(AP News)   Meeting your doppelgänger has been seen throughout history as a portent of death and doom, maybe because they want to kill you to assume your identity like Florida Woman here   (apnews.com) divider line
KingBiefWhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - A Minnesota woman

You had one job subby
 
holdmybones
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She killed in order to become Florida Woman. That has to count for something.

Not subby
 
Parrahs
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My doppleganger's life would have to be pretty damn awful if he was prepared to kill just for a chance to get mine.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parrahs: My doppleganger's life would have to be pretty damn awful if he was prepared to kill just for a chance to get mine.


This
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aside from some of the suit jokes, this is the only thing that HIMYM did that was funny.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope none of the staff at her prison bear too strong a resemblance.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a cop who worked third shift was my doppelganger. Looked exactly like me. I didn't know, as I worked first shift.
The guy whose wife he was banging showed up at a club with three other guys to beat me up.

/He don't look like me anymore

//I didn't get beat up

///You can wait for the movie.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I'll have to make sure to avoid Chris Hemsworth then.
 
LaurelT
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That took a long time to get to trial.
 
