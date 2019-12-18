 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Nothing to see here, just a dozen mystery object's showing up out of nowhere at a secret Air Force base near Area 51 ...probably just an unmanned combat squadron run by our alien overlords   (thedrive.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Tonopah Test Range Airport, Stealth aircraft, Tonopah Test Range, United States Air Force, F-117 Nighthawk force, dozen hangars, secretive aircraft, RQ-170 Sentinel  
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yup, nothing to see here. Those pictures suck.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The only mystery object is the apostrophe in the headline.
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A mystery object's what now?
 
gbv23
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It says they came from hangars.

The captured saucer is at Wright-Patterson

The aliens say we're still quarantined
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 hours ago  

skyotter: A mystery object's what now?


If we assume "showing" is being used here as a gerund, and a "dozen mystery object" is singular, then it makes sense.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clearly piloted by the Reptilian Illuminati Vril.

/study it out
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gbv23: It says they came from hangars.

The captured saucer is at Wright-Patterson

The aliens say we're still quarantined


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought it was a bunch of white tents covering the "mystery", but scrolling down shows the "tents" are the hangers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tents for combination outdoor holiday party, benefit/insurance selection day, and yard sale.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Fake."
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No object is mysterious. The only mystery is yourself.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jaytkay: I thought it was a bunch of white tents covering the "mystery", but scrolling down shows the "tents" are the hangers.

[Fark user image 550x425]


That's just what they want us to believe. It should spark an in tents debate.
 
que.guero
‘’ 3 hours ago  
slantmagazine.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just preparations for the office Christmas party.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 hours ago  

que.guero: [slantmagazine.com image 850x510]


I'd like to apologise for thinking it was a good idea to put this movie on just because two Black people was kind enough to come to the company party. My bad. I feel like an ass. Also sorry for the alcohol poisoning. Next time don't call my mixed drinks weak. Okay, Karen?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Space Force!
 
que.guero
‘’ 3 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: Space Force!


Trump is mobilizing them to put a stop to all this impeachment nonsense.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
startrek.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My best guess is testing of coordinated autonomous units. Flocks of combat drone aircraft that coordinate with each other autonomously.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My first thought was to call BS. There is no way in hell those PODS drivers could have lined those up that straight. Party tents makes much more sense.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sweet. New aviation tech in progress...
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's pretty obvious what they are and why they are getting ready for deployment.  I don't have actual photos but this is an artists depiction.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [startrek.com image 850x850]



Imperial Fleet Week in San Francisco

Death Star over San Francisco
Youtube AfqDVP_0O0c
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The satellite's almost overhead. Get those market tents set up pronto, I want to screw with those idiots."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images4.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: The only mystery object is the apostrophe in the headline.


Subby skipped apostrophe day in school.

/you never skip apostrophe day
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody think the chairforce is above trolling other nations satellites ?
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: Anybody think the chairforce is above trolling other nations satellites ?


It is a huge hobby.
Anything goes from chalk outlines, to tromp l'oil, to inflatables filled with magnetic iron dust particles at high altitude, the best being masked, launched, the suddenly inflated and popping up on radar, the disintegrating as intercepts near.
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Anybody think the chairforce is above trolling other nations satellites ?


I tend to believe the USAF is very aware when satellites cross over their "secret" bases. If they don't want something to be seen they know when to not bring the classified equipment out. I like to believe this is the equivalent of bragging to foreign powers that might be watching.
 
Al!
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

phoenixdan: Fara Clark: Anybody think the chairforce is above trolling other nations satellites ?

I tend to believe the USAF is very aware when satellites cross over their "secret" bases. If they don't want something to be seen they know when to not bring the classified equipment out. I like to believe this is the equivalent of bragging to foreign powers that might be watching.


When I was in the AF, we would sometimes have to move jets around because a Russian satellite was going over and we needed to provide them with certain intel related to treaties between our two nations.  I'm wondering if our current president doesn't have some sort of off-books agreement to do this for them with our classified inventory.  Any satellite buffs know of any others that may have been overhead at the same time?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

phoenixdan: Fara Clark: Anybody think the chairforce is above trolling other nations satellites ?

I tend to believe the USAF is very aware when satellites cross over their "secret" bases. If they don't want something to be seen they know when to not bring the classified equipment out. I like to believe this is the equivalent of bragging to foreign powers that might be watching.


I think that the guys get some cardboard and spray paint and go nuts.
 
Report