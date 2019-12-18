 Skip to content
(CBS Sacramento)   A dog chased a cat up a tree and got stuck. The cat got down on its own. The dog however   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
27
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just the dog getting all the way up the tree is pretty impressive though.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A tree? Pfft. Amateur.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A dog in the bush is worth two in the tree.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why did she let it off the leash? Our German Shepard use to climb out 6' chain linked fence
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dogs are really stupid.
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ha Ha dogs
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I have made a huge mistake."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On a very special episode of "The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin".....
 
puffy999
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Could be worse...

allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Why did she let it off the leash? Our German Shepard use to climb out 6' chain linked fence


She let it off the leash so it could antagonize animals.

"She has an obsession with cats"
"The cat got down by itself. It's still running around here antagonizing her everyday," Thurston said. "[Baby's] fantastic now. She's back to herself."
 
Hachitori
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The cat got down on its own."

And that, my friends, totally sums up the difference between dogs and cats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That does happen, though I've never seen one as big as a German  Sheppard before. (Love the picture). When the tree is bent like that, she could use her claws to climb up. Unfortunately, unlike a cat who's claws are retractable and very sharp, a dog has more rounded claws that he can't use to dig into the bark. That being said, I have seen some cats that could got stuck and had to be rescued. Yes the dumb ones. She should not have have taken her off the leash. I hate when people think it's funny when a large dog chases a cat or squirrel  or any other little creature. Even nice dogs can lose it now or then. She could have caught it and hurt it, or something/someone else. My dog is NEVER off his leash. He is super friendly and he might rush at someone, knocking them down, or get hit by a car. Always have control over your dog, you and, or she will live a happy, healthy life.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Had a shepherd that did this in our back yard chasing a squirrel.   He finally ended up falling about 10 feet.  Was two years old at the time, got a bit bruised in the hindquarters, but ok otherwise.

Strangely never did it again...
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was it a dogwood?
thetreecenter.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

daffy: That does happen, though I've never seen one as big as a German  Sheppard before. (Love the picture). When the tree is bent like that, she could use her claws to climb up. Unfortunately, unlike a cat who's claws are retractable and very sharp, a dog has more rounded claws that he can't use to dig into the bark. That being said, I have seen some cats that could got stuck and had to be rescued. Yes the dumb ones. She should not have have taken her off the leash. I hate when people think it's funny when a large dog chases a cat or squirrel  or any other little creature. Even nice dogs can lose it now or then. She could have caught it and hurt it, or something/someone else. My dog is NEVER off his leash. He is super friendly and he might rush at someone, knocking them down, or get hit by a car. Always have control over your dog, you and, or she will live a happy, healthy life.


100% of this.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bughunter: Was it a dogwood?
[thetreecenter.com image 850x637]


I doesn't look like it. You can tell by the bark.
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 4 hours ago  

puffy999: Could be worse...

[allthatsinteresting.com image 850x450]


I remember reading that article.  Not sure how the dog ended up encased in a tree like that...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MyMindIsGoingDave: puffy999: Could be worse...

[allthatsinteresting.com image 850x450]

I remember reading that article.  Not sure how the dog ended up encased in a tree like that...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mine have learned to climb into the fruit trees, because, I apparently don't feed them enough.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bughunter: Was it a dogwood?
[thetreecenter.com image 850x637]


That's not a dogwood. Looks more like a Kwanzan Flowering Cherry.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next time she turns the dog loose on a cat, I hope the cat turns on the dog.

CSB:
When I was a very young gator my mom had a Siamese cat. Fully clawed, (not a lot of declawing done in late 60's). A German shepherd cornered her by the garage. Dog lunged forward, the cat went straight up, did a 180 & landed with her front claws digging into his eyebrows. The dog started screaming & running for the street, as he crossed the sidewalk the cat just hopped to the side & landed next to the curb watching the dog run away. Then strutted herself back to the house. Very, very few dogs can handle a fully loaded cat.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ShamanGator: Next time she turns the dog loose on a cat, I hope the cat turns on the dog.

CSB:
When I was a very young gator my mom had a Siamese cat. Fully clawed, (not a lot of declawing done in late 60's). A German shepherd cornered her by the garage. Dog lunged forward, the cat went straight up, did a 180 & landed with her front claws digging into his eyebrows. The dog started screaming & running for the street, as he crossed the sidewalk the cat just hopped to the side & landed next to the curb watching the dog run away. Then strutted herself back to the house. Very, very few dogs can handle a fully loaded cat.


Depends on the dog too though. I had a friend when I was a teen whose German Shepherd was a pro at killing neighborhood cats. I've also known cats who were pros at putting dogs in their place.

Pound for pound, a cat is way more dangerous than a dog. But they're also usually a whole lot smaller than the dog too, the dog usually has quite the overall advantage if it's a big one like a GSD. The cat's best strategy is generally to flee if they can, they can flee under and over things that dogs can't.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

abhorrent1: Just the dog getting all the way up the tree is pretty impressive though.


This.

I forget that some dogs are able to climb trees.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was sitting with my wife on my patio having supper one day, when we witnessed the drama of a "cat rescue" unfold. The cat was about 40' up a large Ponderosa pine tree and a man in full climbing gear was slowly making his way up the tree. When he reached the cat, the cat just went further out on the limb, out of reach. His solution was to have some folks hold a blanket while he stomped on the branch until the cat fell out of the tree into the blanket. I can still picture the poor cat holding on for dear life while the guy was stomping the branch. I guess it turned out ok but why not simply let the cat come down on its own in due time? They are very good climbers.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That cat was pissed off that the dogs leash was stuck and it couldn't come a few feet closer. Stick your head past that last cut, a rake across the face, and dog takes a gravity walk sideways.


CordycepsInYourBrain: I was sitting with my wife on my patio having supper one day, when we witnessed the drama of a "cat rescue" unfold. The cat was about 40' up a large Ponderosa pine tree and a man in full climbing gear was slowly making his way up the tree. When he reached the cat, the cat just went further out on the limb, out of reach. His solution was to have some folks hold a blanket while he stomped on the branch until the cat fell out of the tree into the blanket. I can still picture the poor cat holding on for dear life while the guy was stomping the branch. I guess it turned out ok but why not simply let the cat come down on its own in due time? They are very good climbers.


My cat backs down tree trunks like a bear. Hugs the trunk with his claws and steps down with the hind legs... no rescue necessary, just maybe shake the treat bag.
But then my cat is... different.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Why did she let it off the leash? Our German Shepard use to climb out 6' chain linked fence


Cause the dog is really important to her, its her whole world and laws and rules don't apply to her...those are for everyone else.
 
24fps
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That cat is going to mock both dog and owner for some time. Owner deserves it.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Report