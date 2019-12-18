 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Because you need an end of the decade reminder, here are some of the worst gadgets that you wasted your $$$ on over the past ten years. Or just look in the back of your closet   (gizmodo.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
0 except for a 32"  HD curved monitor that I love.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
None. Good for me.

I think.
 
Sleestak_Panic
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Woot being too poor or just didn't need those items to have wasted resources.

I do my best to be a terrible consumer and Reality is happy to help!
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Surprisingly, I only wasted money on one of those.

Bought a Gear VR headset.  Was not completely disappointed, but it's not something that is used anymore except to show VR to someone who's never seen it before.
 
Rev.K [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.pinimg.com


/runs
 
marsoft
‘’ 9 hours ago  
2020 is the last year of the decade. 2021 is the first year of the new decade
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 hours ago  

oldernell: 0 except for a 32"  HD curved monitor that I love.


Curved monitors are way different than curved TVs.  You generally don't have a room full of people watching your desktop screen.  It works great for one, lousy for more.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I have two of the listed items.

I own a Wii U because I wanted to get one early while the firmware was still potentially hackable.  Ironically, the hacking scene never fully cracked the system during its lifespan and I quickly lost interest in reading up on hacking news.  Then, after the announcement of the Switch, hackers finally cracked the system open significantly through an exploit that is still not closed even on the latest system software.  I do not regret owning it; I have a number of games for it that I rather enjoy, and it also plays all of my Wii and GameCube games (though I have since moved to Dolphin for those).

I own a 3DTV because I needed a new television and pretty much anything over 40" at the time included 3D support.  I have a 65" 4k Sony and while it does not feature HDR support it works very well with my setup.  I even use the 3D from time to time, on a handful of 3D Blu-Ray movies and also with the Dolphin emulator that lets me play GameCube and Wii games in 3D.
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I particularly agree with the Macbook statement.  I have one and it is a big high priced meh, just vanilla in every way.

The 3D movie phase I thought was great.  There were some very done 3d movies such as the Alien prequel, etc

Curved tvs= stupid.  Curved monitors=great
 
sleze
‘’ 9 hours ago  
0/20 - Though I did own a Sega Master System back in the day.  So I've learned.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 hours ago  

marsoft: 2020 is the last year of the decade. 2021 is the first year of the new decade


Yeah sure, and Dec 21 is the start of the new year, and each month begins on the full moon.
 
marsoft
‘’ 9 hours ago  

TheLogicAvenger: I particularly agree with the Macbook statement.  I have one and it is a big high priced meh, just vanilla in every way.

The 3D movie phase I thought was great.  There were some very done 3d movies such as the Alien prequel, etc

Curved tvs= stupid.  Curved monitors=great


I have one (Macbook), but only because I it was a work one, and I got to keep it when I was made redundant. I open it every now and then, but mostly because of the linkup between it and my phone.
 
marsoft
‘’ 9 hours ago  

nytmare: marsoft: 2020 is the last year of the decade. 2021 is the first year of the new decade

Yeah sure, and Dec 21 is the start of the new year, and each month begins on the full moon.


Under the AD/BC system, a new decade starts on a year ending in 1  as in 2021, just as the new century started in 2001 not 2000.

I am technically correct, the best type of correct.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I owned none of these.  IMHO these cash-grab shiatware products are easier than ever to recognize for what they are.  Google and Apple especially have showed their hand with things the newest Mac Pro ($1k monitor stand) and Stadia, which was greeted on launch with "how long until it's canceled?" jeers.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Didn't own any of them.  But when it comes to tech, I'm comfortable with being far behind the bleeding edge, even though I work in IT.
 
vinniethepoo
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My  current desktop computer has an 8 core AMD Bulldozer 95W TDP processor in it and I couldn't be happier with it.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 8 hours ago  

marsoft: 2020 is the last year of the decade. 2021 is the first year of the new decade


Can we please not open that can of worms?  We have this argument every single decade, and the only reason we even need to have it is because a monk farked up the starting point on the calendar.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The Wii U is there for Kart, Zelda, and Smash, though lately the N64 has been seeing more use.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 8 hours ago  
No mention of a $2.50/mo adblocker?
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I don't have anything on the list, but I have to admit that I still would take a dual curved monitor setup if I could afford it.
 
