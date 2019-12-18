 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Liquor taxes could go up 400% if Congress doesn't extend current tax cut. Say what?   (myfox8.com) divider line
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well golly, I must have missed the drastic price cut when taxes were reduced.
 
Rev.K [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Then you'll be paying Canadian liquor prices.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Rev.K: Then you'll be paying Canadian liquor prices.


Always buy duty free at the border.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm guessing the State liquor taxes are a far larger portion than the Federal.  We may not notice.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Al Bundy: "Don't tax beer"
Youtube YtIRnp2f_l8
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stop making my scotch more expensive!
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This country is becoming a corrupt hellhole. Why not bring back moonshiners and strengthen the mob. I'm guessing that might have been when America was Great?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'll just go blind drinking distilled methanol condensed in a lead radiator.
 
scottyvr6
‘’ 5 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

And stop linking to Faux News
 
PirateKing
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like I picked the right year to quit drinking...
 
rfenster
‘’ 5 hours ago  

scottyvr6: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]
And stop linking to Faux News


Lighten up Francis
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dionysusaur: I'm guessing the State liquor taxes are a far larger portion than the Federal.  We may not notice.


What you will notice is thousands of 'fly by night' "craft" brewers and other small-scale entrepreneurs declaring bankruptcy and those brands suddenly vanishing overnight, with a cherished few becoming "collectors items" and scaling up in price 10,000% as "limited edition" spirits. It happens. My biggest concern is the sudden loss of all the new and highly favorable Texas whiskey that has appeared over the past 10 years; anyone who didn't have a plan in place to cover this increase is going to go under, fast.

... unless the break gets an extension. Yeah, I definitely don't want to see the delicious, affordable Texass whiskey suddenly running for the same prices as Scotch imports.
 
alex10294
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Liquor taxes are what cause my patients to drink toxic moonshine and rubbing alcohol.  Taxes should be 0, or just normal sales tax.  If they could get a liter of ETHYL alcohol for $0.80, they wouldn't be drinking a liter of ISOPROPYL alcohol that they bought for $0.80 at the drug store or methanol infused moonshine they bought for $3.
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 5 hours ago  
this is a tax break on the first 100K gallons. mostly a tax break for niche, boutique whiskies.

if you can afford niche and boutique whiskies in the first place, you can afford the extra $2.50 per bottle.
 
Pincy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is one of the most biggest non-news stories ever posted on the politics tab.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 5 hours ago  

tricycleracer: I'll just go blind drinking distilled methanol condensed in a lead radiator.


WHY? You can build a < 2 gallon pot still and make your own, safely, so long as you didn't use lead-containing solder on the joins. Toss the tips and the dregs and make your stuff the right way at home, legally, and you won't have a problem.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

rfenster: scottyvr6: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]
And stop linking to Faux News

Lighten up Francis


Normally. I would agree with you. In this case though, there was nothing there. Someone making a statement. Then 2 more sentences about different articles. With no links to said articles.  This was the proverbial "Nothing to see here..."
 
farking heck
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LovesToSpooge: This country is becoming a corrupt hellhole. Why not bring back moonshiners and strengthen the mob. I'm guessing that might have been when America was Great?


Moonshiners never went away, really. I had a friend who funded much of his college tuition by running moonshine for his boss's buyers. And this was in the early/mid-2000s, not 1920.

/sometimes it pays living in BFE, Appalachia
//usually not
///but also: moonshine peaches. so. just saying.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thespindrifter: dionysusaur: I'm guessing the State liquor taxes are a far larger portion than the Federal.  We may not notice.

What you will notice is thousands of 'fly by night' "craft" brewers and other small-scale entrepreneurs declaring bankruptcy and those brands suddenly vanishing overnight, with a cherished few becoming "collectors items" and scaling up in price 10,000% as "limited edition" spirits. It happens. My biggest concern is the sudden loss of all the new and highly favorable Texas whiskey that has appeared over the past 10 years; anyone who didn't have a plan in place to cover this increase is going to go under, fast.

