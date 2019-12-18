 Skip to content
(The Times of India)   50% of women in a relationship have a back-up partner which explains why she is not backing it up with you   (timesofindia.indiatimes.com) divider line
135
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Half the women out there are two-timing their SOs? Nice.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The other half are rich and know they can have boy toys as needed?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
100% of them take the new dick out for a test ride before they dump you, too.

Try this one, kids.
If she says, "We have to talk" 
Just respond, "About the guy you just slept with that wasn't me?"

Because they don't say that unless they are dumping you, and they aren't dumping you until they know that the new dick works.

Every
single
time.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've often wondered what it would be like to be "side dick."  I guess I will have to be content with being "primary dick."
 
Jts853
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't believe everything that you read, you'll get a parking violation and a maggot on your sleeve.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hmm, I must be the backup's backup's backup's backup's backup's backup's backup.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So much bullshiat.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remember, when a woman cheats on her man, its because he's a worthless piece of shiat that can't keep his woman happy. When a man cheats on his woman, its because he's a worthless piece of shiat that only thinks with his dick.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Women are like Monkeys
Youtube znl8VQIxImA


He was almost Wolverine
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Undoubtedly true. When a woman breaks up with a man, she has someone else to go to. When a man breaks up with a woman, she assumes that he is leaving her for another woman, because that's the way a woman would do it.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They make it seem like there is hope for the freindzoned.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In stunning revelation that certainly no one has ever been aware of, a large amount of humans only shack up with someone until a better option presents itself.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have a back-up partner too: my left hand.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"She may not be ridin' 'em, but she has clearly cut a pony loose from the herd."

-Jeff Foxworthy?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also, since I was busy all farking day Sunday, I missed the music club, so I'm just going to assume it was about songs about infidelity, and stick it in this thread.

Voices Carry
Youtube zUKXhRikfPw
 
PvtStash
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm a go with that at least 50% of the backup men, know they are the backup.

this would also seem  relate to the study from several years ago that suggested a man was more likely to leave a partner that was having pesonal issues, but they'd do this and just be alone.
While a smaller % of the women would bail on the man, but if they did, they almost alwasy already had a new partner already ready to replace the current one.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 4 hours ago  

UberDave: I've often wondered what it would be like to be "side dick."  I guess I will have to be content with being "primary dick."


I settle for just being a dick in general.
 
Phantom_Spaceman
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, this is gonna be a fun thread for the MRA's, huh.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How about starting a relationship and getting to know the woman?  I mean some women are nice and trustworthy.  Some want to settle down and support you.  Some enjoy that you help around the house and clean up after yourself.....


And then there are those that look how you'd expect a woman looking for a good time would look.....

And you get dissapointed when she was just looking for a good time/right now/tissue?

here is good advice become the man a woman would REALLY want!  Smart, successful, not needy......

Women smell desperation like BO

If you have a life and are on your way woman will want to go too!
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 4 hours ago  
... wow.

I thought 8chan was peak Incel, but Times of India just stole the crown outright by publishing an article about how creepy and horrifying it is that women are allowed to have friends or acquaintances who aren't the person they're currently farking.

And they're allowed to have exes where the breakup was amiable, with the relationship continuing platonically and potentially salvageable at some point?  LE GASP.  THE HORROR.

Shut the fark up, Times of India.  Even most twelve-year-olds have a more mature approach to relationships than this abusive social-isolation brainwashing crap.

// Anyone who can't come up with half a dozen names for who they might end up dating if their current SO dumps them in about five seconds is either lying through their teeth (presumedly because said SO is in earshot) or a Marvin-level depressing person.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Trocadero: Also, since I was busy all farking day Sunday, I missed the music club, so I'm just going to assume it was about songs about infidelity, and stick it in this thread.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/zUKXhRik​fPw]


Talking In Your Sleep
Youtube ERR5HB124Ik
 
40 degree day
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jts853: Don't believe everything that you read, you'll get a parking violation and a maggot on your sleeve.


Loser.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: 100% of them take the new dick out for a test ride before they dump you, too.

Try this one, kids.
If she says, "We have to talk" 
Just respond, "About the guy you just slept with that wasn't me?"

