got 300$ displayed.



Ha!  I saw that one displayed as well...holy ridiculous pricing Batman!

/Just noticed somebody else selling it for $9.
//Oh how I hope someone in this thread buys it as a Christmas gift for a friend who really likes Madonna.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: FTFA:

She told the court that she meant to send the photographs to her husband but sent them to the teen by mistake. When the teen asked for more photos, she complied because she "was afraid to not appease him." Bearse was busted after the teen's parents found the explicit pictures on his phone and contacted the authorities.


Damn...and I thought it was awkward when my parents found some dirty magazines in my room when I was a kid.


By "parents" they mean, his mom.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: First off, we need android teachers.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow lucky dude
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: AmbassadorBooze: First off, we need android teachers.  Hell most students dont pay attention anyways, so a half competent android would suffice.  Android teachers wont accidentally send nudes.  With the savings we give the students who want to study real good teachers.  And monitor their siocial media, have them agree to suicide if they are convicted of any inappropriate interactions.  Especially sexual ones.  Pay them well so they can overcome their base desires to be pedos.

Second off we need a culture of public suicide for people that sex up kids.  Even if they themselves have families.  If they dont, cut them off from all forms of employment and welfare.  Make them wish for suicide.

Damn. I was agreeing with you till that last paragraph.
HomerBush.Gif.


The proposal is two seperate ideas.  Just one getting passed would be great.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: waxbeans: AmbassadorBooze: First off, we need android teachers.  Hell most students dont pay attention anyways, so a half competent android would suffice.  Android teachers wont accidentally send nudes.  With the savings we give the students who want to study real good teachers.  And monitor their siocial media, have them agree to suicide if they are convicted of any inappropriate interactions.  Especially sexual ones.  Pay them well so they can overcome their base desires to be pedos.

Second off we need a culture of public suicide for people that sex up kids.  Even if they themselves have families.  If they dont, cut them off from all forms of employment and welfare.  Make them wish for suicide.

Damn. I was agreeing with you till that last paragraph.
HomerBush.Gif.

The proposal is two seperate ideas.  Just one getting passed would be great.


Also, why are you for the continued existence and public support of pedos?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow some shady 'news' source posted one of the pics but blurred. But no much.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mchaboud: Why. The. fark. Are. You. Snapchatting. With. Your. Students?


THIS.

I work in the school system. I have various coworkers on social media and one or two parents of kids at my school but not a single student. I work at an elementary school and I'll talk about gaming to various students but I never give out my GOG/Steam/etc usernames. They need to talk to me they can talk to me at school.

A former classmate has a younger sister that's a high school teacher. She has tons of her current students on Facebook. I've tried to tell her it's a bad idea, her brother has tried, her older sister has tried, her parents have tried, nope. She's not getting the idea. *sigh*
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Also, why are you for the continued existence and public support of pedos?


Not wanting a culture of pressuring people into suicide isn't support. Wow.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An occasional concern of mine:

I occasionally text amusing x-rated pics to my friends, and I'm afraid that one day I will fark it up and send one to my Mom or another older relative...or a coworker.

/Thankfully, my only mistake was sending a unicorn that was farting a rainbow to my Mom.
//She thought it was funny.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She told the court that she meant to send the photographs to her husband but sent them to the teen by mistake. When the teen asked for more photos, she complied because she "was afraid to not appease him."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: An occasional concern of mine:

I occasionally text amusing x-rated pics to my friends, and I'm afraid that one day I will fark it up and send one to my Mom or another older relative...or a coworker.

/Thankfully, my only mistake was sending a unicorn that was farting a rainbow to my Mom.
//She thought it was funny.


Wait. Why did she confess? She could have said the phone must have done it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: FTFA:

She told the court that she meant to send the photographs to her husband but sent them to the teen by mistake. When the teen asked for more photos, she complied because she "was afraid to not appease him." Bearse was busted after the teen's parents found the explicit pictures on his phone and contacted the authorities.


Damn...and I thought it was awkward when my parents found some dirty magazines in my room when I was a kid.


$50 the dad spanks to the pics daily.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: She told the court that she meant to send the photographs to her husband but sent them to the teen by mistake. When the teen asked for more photos, she complied because she "was afraid to not appease him."

[Fark user image image 634x465]


Might be true.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wait. Why did she confess? She could have said the phone must have done it.



No idea.
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Nick Nostril: She told the court that she meant to send the photographs to her husband but sent them to the teen by mistake. When the teen asked for more photos, she complied because she "was afraid to not appease him."

[Fark user image image 634x465]

Might be true.


Id have to see context.  Picture of dog talking about homework then blam miss kentucky followed by kid send more id be inclined to believe her.

If its you are so mature for 15 do you have a girlfriend then hello nurse not so much.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mchaboud: Why. The. fark. Are. You. Snapchatting. With. Your. Students?


This.

Even if her story is true, she should not be connecting with her students on social media.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Photo: Getty Images

Well getty some more


Glad my coffee is gone. Would have done a spit take.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Paging Ramsey BethAnn Bearse, please pick up the brown courtesy bullshiat phone, Ms. Bearse ."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: mchaboud: Why. The. fark. Are. You. Snapchatting. With. Your. Students?

This.

Even if her story is true, she should not be connecting with her students on social media.



Thirded.  IIRC, the only teacher I had that I am friends with on social media is my high school chemistry teacher...but I graduated in 1997.

/Back in the early 2000s, the district forced him out of my high school.
//Not for doing weird things with kids.
///It was due to the fact that the fire department was called too many times to his classroom.
////One of the best teachers I ever had.
 