... unless the break gets an extension. Yeah, I definitely don't want to see the delicious, affordable Texass whiskey suddenly running for the same prices as Scotch imports.


Um, why do you have craft in quotes?

It's a valid term. If you're ignorant on what the classifications are, maybe you shouldn't disparage them?

Microbrewery
A brewery that produces less than 15,000 barrels of beer per year and sells 75 percent or more of its beer off-site. Microbreweries sell to the public by one or more of the following methods: the traditional three-tier system (brewer to wholesaler to retailer to consumer); the two-tier system (brewer acting as wholesaler to retailer to consumer); and directly to the consumer through carry-outs and/or on-site taproom or restaurant sales.

Brewpub
A restaurant-brewery that sells 25 percent or more of its beer on-site and operates significant food services. The beer is brewed primarily for sale in the restaurant and bar, and is often dispensed directly from the brewery's storage tanks. Where allowed by law, brewpubs often sell beer to-go and/or distribute to off-site accounts.

Taproom Brewery
A professional brewery that sells 25 percent or more of its beer on-site and does not operate significant food services. The beer is brewed primarily for sale in the taproom, and is often dispensed directly from the brewery's storage tanks. Where allowed by law, taproom breweries often sell beer to-go and/or distribute to off-site accounts.

Regional Brewery
A brewery with an annual beer production of between 15,000 and 6,000,000 barrels.

Contract Brewing Company
A business that hires another brewery to produce its beer. It can also be a brewery that hires another brewery to produce additional beer. The contract brewing company handles marketing, sales, and distribution of its beer, while generally leaving the brewing and packaging to its producer-brewery (which is also sometimes referred to as a contract brewery).

Alternating Proprietor
A licensed tenant brewery that physically takes possession of a shared brewery while brewing. In contrast to contract brewers, alternating proprietors are the brewery of record for all of the obligations of a licensed brewery, including record keeping, tax payments, and label or formula approval.

https://www.brewersassociation.org/st​a​tistics-and-data/craft-beer-industry-m​arket-segments/
 
dywed88
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LarryDan43: Rev.K: Then you'll be paying Canadian liquor prices.

Always buy duty free at the border.


Bottle of Booze
Youtube lTAHyf3UCpw
 
Rev.K [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

alex10294: Liquor taxes are what cause my patients to drink toxic moonshine and rubbing alcohol.  Taxes should be 0, or just normal sales tax.  If they could get a liter of ETHYL alcohol for $0.80, they wouldn't be drinking a liter of ISOPROPYL alcohol that they bought for $0.80 at the drug store or methanol infused moonshine they bought for $3.


That's the dumbest f*cking thing I have read in 2019.

You almost didn't make it, but then you did.

Congratulations.
 
joyride75
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A 1 year reprieve was approved yesterday.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LovesToSpooge: This country is becoming a corrupt hellhole. Why not bring back moonshiners and strengthen the mob. I'm guessing that might have been when America was Great?


That boat left a long time ago. And the gub the mob now.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TrollingForColumbine: this is a tax break on the first 100K gallons. mostly a tax break for niche, boutique whiskies.

if you can afford niche and boutique whiskies in the first place, you can afford the extra $2.50 per bottle.


The question isn't whether people can afford to drink it, the question is whether new, innovative entrants in the market can be profitable, or if we're going to let the giants continue to crush competition with economies of scale, continue consolidation, and eventually we'll be left with one product on the market: a super sweet, cheap to manufacture product that everyone drinks, but no one really enjoys.

This relatively cheap tax break is a great way to encourage innovation without picking winners, which is good for the economy, and it adds to our quality of life, as well.  Money well spent.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mikey1969: Um, why do you have craft in quotes?


Some people microbrew or small-batch distill and put their tasty product out to market on a nonindustrial scale; they fit the term.

Other "people" produce nasty-ass swill and put it in very pretty packaging and use gimmicks like free cups & party favors or a fancy bottle or sack or a "sugar spoon" for their shiat absinthe and slap the name "craft!" on the damn flavored rubbing alcohol and are here today gone tomorrow flash-in-the-pan idiots with no real idea what flavor or quality is, only showmanship and gimmick.