Because they don't say that unless they are dumping you, and they aren't dumping you until they know that the new dick works.

Every
single
time.


See, guys always make the mistake of buying on spec, ditching the other before they've got the new one well in hand. And the rest of those prefer the guy BECAUSE he has someone else, and will ditch him once he's free.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anyone who will "better deal" someone to be with you will also "better deal" you the moment someone shinier comes along.  Dishonesty and unfaithfulness aren't personal.  It's just the way some people are.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The thing is, I don't think that they work out very often.  Those are just transitional.

I mean, if they were that great they'd already be there.
 
HempHead
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jim_Callahan: ... wow.

I thought 8chan was peak Incel, but Times of India just stole the crown outright by publishing an article about how creepy and horrifying it is that women are allowed to have friends or acquaintances who aren't the person they're currently farking.

And they're allowed to have exes where the breakup was amiable, with the relationship continuing platonically and potentially salvageable at some point?  LE GASP.  THE HORROR.

Shut the fark up, Times of India.  Even most twelve-year-olds have a more mature approach to relationships than this abusive social-isolation brainwashing crap.

// Anyone who can't come up with half a dozen names for who they might end up dating if their current SO dumps them in about five seconds is either lying through their teeth (presumedly because said SO is in earshot) or a Marvin-level depressing person.


The article never mentioned that they weren't farkimg them.

You are projecting.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 4 hours ago  
#American Dad #Season 4 #Episode 15 Wife Insurance Part 04
Youtube nbHRPMu8pQg
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
images.says.comView Full Size
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's why you need to put your rival, Bandhu (who is as dishonorable as he is attractive), in the trunk of your car so you can "remove" him from the picture later at your leisure.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WastrelWay: Undoubtedly true. When a woman breaks up with a man, she has someone else to go to. When a man breaks up with a woman, she assumes that he is leaving her for another woman, because that's the way a woman would do it.


Yeah, that's it. When a women leaves a man it's only for another man. I'd better tell those gals down at the women's shelter that they're not needed. After all, their clients have a different man to run to or else they wouldn't have left Mr PunchFace McAlabama.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 4 hours ago  

UberDave: I've often wondered what it would be like to be "side dick."  I guess I will have to be content with being "primary dick."


Honestly?  About the same amount of sex, 1/3rd the heavy lifting in terms of emotional support.  That does cut both ways, though.  So if you catch the man flu, be prepared to content yourself with a sympathetic text message and sniffling to yourself into your microwaved bowl of chicken noodle soup, because no way in hell is she putting up with another round of sick partner/children.

Lordy, though.  From the sheer persecuted amount of 'Why I never!' getting thrown around in the thread so far you'd be amazed that anyone ever enough to keep the species going in the first place.
 
ng2810
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jim_Callahan: ... wow.

I thought 8chan was peak Incel, but Times of India just stole the crown outright by publishing an article about how creepy and horrifying it is that women are allowed to have friends or acquaintances who aren't the person they're currently farking.

And they're allowed to have exes where the breakup was amiable, with the relationship continuing platonically and potentially salvageable at some point?  LE GASP.  THE HORROR.

Shut the fark up, Times of India.  Even most twelve-year-olds have a more mature approach to relationships than this abusive social-isolation brainwashing crap.

// Anyone who can't come up with half a dozen names for who they might end up dating if their current SO dumps them in about five seconds is either lying through their teeth (presumedly because said SO is in earshot) or a Marvin-level depressing person.


Its farking India, where a woman can be set on fire by her inlaws or gang raped on a city bus or stabbed to death by her father just because she dared be born with a vagina. Did you really think they'd actually treat women with respect and dignity?

And considering how many men I've found out were actually using me as a back-up for when their wives refused to do butt stuff, I can't imagine why anyone would willingly commit to a monogamous relationship.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: 100% of them take the new dick out for a test ride before they dump you, too.

Try this one, kids.
If she says, "We have to talk" 
Just respond, "About the guy you just slept with that wasn't me?"

Because they don't say that unless they are dumping you, and they aren't dumping you until they know that the new dick works.

