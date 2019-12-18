 Skip to content
(RouteFifty)   People are so in debt that almost a third of consumers have collection companies banging down their doors. In parts of Texas, make that almost two-thirds   (routefifty.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yeah, but if you remember back to 9-11 -- which you were never supposed to forget anyway so the fact that I'm having to remind you of this pretty much means you went ahead and did the one main thing you were asked not to do -- you'll remember that George W. Bush told Americans that the way to support America in our new time of war was to go out and shop like everything was normal. That the most patriotic action was to hold up the economy, because if we didn't keep buying things then the terrorists would have won. So this so-called consumer debt is simply a literal demonstration of Americans' underlying patriotism and resolve. In fact, I think a fair question to ask of anyone who isn't in that 1/3 is this: Why are *you* abrogating your responsibilities to the American economy?

Perhaps what we need to revamp the tax system is a process whereby the amount that Americans pay in taxes is pro-rated based on what they owe in consumer debt. So whatever your debt is, you get the deduct that from what you owe in taxes. The longer you hold your debt, the more you get to deduct. We could even give a bonus percentage to the deduction based on the debt's ratio to the debt holder's income. So, for example, if you make $40,000 per year and have $10,000 in debt, that's 25 percent of your income. So your total debt deduction on your taxes would get a 25 percent bump -- you now get to deduct $12,500, instead of only $10,000. Have debt equal to your income, you get a 100 percent bump -- so you get to deduct twice what you owe, maybe pay no taxes at all! Or maybe even get a refund, which you can then use to increase your deduction next year by making additional contributions to the economy.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Best economy ever! Winning!
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This is President Hillary's fault.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Americans used to be able to write off their interest expenses on their Federal taxes, until Reagan came along.  Old Ronnie doubled the self employment tax too.  What a guy.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sure your hopelessly in debt, did you see the Dow Jones...up up up!!!!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Thank goodness we don't have to worry about the cost of healthcare too!
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 7 hours ago  

lolmao500
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But but but the economy is booming!

/those ripping off everyone else at the top I mean
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 7 hours ago  
F-150s is eggspensive y'all!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Maybe they could get jobs at collection agencies.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 7 hours ago  

But the Terrorists DID WIN.

You can't go to or from America with our TSA Agents shiatting their pants over anything.

The boarders have been thrown into such a cluster Fark that you made it not worthwhile going to America.

Now to further prove the Terrorists have won.
The Orange Shiatgabbon has changed the process again and Truedumb signed off and is on board.

So now, at airports.  When in preclearance, you could always WITHDRAW YOUR APPLICATION  TO ENTRE THE USA and just take your stuff and leave. Since the airport is on Canadian Soil, you're not at an official US Embassy so they couldn't stop and search you anyways.

Now, you decide to withdraw your application, the US Boarder Guards can (and probably will) search all your belongings and person(s) in the group.
Detain you for "reasons" till they are satisfied, all the while never actually in America.

Could you imagine if Canadian Customs or any other country for that matter did this to the Snow Flakes that live in the US.??
You'd have HURRR DUUURRRR on epic levels.

The Tangerine Tyrant would be screaming and threatening to call his handlers in Russia to deal with you.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How much of the numbers include the scummy collection companies which try to collect on nonexistent debts?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

oh, he serious, alright
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
One party created a federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to give us a more even hand against wealthy corporation. A Harvard law professor Elizabeth Warren was instrumental in its formation.

Another party has fought the existence of the agency at every turn, and a federal judge named Brett Kavanaugh called it, "a threat to individual liberty".

Both sides sure are the same. My protest vote in 2020 is sure gonna teach the Democrats a lesson again!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Between the percentage of people with delinquent debt and the percentage of people with less than $1,000 in savings (58%)*, I think that the "best economy ever" is a really fragile thing built on an extremely shaky foundation.

*Be sure to read the comments in the article I linked. There are only 5, but they are derp of the finest vintage.
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well it's a good thing the Trump administration is deregulating all those things that contribute to rising debt!  Wait--is that good or bad?

Wellon Dowd
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's not that complicated. Don't but stuff you can't afford. And never get sick.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 7 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: F-150s is eggspensive y'all!


I can't be seen in an f150...  have to have the f350 at least.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: F-150s is eggspensive y'all!


Texas and trucks... cause texas is full of low self-esteem tiny dicks redneck trash with zero education, of course 2/3 of them are in debt up to their eye balls.

