(BBC-US)   Man on cycle path attacked by psycho path   (bbc.com) divider line
15
•       •       •

Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just goes to show that cycling is dangerous to your health.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
German homeless man who wanted jail gets life for attack on cyclist

So his plan worked exactly as intended.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: German homeless man who wanted jail gets life for attack on cyclist

So his plan worked exactly as intended.


Pretty much.

It's a horrible and evil plan, but clearly he wasn't suffering from any sort of mental illness - he made a conscious and rational decision, and did so without care for whom he harmed in the process.

It's a shame that he is getting what he wants out of the deal though.  Unfortunately it's not like rendition is an option.

For folks like this, I almost feel like we should have some sort of voluntary prison system. Sign over all of your assets, as well as any pension/social security/etc.  You get the full prison experience, but as long as you don't break the law, you can check out of prison whenever you like. This would prevent innocents from being harmed by someone who just simply wants to be locked away.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robbing a bank has greater odds on never having to worry about your next meal, whether you succeed or not.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: This would prevent innocents from being harmed by someone who just simply wants to be locked away.


The word for this used to be "institutionalized" - people who can't / don't want to live outside of prison / asylum.  Some of it is genuine, people can't function, but there are also people who (not so) surprisingly, will put up with a lot of BS just to not have to really take care of themselves.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ashame.

The literal 1 in a Million Cyclists who actually uses the Cycle paths and not out in the middle of traffic cuz HURR DURRR ShArE Da RoAd is the one who gets attacked.

Crazy dude should be attacking the cycle nazi's that ride 2 or 3 across.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man lost his job as a computer scientist and had then blown his savings on a trip around Europe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judges in Oldenburg said the 62-year-old homeless man had been seeking "all-round care in a penal institution". They ruled he was motivated by greed.

So his plan worked?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must say that that is an A+ headline right there.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The man lost his job as a computer scientist and had then blown his savings on a trip around Europe

[Fark user image 523x367]


Is a trip around Europe expensive if you live in Europe?
I mean, can't you do that with day trips? It would be kind of like if I visited Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The man lost his job as a computer scientist and had then blown his savings on a trip around Europe

[Fark user image 523x367]

Is a trip around Europe expensive if you live in Europe?
I mean, can't you do that with day trips? It would be kind of like if I visited Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana.


TFA was light on details as to how he burned through his savings, but I can imagine a few days in Monaco wiping someone out.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gadian: gar1013: This would prevent innocents from being harmed by someone who just simply wants to be locked away.

The word for this used to be "institutionalized" - people who can't / don't want to live outside of prison / asylum.  Some of it is genuine, people can't function, but there are also people who (not so) surprisingly, will put up with a lot of BS just to not have to really take care of themselves.


Suicidal Tendencies - "Institutionalized" Frontier Records
Youtube LoF_a0-7xVQ
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having a car to live means you have a roof over your head, therefore he wasn't homeless, at least technically.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cycle killer. Qu'est-ce que c'est?
Should just run run run run run run away.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Afro Wonderwagon: Cycle killer. Qu'est-ce que c'est?
Should just run run run run run run away.


Can't seem to face up to the fact...
Tense and nervous and
can't relax...
 