Every
single
time.


Yup,. You're such a fine specimen of manhood that no woman would ever be unhappy unless she was cheating on you. That has to be it. It couldn't be your bitterness and lack of trust. That's just crazy talk.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bill the unknowing: That's why you need to put your rival, Bandhu (who is as dishonorable as he is attractive), in the trunk of your car so you can "remove" him from the picture later at your leisure.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Considering the source I am sure that the numbers are misrepresented with the actual fact.

If I were to split with the SO, I would date person x does not equate to having a side piece
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: WastrelWay: Undoubtedly true. When a woman breaks up with a man, she has someone else to go to. When a man breaks up with a woman, she assumes that he is leaving her for another woman, because that's the way a woman would do it.

Yeah, that's it. When a women leaves a man it's only for another man. I'd better tell those gals down at the women's shelter that they're not needed. After all, their clients have a different man to run to or else they wouldn't have left Mr PunchFace McAlabama.


Be honest you were looking to get upset before you read that comment weren't you?

Nobody ITT is talking about abusive relationships and you know it.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ng2810: And considering how many men I've found out were actually using me as a back-up for when their wives refused to do butt stuff, I can't imagine why anyone would willingly commit to a monogamous relationship.


*clicks profile and finds nothing*

Eh, hell.  How YOU doin'?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Phantom_Spaceman: Oh, this is gonna be a fun thread for the MRA's, huh.


What is an MRA?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 4 hours ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: ng2810: And considering how many men I've found out were actually using me as a back-up for when their wives refused to do butt stuff, I can't imagine why anyone would willingly commit to a monogamous relationship.

*clicks profile and finds nothing*

Eh, hell.  How YOU doin'?


Jokes on you....thats a man, baby!

/i dont know
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You think something around here is stupid?  India wants you to hold its 1.4 billion beers.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's almost as if you don't stop being attracted to people even if you're married. Just because you're attracted to someone doesn't mean you're banging them.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Vtimlin: Phantom_Spaceman: Oh, this is gonna be a fun thread for the MRA's, huh.

What is an MRA?


An MRA is a helpful caricature used to dismiss arguments in favor of helping men with issues that primarily affect men.

It's also, sadly, an accurate portrayal of a type of shiatbag who actually exists too.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Vtimlin: Phantom_Spaceman: Oh, this is gonna be a fun thread for the MRA's, huh.

What is an MRA?


Meal-ticket Replacement, Alternate
 
sleze
‘’ 4 hours ago  

UberDave: I've often wondered what it would be like to be "side dick."  I guess I will have to be content with being "primary dick."


Did it from time to time when I was younger.  Sex was decent.  Only emotional support was right before the sex, so it was minimal (and immediately rewarded).  Once I experienced it from the other side (being cheated) on, I never did it again.

If you're young, go for it...but it's not for me.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 4 hours ago  

LarryDan43: They make it seem like there is hope for the freindzoned.


A Rosy Palm scenario, if you will.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wejash: "She may not be ridin' 'em, but she has clearly cut a pony loose from the herd."

-Jeff Foxworthy?


It sounds corn pone enough.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Vtimlin: Phantom_Spaceman: Oh, this is gonna be a fun thread for the MRA's, huh.

What is an MRA?

Meal-ticket Replacement, Alternate


Military Rations Allotment?
Master of Religious Arts degree?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 4 hours ago  

PvtStash: I'm a go with that at least 50% of the backup men, know they are the backup.

this would also seem  relate to the study from several years ago that suggested a man was more likely to leave a partner that was having pesonal issues, but they'd do this and just be alone.
While a smaller % of the women would bail on the man, but if they did, they almost alwasy already had a new partner already ready to replace the current one.


File under: Incel Justifications.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dick Gozinya: LowbrowDeluxe: ng2810: And considering how many men I've found out were actually using me as a back-up for when their wives refused to do butt stuff, I can't imagine why anyone would willingly commit to a monogamous relationship.

*clicks profile and finds nothing*

Eh, hell.  How YOU doin'?

Jokes on you....thats a man, baby!

/i dont know


I stand by my "eh.  hell."
 