You think someone who thinks Trump is awesome can balance his checkbook? HAHAHAHAA
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Trump doesn't pay his debts, why should we?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Sure your hopelessly in debt, did you see the Dow Jones...up up up!!!!


Visa and Mastercard are the new Company Scripp.

/I owe my soul to the company store pre-approved lenders...
 
Thenixon
‘’ 6 hours ago  

AcneVulgaris: The Googles Do Nothing: F-150s is eggspensive y'all!

I can't be seen in an f150...  have to have the f350 at least.


I got me a rebadged focus with a lift kit, y'all. Stickers is still the most important part.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Are these based on actual, valid debts, or is this phantom nonsense that the usual gaggle of conmen trick people into affirming?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

jaytkay: One party created a federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to give us a more even hand against wealthy corporation. A Harvard law professor Elizabeth Warren was instrumental in its formation.

Another party has fought the existence of the agency at every turn, and a federal judge named Brett Kavanaugh called it, "a threat to individual liberty".

Both sides sure are the same. My protest vote in 2020 is sure gonna teach the Democrats a lesson again!


Well, see, after the big reformers managed to defeat companies directly indenturing their employees by paying them in company scrip only good at the company store, and deliberately ensuring that they'd never earn enough to just buy stuff without going into debt to buy even the basics, the rich oligarchs/plutocrats had to come up with some way to keep the working poor enslaved.
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I figured out how to screw the "Scammers" at their game.......

1) use $Cash only
2) don't answer numbers you don't know
(If you do and it's a delay in the connection start breathing hard till they say something)✌✌
3) if they ask for name, phone number, house number, social security number clam up
4) tell them to send you a written letter for whatever they say you owe
5) sometimes just let loose a few choice words
6) haven't done this one yet but start a sex video put the phone down and walk away..... you know the old school you never watch anymore..... chicka chick wow wow bump dump
7) or just quit paying your bills period &  ruin your credit score
Lastly
8) hang up
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Fabric_Man: Are these based on actual, valid debts, or is this phantom nonsense that the usual gaggle of conmen trick people into affirming?


I have zero debt other than a Mortgage -in good standing- not even student loans, and yet I have supposed collection agencies calling me all the time, even sometimes stuff in the mail (I've even seen fake letter head of legit companies, ie cell phone co's, but with the wrong address/number). Who the hell knows how many people fall for this stuff due to the debt situation in this country/just being old/stupid.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 6 hours ago  
16% of consumers last year had medical debt in collections

Holy crap. Not 16% of consumers had medical debt, but 16% in default on medical debt.  I wonder what percent of total unsecured debt is medical.
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Thenixon: AcneVulgaris: The Googles Do Nothing: F-150s is eggspensive y'all!

I can't be seen in an f150...  have to have the f350 at least.

I got me a rebadged focus with a lift kit, y'all. Stickers is still the most important part.


Stickers add 5HP each.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I had my local public library send debt collectors after me.

My daughter damaged a book. The library charged the full cost of the book as a repair fee. Then they charged me the full cost of the book as a replacement fee. Then the debt collectors added a fee.

It is a fun letter to receive.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If those being hounded by collection companies were denied credit in the first place, you'd all be whining about that.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ive got so much medical debt in collections I don't even answer my phone from people I know.

Wait... I never did anyway.
 
que.guero
‘’ 6 hours ago  

LarryDan43: Trump doesn't pay his debts, why should we?


Because corporate debts are different?

Does anyone out there really still believe that there aren't two separate but "equal" Americas?
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wheels within wheels, my friend...
 
Esroc
‘’ 6 hours ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If those being hounded by collection companies were denied credit in the first place, you'd all be whining about that.


People are going to biatch about anything and everything. We could have a perfect Utopia and there would still be some who would take to the streets to complain about it. Doesn't mean you stop progress.
 
dascott
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But I've never owned a Honda!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Esroc: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If those being hounded by collection companies were denied credit in the first place, you'd all be whining about that.

People are going to biatch about anything and everything. We could have a perfect Utopia and there would still be some who would take to the streets to complain about it. Doesn't mean you stop progress.


Curious. People criticize society, and yet, they live in it.
We are very intelligent.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Esroc: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If those being hounded by collection companies were denied credit in the first place, you'd all be whining about that.

People are going to biatch about anything and everything. We could have a perfect Utopia and there would still be some who would take to the streets to complain about it. Doesn't mean you stop progress.


And besides, the single biggest reason people end up in collection agencies is due to medical debt.  Yeah, damn lazy asses should have done their own damn coronary bypass themselves.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
IIRC in Oklahoma you can be arrested for not paying your debts, locked up, sent before a judge who isn't a judge, fined more of what you don't have and released after you get someone to pay your fine.

