(Click Orlando)   Apparently in the Halloween off season, Jason goes around robbing convenience stores in Florida   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Jason Voorhees, Florida plate II43KL, Pamela Voorhees, Goaltender mask, Eustis Police Department, Derek Mears, Freddy vs. Jason, man  
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How do they know it's a man?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

johnsoninca: How do they know it's a man?


In the picture on the right he appears to have a beard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: johnsoninca: How do they know it's a man?

In the picture on the right he appears to have a beard.

[Fark user image 514x194]


This is Florida. Having a beard is not used to determine male or female
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Michael Mann sought for questioning
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnsoninca: How do they know it's a man?


I agree. This smacks of alien behavior.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really hate seeing my childhood hero fall on such hard times. We should start a GoFundMe campaign so he can get back to killin' 'em at the lake!
 
dletter
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Officers with the Eustis Police Department are searching for a man who they say robbed a gas station while wearing a mask that resembles the "Friday the 13th" character, Jason Voorhees.

Or, you know... a hockey player.
 
Heavy Metal Nixon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That rights lawsuit has had far reaching consequences.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do we know it wasn't just the clerk having a dream?
 
Report