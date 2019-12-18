 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   More and more Americans are asking the question: Why can't Santa be female or gender neutral? No, seriously. They're asking   (wjla.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Because that's boring. It would be better if he was a sweet transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
If you can't trust a survey conducted by graphic design company GraphicSprings, what exactly can you trust? I mean, graphic design company GraphicSprings, who is more than able to meet all your graphic design needs, conducted this survey of 400 people. That's 400 people -- easily at least 100 more than 300 -- who graphic design company GraphicSprings talked to about this survey and then designed a graphic (because that's what graphic design company GraphicSprings does, they design graphics) to show the results in a clear and easily understandable format that is visually compelling with a clean, crisp design. Clean, crisp design. That's what GraphicSprings will do for you. And Santa, if you want it.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Santa isn't real. Santa can be whatever you want.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
You people have nothing better to do with your time, don't you.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Santa is a chocolate dildo:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Santa is a chocolate dildo:

[Fark user image 800x800]


No, Santa is a 20ft butt plug:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark it, just make Santa a robot...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Santa is a chocolate dildo:

[Fark user image 800x800]


Easter Candy - SNL
Youtube KnUEecEs3Xk
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, technically 3 people are 'more and more' than 1 so... Technically correct. This just in, more and more Americans are in favor of setting themselves on fire and slamming their dick in a car door.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Because Santa is based on an actual historical person, who was a white male?
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 8 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Santa is a chocolate dildo:

[Fark user image image 800x800]


And his belt buckle says ANL.

Um, ok...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So long as they don't question that Santa is white.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Who cares. Things change. Santa Claus is largely an invention of an illustrator in the mid-1800s anyway.
 
Gleemax
‘’ 8 hours ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_N​i​cholas
 
mathamagical
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Because a great fluffy beard would look odd on a woman?
 
NomenousQuandary
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He can't be because it's already established in canonical lore that santa is a fat white dude. I suppose he could be re-imagined in some sort of reboot of the franchise, but that would anger many of Santa's most loyal fans.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Because a fat bearded lady wouldn't be as popular?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm neutral on the concept - like Switzerland in those world war thingees.
 
que.guero
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ever notice how you never see Santa AND Ms Claus at the same time?
 
nakago
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Because Santa is based on an actual historical person, who was a white male?


Jesus was a historical person who was absolutely not a white male, but that's primarily how you see him depicted.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It could be true that more and more Americans are asking and that the total of more and more is 8.
 
originalmouse
‘’ 8 hours ago  
if you've been telling kids santa is a guy and real, and then you say "oh, he's a girl now" does that mean he transitioned? 
we should make jesus a female chinese dwarf next.
 
Cbillrun
‘’ 8 hours ago  
No one is asking that.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 8 hours ago  
When you sit on Santa's lap do you think that's a yule log you're feeling?

/you all felt that
//right?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Popular Opinion
‘’ 8 hours ago  
why doesn't santa and mrs. claus have kids?

santa only comes once a year.
 
que.guero
‘’ 8 hours ago  

originalmouse: if you've been telling kids santa is a guy and real, and then you say "oh, he's a girl now" does that mean he transitioned? 
we should make jesus a female chinese dwarf next.


Jesus is a field hand from Guatemala who just wants to take care of his family.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Remember : 

WE HAVE TO REDEFINE ALL OUR CULTURAL REFERENCES TO BE NON-SPECIFIC.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Subtonic: Well, technically 3 people are 'more and more' than 1 so... Technically correct. This just in, more and more Americans are in favor of setting themselves on fire and slamming their dick in a car door.


Which other to want to do that?

I mean three.  Which three.  Because I'm not into that at all.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 8 hours ago  

nakago: Tyrone Slothrop: Because Santa is based on an actual historical person, who was a white male?

Jesus was a historical person who was absolutely not a white male, but that's primarily how you see him depicted.


In the Euro Centric World. Not every painter is an anthropologist or physician, but you would be surprised how much darker he gets in Latin America and Africa when the church isn't being visited every month by rich white dudes or Vatican officials.

Jesus looks like whomever the target audience is for that church. And if a bunch of South Americans make him look brown, a bunch of whiney white people who don't go there don't change much opinion on the paintings hanging around the church walls.

