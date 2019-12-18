 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Here is the Texas way to recycle materials. Fark: It closes down a school   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, High school, large fire, fire crews, Firefighter, fire hydrant, Waxahachie Wednesday morning, College, Middle school  
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shootin' it?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, that'll learn 'em.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 3 hours ago  
my brother went to school @ Southwestern Assembly of God University. Up until a recent drive through on my way to Dallas, I thought there was nothing else to do in that town other than be affiliated with the university.

Brother didn't graduate, but learned a lot more about himself and being a mindless robot to the church and following your own path instead, because of his stint there.

passed up athletic scholarships to attend SAGU..

to each their own I suppose.

bonus CSB:
I worked for a cross country moving company at the time and we swung through on our way back to Houston to pick him up, both rode in the back of a mostly empty 53' moving trailer, sleeping on moving blankets. Waking up, mid-air, because my dumb ass made my spot over the very rear axles, was a fun way to learn about air ride suspension and being thankful for wearing the brown pants that day.
 
cgraves67
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sweet! I'm going to tell my boss. We can send a salesperson down and see if we can sell them a new recycling system.
 
Poster1212
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obviously this fire was deliberately set.

/Texas recycling rates the lowest in recycling, DFW is lower than every other major metro in Texas. The national average is 35% and Austin's is 42%. Residents dont even know what materials is recyclable
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Waxahachie

Literally, all of Texas.
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Paper... Plastic... Paper... Glass... Cardboard, not flattened AGAIN... Plastic... Plastic... Fire... Paper... Paper... Glass...
 
Poster1212
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.nbcdfw.comView Full Size

THIS IS RECYCLING. LOOK NO FIRE TRUCKS.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This place is only 8 miles from the site of the Magnablend Fire / Explosion in 2011...

https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2012/03/30/m​a​gnablend-chemical-co-cited-by-osha-ove​r-explosion-fire/

I used to live in Waxahachie in 2003 but don't remember it being so flammable.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Paper... Plastic... Paper... Glass... Cardboard, not flattened AGAIN... Plastic... Plastic... Fire... Paper... Paper... Glass...


Sorting your recyclables is important.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Report