Craft has become synonymous with excrement.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wasn't this a Trump tax break? Are we supporting his tax breaks because we like craft distilleries?
 
powhound
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PirateKing: Looks like I picked the right year to quit drinking...


Looks like I picked the right year to quit drinking ...

Cut back on my vodka ...

Oh hell ... looks like I picked the right year to decide to live in a cardboard box.
 
alex10294
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Rev.K: alex10294: Liquor taxes are what cause my patients to drink toxic moonshine and rubbing alcohol.  Taxes should be 0, or just normal sales tax.  If they could get a liter of ETHYL alcohol for $0.80, they wouldn't be drinking a liter of ISOPROPYL alcohol that they bought for $0.80 at the drug store or methanol infused moonshine they bought for $3.

That's the dumbest f*cking thing I have read in 2019.

You almost didn't make it, but then you did.

Congratulations.


I have very poor patients. They sometimes drink listerine and isopropyl alcohol, or back-alley moonshine. They get really sick, some have vision loss, some have severe organ damage, and sometimes they die.

I'd rather they didn't drink, as they're alcoholics, but that's not going to happen. I suppose you'd favor just poisoning the alcoholics directly, rather than indirectly?  How about if the CIA just put polonium in the illicit fentanyl?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 5 hours ago  

joyride75: A 1 year reprieve was approved yesterday.


Hopefully the 'good' little guys will come up with a better battle plan for the future when that hammer drops again. I would hate to see a lot of the recent competition and market diversity just vanish in the wake of the large corporations who are the only ones who can afford to survive, and for the most part who also happen to promote mediocrity.
 
justanothersumguy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Holy Fark!   STOP THE IMPEACHMENT!!!   Congress has real business to attend too.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PirateKing: Looks like I picked the right year to quit drinking...


Society hates a quitter! (No really, good on ya!)
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 5 hours ago  

alex10294: Rev.K: alex10294: Liquor taxes are what cause my patients to drink toxic moonshine and rubbing alcohol.  Taxes should be 0, or just normal sales tax.  If they could get a liter of ETHYL alcohol for $0.80, they wouldn't be drinking a liter of ISOPROPYL alcohol that they bought for $0.80 at the drug store or methanol infused moonshine they bought for $3.

That's the dumbest f*cking thing I have read in 2019.

You almost didn't make it, but then you did.

Congratulations.

I have very poor patients. They sometimes drink listerine and isopropyl alcohol, or back-alley moonshine. They get really sick, some have vision loss, some have severe organ damage, and sometimes they die.

I'd rather they didn't drink, as they're alcoholics, but that's not going to happen. I suppose you'd favor just poisoning the alcoholics directly, rather than indirectly?  How about if the CIA just put polonium in the illicit fentanyl?


Well since my last post got killed for describing some of your patients as possibly being developmentally disabled on a legal level, let me start over:

If they are alcoholics and can't afford the bottom-shelf liquid crack that at least isn't part poison (Cisco, MD 20/20, Wild Irish Rose, et c.), and insist on drinking isopropyl over hand sanitizer, that really falls squarely on them. You pretty much already have to be brain dead to drink rubbing alcohol, and at that point they have made their choice: they choose death, and that is no longer your problem.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thespindrifter: Mikey1969: Um, why do you have craft in quotes?

Some people microbrew or small-batch distill and put their tasty product out to market on a nonindustrial scale; they fit the term.

Other "people" produce nasty-ass swill and put it in very pretty packaging and use gimmicks like free cups & party favors or a fancy bottle or sack or a "sugar spoon" for their shiat absinthe and slap the name "craft!" on the damn flavored rubbing alcohol and are here today gone tomorrow flash-in-the-pan idiots with no real idea what flavor or quality is, only showmanship and gimmick.

Craft has become synonymous with excrement.


