(Komo)   If you're ambitious enough to cover a home with cheese slices, you may one day become legend   (komonews.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FTFA:  "It's not clear if anyone was in the home at the time."

Thank goodness!  Not like they could have cut the cheese and escaped.
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I bet the target's parents were cheesed off, hence the disorderly conduct charges.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
nothingyet
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Where are the much needed photos of such tomfoolery?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A man and two teens? They were 16, 17 and 18.

Since when is 18 not a teenager?
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who thought arresting them and giving the 18-year-old a charge that will be on his record for the rest of his life would be a good thing?

The proper punishment for something like this is to have them help you clean it up, then feed them some cheeseburgers for lunch.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 6 hours ago  
googles sez that a 5 pound hunk of cheese slices costs $16.50. They spent some money if they actually covered them.
as above, we need pics
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Article useless without pictures.

Also, if they did that to my car, I wouldn't even be mad, just impressed. And they paid for the cheese, so if they want to break their piggy banks on a dumb and ultimately harmless prank, okay.
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 hours ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: googles sez that a 5 pound hunk of cheese slices costs $16.50. They spent some money if they actually covered them.
as above, we need pics


I'm betting that this was, in fact, imitation cheese and thus, the entire prank is ruled invalid.

As noted above, whar pictures?

On the bright side, this wasn't done to a home in Arizona is the summertime.
 
Rev.K [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Can you make a fondant out of cheese?

Like a big-ass, giant fondant cheese drapery?

I would drape myself in velvet cheese fondant if it were socially acceptable.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No pics? Fake news!
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pics or it didn't happen...
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

nothingyet: Where are the much needed photos of such tomfoolery?


Yeah! Right?

What kind of horsesh*t is this?
 
msinquefield
‘’ 5 hours ago  
From another source - First thing in the article says queso, but then this..."Police say the teens admitted their respective roles in what appears to have been a prank, per WFMJ. So far, there's no word on what motivated their decision to throw cheese, nor is there confirmation on the variety of cheese used in the prank."


https://www.phillyvoice.com/pennsylva​n​ia-teens-charged-covering-two-cars-hom​e-slices-cheese/
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I searched for less than a minute, but I couldn't find pics anywhere. ... We have to use our imaginations.
 
p51d007
‘’ 5 hours ago  
regiononereport.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Need to see pics of what they're calling "covered". Cheese is farking expensive.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 5 hours ago  

abhorrent1: Need to see pics of what they're calling "covered". Cheese is farking expensive.


I highly doubt it was any kind of real 'cheese'..likely just some generic imitation Kraft Singles.
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No pics of cheese covered car, house? fail
 
daffy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait what? I need some answers. Did the cheesers and cheeseees know each other? Are they in the middle of some prank war? Did someone in that house rat out the offenders? Was this a not so subtle threat? What was supposed to happen, aside from every mouse in a hundred mile radius? How far did they get? How much cheese did they use? How much did it cost? What kind of cheese was it? Was it a solid cheese or runny? Did it stink (I know any would stink after a while).? No pictures no real facts. How can I process this story if I don't have all the facts? I'm just going to crawl back in my bed and stay there.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MBZ321: abhorrent1: Need to see pics of what they're calling "covered". Cheese is farking expensive.

I highly doubt it was any kind of real 'cheese'..likely just some generic imitation Kraft Singles.


Even those are like 3 bucks for just 15 slices. That would still be really expensive to "cover" a car or house.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wouldn't have happened if the eighteen year old were able to buy, then share with his friends, a pack of cigarettes.

I blame our government's legislative overreach for the cheesy act. Then I laugh at its hilarity.

/wish I had thought of it
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Murflette: A man and two teens? They were 16, 17 and 18.

Since when is 18 not a teenager?


Editing sloppiness.  It probably said a man and two "juveniles" or "minors" or "children" at some point, but they decided to change whatever word it was to "teen" without considering the overall sentence.
 
Report