Skail
‘’ 8 hours ago  
None for me, although I always liked the concept of the Lytro camera and its successor.  I still sort of wish I bought one while they were being produced, since it might've made it a little easier to shoot the flying insects, in focus, that I love capturing with my Canon DSLR.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 8 hours ago  

marsoft: nytmare: marsoft: 2020 is the last year of the decade. 2021 is the first year of the new decade

Yeah sure, and Dec 21 is the start of the new year, and each month begins on the full moon.

Under the AD/BC system, a new decade starts on a year ending in 1  as in 2021, just as the new century started in 2001 not 2000.

I am technically correct, the best type of correct.


You know you can start a new decade whenever you want, right? As long as it's ten years long, it's still a decade.
 
Puglio
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They didn't think to include Samsung's $2,000 folding screen that broke when you folded it?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 8 hours ago  
FTA: "Modular phones (2013) [picture of Handspring, face down]"

Now listen here you little shiats! The modular device was faaar ahead of its time and was absolutely wonderful. If Palm hadn't kept going sideways and if HP hadn't ruined and destroyed Palm, it was the iPhone before there was an iPhone and a handheld all-in one before there was a Samsung Galaxy. Because the miniturization tech wasn't as advanced, you could actually hot-swap out a GPS, camera, Flash R/RW, PHONE attachment!!, a modem, among many other things, all with a color interface if you were willing to pay.

The native handwriting shorthand converter was second to none, the development for Palm was off the charts, and the apps available because of that were virtually unlimited.

Honestly, even modern phones have a hard time holding that kind of usefulness when you look at the type and quality of programs that were out there for Palm, and most were inexpensive or free. Now every farking thing out there spies on you and turns you into a commodity; Palm was too limited to allow that.

I would still be using my Treo phone to this day if it were possible.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 8 hours ago  
List fails without personal 3D printers.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

nytmare: marsoft: 2020 is the last year of the decade. 2021 is the first year of the new decade

Yeah sure, and Dec 21 is the start of the new year, and each month begins on the full moon.


The New Year actually begins on June 5th. For me, anyway. And that's really all that matters.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: List fails without personal 3D printers.


Still a fine concept, but you still need to be pretty handy to make full use of one and keep it running well.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I've never even heard of most of those things. But keep on shopping, consumer whores.

"Look what America made for us!"


"Look what America made for us!"
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 8 hours ago  

cryinoutloud: I've never even heard of most of those things. But keep on shopping, consumer whores.

"Look what America made for us!"

"Look what America made for us!"


You mean "look what we made for America!"
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

marsoft: 2020 is the last year of the decade. 2021 is the first year of the new decade


Wrong.

That only applies to centuries and millennia, because there was no "Year 0 AD".   That's why there is no "Zeroeth Century", and the 1900's were the 20th Century.

It does not apply to decades.  A decade starts in the year ending 0, and ends at the year ending 9.  So 1970 isn't the last year of the 1960's.   It's the first year of the 1970's.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

marsoft: nytmare: marsoft: 2020 is the last year of the decade. 2021 is the first year of the new decade

Yeah sure, and Dec 21 is the start of the new year, and each month begins on the full moon.

Under the AD/BC system, a new decade starts on a year ending in 1  as in 2021, just as the new century started in 2001 not 2000.

I am technically correct, the best type of correct.


Must've been an awfully lonely millennium party you threw. Population--1?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

cryinoutloud: I've never even heard of most of those things. But keep on shopping, consumer whores.

"Look what America made for us!"

"Look what America made for us!"


That looks more like "Look what we made for America".
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Submitter is way too presumptuous.  I have never owned any of these items.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: List fails without personal 3D printers.


I haven't heard of too many people who actually had and used a 3d printer complaining that their money was wasted.  If you bought one thinking it would be like a simple appliance, maybe, but most people who own them are tinkerers and hobbyists who actually enjoy tinkering.

I still have one on my want list, mainly to teach engineering and design to the offspring, as well as for a few side projects I've been eyeing up.
 
Rev.K [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
2020 is the last year of the 1940s.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

marsoft: nytmare: marsoft: 2020 is the last year of the decade. 2021 is the first year of the new decade

Yeah sure, and Dec 21 is the start of the new year, and each month begins on the full moon.

Under the AD/BC system, a new decade starts on a year ending in 1  as in 2021, just as the new century started in 2001 not 2000.

I am technically correct, the best type of correct.