Circle of Life.

Mother Jones article.
 
life of the sausage party
‘’ 6 hours ago  

hissatsu: Between the percentage of people with delinquent debt and the percentage of people with less than $1,000 in savings (58%)*, I think that the "best economy ever" is a really fragile thing built on an extremely shaky foundation.

*Be sure to read the comments in the article I linked. There are only 5, but they are derp of the finest vintage.


Damn, derp like that should be in a museum.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I can recognize that it was satire only because Pocket Ninja posted it.  Whereas the version that I'm pretty sure was meant seriously wasn't too many posts below...

Marcus Aurelius: Americans used to be able to write off their interest expenses on their Federal taxes, until Reagan came along.  Old Ronnie doubled the self employment tax too.  What a guy.
 
PunGent
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TomFooolery: 16% of consumers last year had medical debt in collections

Holy crap. Not 16% of consumers had medical debt, but 16% in default on medical debt.  I wonder what percent of total unsecured debt is medical.


I'd imagine it's still one of the most common causes of U.S. bankruptcy filings.

Couldn't get tfa's source link to open, however, no idea how valid this particular data is.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yeah, but if you remember back to 9-11 -- which you were never supposed to forget anyway so the fact that I'm having to remind you of this pretty much means you went ahead and did the one main thing you were asked not to do -- you'll remember that George W. Bush told Americans that the way to support America in our new time of war was to go out and shop like everything was normal. That the most patriotic action was to hold up the economy, because if we didn't keep buying things then the terrorists would have won. So this so-called consumer debt is simply a literal demonstration of Americans' underlying patriotism and resolve. In fact, I think a fair question to ask of anyone who isn't in that 1/3 is this: Why are *you* abrogating your responsibilities to the American economy?

Perhaps what we need to revamp the tax system is a process whereby the amount that Americans pay in taxes is pro-rated based on what they owe in consumer debt. So whatever your debt is, you get the deduct that from what you owe in taxes. The longer you hold your debt, the more you get to deduct. We could even give a bonus percentage to the deduction based on the debt's ratio to the debt holder's income. So, for example, if you make $40,000 per year and have $10,000 in debt, that's 25 percent of your income. So your total debt deduction on your taxes would get a 25 percent bump -- you now get to deduct $12,500, instead of only $10,000. Have debt equal to your income, you get a 100 percent bump -- so you get to deduct twice what you owe, maybe pay no taxes at all! Or maybe even get a refund, which you can then use to increase your deduction next year by making additional contributions to the economy.


I never forgot how we as a nation came together and blew off paying October's bills.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Harry Freakstorm: IIRC in Oklahoma you can be arrested for not paying your debts, locked up, sent before a judge who isn't a judge, fined more of what you don't have and released after you get someone to pay your fine.


You do not recall correctly.  However you can get arrested for contempt when you don't show up for court, in every state.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Americans used to be able to write off their interest expenses on their Federal taxes, until Reagan came along.  Old Ronnie doubled the self employment tax too.  What a guy.


Still mad, bro?
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Perhaps what we need to revamp the tax system is a process whereby the amount that Americans pay in taxes is pro-rated based on what they owe in consumer debt.


Ha ha. Oh you card. Mortgage deductions have already been invented to encourage good obedient lil consumers.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FleshMonkey: I had my local public library send debt collectors after me.

My daughter damaged a book. The library charged the full cost of the book as a repair fee. Then they charged me the full cost of the book as a replacement fee. Then the debt collectors added a fee.

It is a fun letter to receive.


I have been sent to collections twice.  Both instances were due to the incompetence of the other party.  The lawyer for my old apartment had the sense to quickly apologize and move on.  The electric company that couldn't process an autopay bill for an account that has been closed spent a lot of money on their stubbornness.
 
groppet
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Sure your hopelessly in debt, did you see the Dow Jones...up up up!!!!


You should see how big my monthly stock market check is now!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 5 hours ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Maybe they could get jobs at collection agencies.


Or the bootstrap store.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 5 hours ago  

que.guero: LarryDan43: Trump doesn't pay his debts, why should we?

Because corporate debts are different?

Does anyone out there really still believe that there aren't two separate but "equal" Americas?


But technically the "you" that owes the debt(s) is a corporation.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Wellon Dowd: It's not that complicated. Don't but stuff you can't afford.


I was assured that the answer is always but stuff.
 