I think Japanese Jesus is my favorite so far. He looks like a stoned hippy.
 
sunnewswebguy
‘’ 8 hours ago  

nakago: Tyrone Slothrop: Because Santa is based on an actual historical person, who was a white male?

Jesus was a historical person who was absolutely not a white male, but that's primarily how you see him depicted.


So I can get (and personally believe) that he was a Jewish man born in the Middle East; but are you implying that he was not a male historically? Because there are records...Romans were like the IRS when it came to taxes.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 8 hours ago  

SirEattonHogg: So long as they don't question that Santa is white.


Nobody tell this guy about Holland, okay?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

nakago: Tyrone Slothrop: Because Santa is based on an actual historical person, who was a white male?

Jesus was a historical person who was absolutely not a white male, but that's primarily how you see him depicted.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
que.guero
‘’ 8 hours ago  

rubi_con_man: Remember : 

WE HAVE TO REDEFINE ALL OUR CULTURAL REFERENCES TO BE NON-SPECIFIC.


When they make the biopic of Harvey Weinstein, I want him to be played by Star Jones
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 8 hours ago  

sunnewswebguy: nakago: Tyrone Slothrop: Because Santa is based on an actual historical person, who was a white male?

Jesus was a historical person who was absolutely not a white male, but that's primarily how you see him depicted.

So I can get (and personally believe) that he was a Jewish man born in the Middle East; but are you implying that he was not a male historically? Because there are records...Romans were like the IRS when it came to taxes.


And you think that Jesus appears in copies of records that we have?
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I thought it was common knowledge that Santa has a cloaca. That's where the presents come from, right?
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 8 hours ago  
hey, only a white man of European descent can be responsible for evaluating naughty and nice
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Hachitori: SirEattonHogg: So long as they don't question that Santa is white.

Nobody tell this guy about Holland, okay?[Fark user image 480x360]


Ah yes, Zwarte Piet.

I kind of like the concept of Santa having helpers who demonize bad children like Krampus.  Zwarte Piet - uhhh yikes.
 
nakago
‘’ 7 hours ago  

sunnewswebguy: nakago: Tyrone Slothrop: Because Santa is based on an actual historical person, who was a white male?

Jesus was a historical person who was absolutely not a white male, but that's primarily how you see him depicted.

So I can get (and personally believe) that he was a Jewish man born in the Middle East; but are you implying that he was not a male historically? Because there are records...Romans were like the IRS when it came to taxes.


Does it matter? Unless you are saying Saint Nicholas has a magic sleigh with reindeer that could fly and he traveled the entire world in one night. You have to accept the story version of the person is nothing like the original and if the important thing is the story, then why can't the person be depicted as any gender, race, or whatever?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 7 hours ago  

moos: Because that's boring. It would be better if he was a sweet transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania.


How else will he sit in figuratively for all the pedophile white male Christians?
 
Thenixon
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ooh, looks like we found another way to rustle some 'traditionalist' jimmies.

Y'all sure youwwant to play the historically accurate St Nick game?
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Because Santa is based on an actual historical person, who was a white male?


Shhh... this is FARK.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Because Santa is based on an actual historical person, who was a white male?


Insofar as ancient 4th century Turks were "white."  Sure.

And lets not forget, Real Santa didn't have a "naughty" list.  He just beat the shiat out of you if you got out of line.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I have it on good authority that Jesus was a black woman.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 hours ago  

nakago: Tyrone Slothrop: Because Santa is based on an actual historical person, who was a white male?

Jesus was a historical person who was absolutely not a white male, but that's primarily how you see him depicted.


Holy shiat, you have photographs of Jesus?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Does anyone really care?
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 7 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Santa is a chocolate dildo:

[Fark user image 800x800]


Melts in your hooha, not in your hand.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Anyone can be Santa if you're brave enough.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

HawgWild: Santa isn't real. Santa can be whatever you want.


This. I thought he was like a magic elf person or something?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

nakago: Jesus was a historical person who was absolutely not a white male, but that's primarily how you see him depicted.


Jesus was white within the context of the American use of racial definitions.

\North Africans and Middle-Easterners are white
 