Absinthe isn't beer, but whatever. If it gives you a chubby to be incorrect, I guess that's cheaper than a viagra 'scrip.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thespindrifter: tricycleracer: I'll just go blind drinking distilled methanol condensed in a lead radiator.

WHY? You can build a < 2 gallon pot still and make your own, safely, so long as you didn't use lead-containing solder on the joins. Toss the tips and the dregs and make your stuff the right way at home, legally, and you won't have a problem.


You and I need to hang out...I've been thinking of doing this for a while now. My brother has an apple tree and has no idea what to do with the ton of apples he has left after all the pies. I keep thinking apple brandy would be a good way to use those.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thespindrifter: alex10294: Rev.K: alex10294: Liquor taxes are what cause my patients to drink toxic moonshine and rubbing alcohol.  Taxes should be 0, or just normal sales tax.  If they could get a liter of ETHYL alcohol for $0.80, they wouldn't be drinking a liter of ISOPROPYL alcohol that they bought for $0.80 at the drug store or methanol infused moonshine they bought for $3.

That's the dumbest f*cking thing I have read in 2019.

You almost didn't make it, but then you did.

Congratulations.

I have very poor patients. They sometimes drink listerine and isopropyl alcohol, or back-alley moonshine. They get really sick, some have vision loss, some have severe organ damage, and sometimes they die.

I'd rather they didn't drink, as they're alcoholics, but that's not going to happen. I suppose you'd favor just poisoning the alcoholics directly, rather than indirectly?  How about if the CIA just put polonium in the illicit fentanyl?

Well since my last post got killed for describing some of your patients as possibly being developmentally disabled on a legal level, let me start over:

If they are alcoholics and can't afford the bottom-shelf liquid crack that at least isn't part poison (Cisco, MD 20/20, Wild Irish Rose, et c.), and insist on drinking isopropyl over hand sanitizer, that really falls squarely on them. You pretty much already have to be brain dead to drink rubbing alcohol, and at that point they have made their choice: they choose death, and that is no longer your problem.


Spoken like a true psychopath that has never dealt with someone is mental illness or addictive issues.

I certainly hope someone is there to help you, even though you currently spit on those that need help.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

misanthropicsob: Wasn't this a Trump tax break? Are we supporting his tax breaks because we like craft distilleries?


And this right here is why we can't get shiat done.  The politics are more important than the merits.
 
daffy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well huh. Who will that effect most? Oh yea, them. It will never happen.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thespindrifter: tricycleracer: I'll just go blind drinking distilled methanol condensed in a lead radiator.

WHY? You can build a < 2 gallon pot still and make your own, safely, so long as you didn't use lead-containing solder on the joins. Toss the tips and the dregs and make your stuff the right way at home, legally, and you won't have a problem.


Legally? Did I miss something that made home distilling legal? While you can make beer and wine in relatively small  quantities for non-commercial purposes AFAIK distilling isn't legal, to the point where there are questions about the legality of doing ice beers at home.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe instead of freaking out we should be infromed exactly what the current liquor tax rate is. People are acting as if the total cost of alcohol is going up 4x. The end result is not going to be bootlegging and apocalypse, people will just end up buying more Thunderbird than they're used to getting.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thespindrifter: alex10294: Rev.K: alex10294: Liquor taxes are what cause my patients to drink toxic moonshine and rubbing alcohol.  Taxes should be 0, or just normal sales tax.  If they could get a liter of ETHYL alcohol for $0.80, they wouldn't be drinking a liter of ISOPROPYL alcohol that they bought for $0.80 at the drug store or methanol infused moonshine they bought for $3.

That's the dumbest f*cking thing I have read in 2019.

You almost didn't make it, but then you did.

Congratulations.

I have very poor patients. They sometimes drink listerine and isopropyl alcohol, or back-alley moonshine. They get really sick, some have vision loss, some have severe organ damage, and sometimes they die.

I'd rather they didn't drink, as they're alcoholics, but that's not going to happen. I suppose you'd favor just poisoning the alcoholics directly, rather than indirectly?  How about if the CIA just put polonium in the illicit fentanyl?