No, you are both technically wrong, and actually wrong.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Even being generally a Mac person I grabbed a Surface RT. It was pretty decent for what it was, running Office and having a great battery life but with the death of the Microsoft phone platforms and the push from Intel to compete with the ARM processor it lost support.

Microsoft really has had some good products that they abandoned. I thought that they should have kept with the phones for the long term not because they were good (they were pretty decent) but because they complemented the whole Office and Windows parts for the corporate customers.
 
marsoft
‘’ 8 hours ago  

dittybopper: marsoft: 2020 is the last year of the decade. 2021 is the first year of the new decade

Wrong.

That only applies to centuries and millennia, because there was no "Year 0 AD".   That's why there is no "Zeroeth Century", and the 1900's were the 20th Century.

It does not apply to decades.  A decade starts in the year ending 0, and ends at the year ending 9.  So 1970 isn't the last year of the 1960's.   It's the first year of the 1970's.


Incorrect.  Becasue there was no year 0, all decades start with a 1, otherwise the first decade in the system would only have 9 years, thus breaking the system.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Not much of a tech-y guy. Bought nothing on that list.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 8 hours ago  

dittybopper: marsoft: 2020 is the last year of the decade. 2021 is the first year of the new decade

Wrong.

That only applies to centuries and millennia, because there was no "Year 0 AD".   That's why there is no "Zeroeth Century", and the 1900's were the 20th Century.

It does not apply to decades.  A decade starts in the year ending 0, and ends at the year ending 9.  So 1970 isn't the last year of the 1960's.   It's the first year of the 1970's.


You can't change the counting system willy-nilly like that.  Based on your argument, the first decade of AD would have only been 9 years long, which is incorrect.  It started on 1 (which it really shouldn't have), and ended on year 10.  That was the first 10 years, or decade.  11-20 was the second decade, and so on.  When people talk about a 'decade' as in the '70's or the 60's, they are actually rounding, and can incorporate +/- a few years.  So the '70's, as you define them was a transition between the late 60's and early 70's, but the technical, numerical decade started on '71.

/Can't believe we still have to be having this argument.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 hours ago  
List fails without the fleshlight the Nest built
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My last CPU was an 8350 on water that thing was as sturdy as a workhorse whoever wrote this is wack
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Driedsponge: Tr0mBoNe: List fails without personal 3D printers.

I haven't heard of too many people who actually had and used a 3d printer complaining that their money was wasted.  If you bought one thinking it would be like a simple appliance, maybe, but most people who own them are tinkerers and hobbyists who actually enjoy tinkering.

I still have one on my want list, mainly to teach engineering and design to the offspring, as well as for a few side projects I've been eyeing up.


It was the promises from the sellers I'm thinking of. I built one in 2013 and don't consider my time wasted... it's just another tool in my workshop that I occasionally use, like my surface planer or welder.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My most disappointing purchase was the 2014 Mac Mini. Wasted too much money on an underpowered machine that can't really be upgraded.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I would be embarrassed to tell you how much we spent on a 60" Sony 3D TV.  We used the 3D MAYBE a dozen times.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I never owned any of these, but I always wanted the Google Glass.  I thought that was an amazing idea/concept and still can't believe it didn't take off.

I'd buy one today if it were re-released.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Out of those the only one I have is the Samsung VR.  It was a fun novelty at the time but the VR selection was pretty limited and the phone would get really hot to the point where you would have to take the headset off after about 15 minutes of use.  Fortunately I got mine free when I bought my phone so at least I didnt spend money on it.

Also I would argue that the HP Touchpad was a bigger tablet debacle than the Sony one in TFA.  It ran WebOS which had a limited app selection. It cost $500.  HP screwed up the rollout and after lousy sales, about 2 months later they announced that they were no longer going to develop the OS and they had a firesale on the remaining inventory. I got mine for $99 which was an awesome price for a good hardware specced 9.7 in. tablet at the time. I later used it to practice rooting and installing Android on it.  That actually worked for about a year or so until an update to the android version I was using bricked it.  Think about that.  A tablet that was supposed to compete with Android and Apple and they gave up on it after only 2 months.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm still getting good usage out of my buggy whip.

/No follow-up questions, please.
 
JZDave
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Got the Surface RT for Christmas the year it came out. Mrs. Dave and the kids thought they were giving me da bomb, but apart from the limitations of Windows RT, the Surface was heavy for its size and SLOWWWW. Even surfing the web was excruciating.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I purchased absolutely nothing in that article. Hell, I don't think I know what half of them were.
 
