(TwinCities.com)   Walmart shoplifter uses flaming bible as distraction   (twincities.com) divider line
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Flaming Bible is the name of my Village People/Stryper fusion band.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The affidavit doesn't explain why he used a Bible in starting the fire.

Obviously he was trying to create a mass Exodus.

/tip your server
//try the veal
//I'm here all week
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finally, a book burning that I can get behind.
 
theresnothinglft [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whatsupchuck: The affidavit doesn't explain why he used a Bible in starting the fire.

Obviously he was trying to create a mass Exodus.

/tip your server
//try the veal
//I'm here all week


Would work better if it landed in the bushes in the garden center.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's pretty high tech for Wal*Mart...Usually they just use dog poo on a stick...
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whatsupchuck: The affidavit doesn't explain why he used a Bible in starting the fire.

Obviously he was trying to create a mass Exodus.

/tip your server
//try the veal
//I'm here all week


Bravo. That's quite the Revelation.
 
AllyOop
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is one of those headlines that make me think for a split second 'did it work?!' or 'did they get away?!' then I recall where/why I am aware of the story
 
mattj1984
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Richard Saunders: whatsupchuck: The affidavit doesn't explain why he used a Bible in starting the fire.

Obviously he was trying to create a mass Exodus.

/tip your server
//try the veal
//I'm here all week

Bravo. That's quite the Revelation.


That's a good one! But I'm curious. What was the genesis of that joke?
 
kkinnison
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where was the good Christian full of Gods spirit, throwing themselves onto the burning bible, to smother the flames of evil and save his divine words?
 
lurkey
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously he was trying to create a mass Exodus.

Bravo. That's quite the Revelation.

That's a good one! But I'm curious. What was the Genesis of that joke?

Samson, of course- he brought the house down.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The old flaming bible at the walmart ploy.
 
drtgb
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously he was trying to create a mass Exodus.

Bravo. That's quite the Revelation.

That's a good one! But I'm curious. What was the Genesis of that joke?

Samson, of course- he brought the house down.

So Hebrews up this idea to leave his Mark but he does not want to do it by the Numbers so he Acts accordingly.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lurkey: Obviously he was trying to create a mass Exodus.

Bravo. That's quite the Revelation.

That's a good one! But I'm curious. What was the Genesis of that joke?

Samson, of course- he brought the house down.


It must've been the Walmart of Jericho.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bismarck's North Walmart was closed for a full day after the fire, at an estimated cost of $300,000.

Best Dakota is home of best criminals
 
bosca
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Finally, a book burning that I can get behind.


Username checks out
 
Report