Well since my last post got killed for describing some of your patients as possibly being developmentally disabled on a legal level, let me start over:

If they are alcoholics and can't afford the bottom-shelf liquid crack that at least isn't part poison (Cisco, MD 20/20, Wild Irish Rose, et c.), and insist on drinking isopropyl over hand sanitizer, that really falls squarely on them. You pretty much already have to be brain dead to drink rubbing alcohol, and at that point they have made their choice: they choose death, and that is no longer your problem.


One of those brain dead people, as you call them, almost became FLOTUS in 1988.  I'm sure she could afford anything she wanted, but when she didn't have any on hand she drank rubbing alcohol.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thiefofdreams: Spoken like a true psychopath that has never dealt with someone is mental illness or addictive issues.

I certainly hope someone is there to help you, even though you currently spit on those that need help.


I spent close to 40 years trying to help people. I went to college to get a degree in psych. You can't help people who don't want help: they will drag you to the early grave with them. EVERY person I knew in the program regretted their choice and changed professions. The one person who became and actual doc also regretted it, for the same reasons, and now teaches to avoid dealing with the bullshiat. It's not psychopathic to point out inconvenient facts, it is a sad unfortunate duty to help the helpers not get destroyed.

You care, I get it. Don't assume that I don't. I cared too much for too long and paid the price and had to back off before it was the end of me. I don't want you to care less, I want you to not let that care bring you to the point of self-destruction that I have watched far too many care-givers reach. Keep up that pace and you WILL implode one way or another. History and HCP statistics proves me right.

It's okay to let the lost ones go; help the ones for whom there is still a chance, and let the walking dead find their death. That's not sociopathic, it's reality. Addicts die because they want to die, but they don't want to risk doing it a painful way so they choose substance abuse as the "painless" escape.  You should know this by now so I'll assume that you're too young to know better. You'll learn. This is how police keep going after seeing the worst of humanity as a daily occurrence: healthy detachment. You will learn that or compassion will kill you.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 5 hours ago  

robodog: Legally? Did I miss something that made home distilling legal?


Yes. Maybe. Last time I looked, You could own & use a still if it was under two gallons, but I don't live in that world so you should probably check your state laws.
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have not done any research, much less to read the previous comments, but I think liquor taxes should be the same as cigarettes.

Of course, I don't smoke any more and I drink maybe a couple of cans of beer a month.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I already brew, not a huge stretch to distill too.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I drink beer, so I should be OK.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 5 hours ago  

robodog: thespindrifter: tricycleracer: I'll just go blind drinking distilled methanol condensed in a lead radiator.

WHY? You can build a < 2 gallon pot still and make your own, safely, so long as you didn't use lead-containing solder on the joins. Toss the tips and the dregs and make your stuff the right way at home, legally, and you won't have a problem.

Legally? Did I miss something that made home distilling legal? While you can make beer and wine in relatively small  quantities for non-commercial purposes AFAIK distilling isn't legal, to the point where there are questions about the legality of doing ice beers at home.


Okay, so I Googled it and I swear I thought minor distilling was legal everywhere now UNDER a certain size and only if you produced less than two gallons and never had more than two gallons on hand and never, ever sold it. Apparently that is not currently the case at the Federal level, and I need to find out when that changed.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LovesToSpooge: This country is becoming a corrupt hellhole. Why not bring back moonshiners and strengthen the mob. I'm guessing that might have been when America was Great?


Moonshining got its start as a revolt against the Whiskey Tax.
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
bing.comView Full Size

I like making my own.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 hours ago  

alex10294: Liquor taxes are what cause my patients to drink toxic moonshine and rubbing alcohol.  Taxes should be 0, or just normal sales tax.  If they could get a liter of ETHYL alcohol for $0.80, they wouldn't be drinking a liter of ISOPROPYL alcohol that they bought for $0.80 at the drug store or methanol infused moonshine they bought for $3.


Weak. Here we drink hand sanitizer! Its free everywhere! Free booze!
 
