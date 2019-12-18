 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Onion AV Club)   You can now watch the video for Wham's "Last Christmas" the way is should be watched, in glorious 4K resolution   (news.avclub.com) divider line
31
    More: News, George Michael, Wham!, Andrew Ridgeley, Last Christmas, combined heartache of George Michael, Everything She Wants, familiar verses, Careless Whisper  
•       •       •

1119 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2019 at 2:35 PM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Slayer Wham! Mashup-Last Christmas/Angel of Death
Youtube 89rgBcx4Luw


Higher Quality version here.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would much rather watch the video for Nick Offerman's Yule Log...

Nick Offerman's 'Yule Log'
Youtube HzLdu2fVink
 
Millennium
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They just had to do this during Whamageddon, didn't they?

This is why I browse with the volume all the way down.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 4 hours ago  
AAAAAAAHHH!!! EARWORM!!! SWITCH IT TO SOMETHING ELSE!!

Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmas Time
Youtube V9BZDpni56Y

NOOO - NOT THAT!!! FFFFFFFFFFFFFFFUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU....
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So this is Christmas, and what have you done, bastard submitter?
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shouldn't video from 1984 be watched in glorious 240i, with weird VHS tracking artifacts on the bottom of the screen?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What am I, British? Who gives a damn?
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

UberDave: I would much rather watch the video for Nick Offerman's Yule Log...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HzLdu2fV​ink?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


New Relationship Goal: Have a girl who looks at me like Nick Offerman looks at a glass of whiskey.
 
Feel_the_velvet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone with a 4K TV/Monitor please play it, film it with your phone, post it here so that those of us without 4K can see it

thx
bye
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Learned Hand Job: Shouldn't video from 1984 be watched in glorious 240i, with weird VHS tracking artifacts on the bottom of the screen?


Have to admit, I LOL'ed when the intro to Alien: Isolation did just that with their intro.

I did not LOL the rest of the game, I assure you.
 
JayCab
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I apparently just sent my wife to something called a "Whamhalla"?
 
Feel_the_velvet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I remember that Christmas.

Ridgeley showed up with that goddamned silly-ass perm, and we teased him relentlessly.  I don't think he ever was the same after that.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Learned Hand Job: Shouldn't video from 1984 be watched in glorious 240i, with weird VHS tracking artifacts on the bottom of the screen?


I demand screen tear.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Been watching this for 30 years and dammit, it made a lot more sense in 4K.  You can't see the video differences between the dream sequences and the live sequences in the original video.

I thought it was a video about a bunch of friends going to a cabin in the mountain and George Michael and someone else's girlfriend were cheating behind everyone's back. Because that follows the song, somehow.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkey
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Millennium: They just had to do this during Whamageddon, didn't they?

This is why I browse with the volume all the way down.


I'm still winning in my family. Not clicking.
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DarnoKonrad: Learned Hand Job: Shouldn't video from 1984 be watched in glorious 240i, with weird VHS tracking artifacts on the bottom of the screen?

I demand screen tear.


And the fade-in to the pirated porn you taped the video over.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fark that song, right in it's goddamn nose. Then fark that song, right in it's farking eye socket. Then the other socket. Then up it's ass until you can't anymore. And when you're done don't give it cab fare.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Actually, it was two years before last Christmas that George Michael gave up his heart.
 
ansius
‘’ 4 hours ago  
no thanks, I'm still in with a chance with this.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No thanks, I have ass hairs I need to braid to my eyebrows.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 4 hours ago  

oldfarthenry: AAAAAAAHHH!!! EARWORM!!! SWITCH IT TO SOMETHING ELSE!!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/V9BZDpni​56Y]
NOOO - NOT THAT!!! FFFFFFFFFFFFFFFUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU....


THIS!
Also, "the way you are supposed to hear it (or watch it) is in Gitmo, being tortured. Because it is TORTURE!
 
LewDux
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Feel_the_velvet: I remember that Christmas.

Ridgeley showed up with that goddamned silly-ass perm, and we teased him relentlessly.  I don't think he ever was the same after that.


Appologize now

Black Box Recorder - Andrew Ridgley
Youtube r6-T3encTg4


or

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ansius: no thanks, I'm still in with a chance with this.


[pbs.twimg.com image 744x744]


Lost last week thanks to my company Christmas party.   Resident of Whamhalla two years in a row.  Just wait til next year....
 
Perfectly Normal Beast
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So does Ridgeley still shoot first in this version?
 
Cormee
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has it been upscaled, or is it actually 4k?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fully intend to be victorious in this year's WhamAGeddon, just like last year.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I would much rather watch the video for Nick Offerman's Yule Log...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HzLdu2fV​ink?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That's awesome.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That video turned real dark when he went out to get firewood and found the axe.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ansius: no thanks, I'm still in with a chance with this.


[pbs.twimg.com image 744x744]


Midnight is not specific enough. Is that 23:59:60 on the 24th, or 00:00:00 on the 25th?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Even at 63 I might still give her my heart. She was better as a brunette though.

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report