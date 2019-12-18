 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   We tracked down adults to see if the (really dated) letters they wrote Santa as kids in the '80s and '90s came true   (tampabay.com) divider line
15
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next ask them about their prayers to God.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dear Santa, please turn off your stupid ad block detector. AdBlock lets through non-intrusive ads if you sign up for them.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Results: have bigger dreams kids.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was really cute. Thanks for submitting this subby.
 
marsoft
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Calling letters to santa in the 80s dated is ageist.  I wrote my last letter in 1976.  He did not reply and I got nothing, so I did blocked him (well the equivelent in the 70s, I removed him from my paper address book)
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mine did, provided Santa could find the stuff on my list in the Sears catalog.
 
nanim
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those that didn't read the entire article - at the bottom of the page is a blank form where you can fill in what *you* want for Christmas,,, and have it published in that Tampa newspaper.  Have fun, kids.
 
coneyfark
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shiat. All I wanted for Christmas was to be taller. (8yo to well....present) Santa stiffed me!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well, I am not married to Farah Fossett.

/  Don't know if that is a good or bad thing
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With six kids, we got what we got and "santa" wasn't a factor.
 
eas81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coneyfark: Shiat. All I wanted for Christmas was to be taller. (8yo to well....present) Santa stiffed me!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eas81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YO SANTA IM STILL WAITING ON MY CHAINSAW!!!! saw my dad using one as a 4 year old and when we went to the mall Santa I implored that he bring me a chainsaw.  I got a bigwheel instead....
 
Koldbern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1991: I wished for plenty of NES and SNES games.

2019: Custom RetroPie system in home theater.
 
Mad_Season
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Mine did, provided Santa could find the stuff on my list in the Sears catalog.


Why not just jerk off to the underwear section. Is that not enough of a present?
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Make my dad coach Florida and make me live in Vermont. My snarky mind came up with a reply for that, which was pretty much the actual kid's update. Dad disappeared soon after. All those stories have a sad subtext.
 
Report