(Denver Post)   Good: Colorado's RTD creates new bus service to alleviate traffic to ski areas. Bad: Inaugural riders spend 8 hours on bus. Fark: Bus driver takes wrong turn and has to be rescued by ski area's Sno-Cat   (theknow.denverpost.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Loveland Pass, Summit County, Colorado, Clear Creek County, Colorado, Snowstang driver, inaugural excursion of Snowstang service, Arapahoe Basin, ARAPAHOE BASIN, Saturday morning  
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Embarrassed and humiliated, the bus driver quits his job and goes into an easier line of work--selling advertising for Colorado ski areas.
It's much simpler to just be a part of the problem. Pays better, too. But you all know that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Di you bring enough weeed for everyone?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
RTD?  Return the Dingo?  Ride ten dicks?  Ridiculously tawdry dinosaurs?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The ol' Rough Tough and Dirty!

They stole $1.4B from the tax payers of Northern Colorado for a Fast Tracks line that should have been completed in 2014.

I'm sure this will work out for the best, with their track record.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, at least the riders will know their temperature to within 0.01 degrees, provided they're using 1000 ohm RTDs in a proper 4-wire configuration.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why would they use a monstrous, not-very-maneuverable bus for this kind of service?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What this reminds me of:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

xanadian: RTD?  Return the Dingo?  Ride ten dicks?  Ridiculously tawdry dinosaurs?


I know "RTD" as 'Resistive Thermal Device' or 'Resistance Temperature Detector'.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Well, at least the riders will know their temperature to within 0.01 degrees, provided they're using 1000 ohm RTDs in a proper 4-wire configuration.


Dammit!  I didn't bother scanning the thread because nobody, NOBODY but me would think of platinum RTDs.  Pt100 (100 Ohms at 0 degrees C) for the win!
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

xanadian: RTD?  Return the Dingo?  Ride ten dicks?  Ridiculously tawdry dinosaurs?


I think it's "Return To Denver", as in what you do when your driver can't figure out how to get to the intended destination.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Di you bring enough weeed for everyone?


I almost always do.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FrancoFile: Why would they use a monstrous, not-very-maneuverable bus for this kind of service?


Need to use a few of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Neat, my go-to ski spot.

I will not voluntarily hop onto a bus headed over Loveland Pass in icy road conditions. Just, nope.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GanjSmokr: vudukungfu: Di you bring enough weeed for everyone?

I almost always do.


User name checks out.
Sparks up a fatty
 
docgrog
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those of us who live in Summit County don't have a problem with the weather- Saturday was great shopping at the outlets because the snow kept the tourists away.  For us it only gets dangerous because Denver people are really scary drivers when it snows.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB:
I was on a charter-style city bus one time in a snow storm.  The bus came to a complete stop at a stop light, then the rear started sliding into the lane next to ours.  It stopped within just millimeters of the car in the next lane.

After it stopped sliding and everything was fine, the bus driver said "Glad I wore my brown pants today!" and everyone laughed.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 2 hours ago  

docgrog: Those of us who live in Summit County don't have a problem with the weather- Saturday was great shopping at the outlets because the snow kept the tourists away.  For us it only gets dangerous because Denver people are really scary drivers when it snows.


The person from Texas is complaining about Denver drivers, lol.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not watching another "Wrong Turn" unless Eliza Dushku is in it
 
Abox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah Saturday was a moronic time to plan a day trip. People hear a snowstorm is coming and they just head out without thinking about anything else that may factor into their ski day.
 
Report