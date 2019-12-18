 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   Happy 85th birthday to Lord Lucan, still living the dream in New Zealand   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
6
    More: Vintage  
•       •       •

800 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2019 at 4:35 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Really, I fail to see why there was such scandal. He only killed a servant after all
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Says here that his wife believed her late husband committed suicide shortly after the murder of Sandra, most probably by bravely throwing himself on to the propellers of a ship in mid-Channel, hoping that his remains would be irrecoverable so that death duties would not be immediately payable as the children's education had not been secured.
'My husband committed suicide because he was an honourable man.'

Nice.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I seem to remember the 'sighting' in NZ about a dozen years ago.  It was a homeless British ex-pat that was living in a broken down camper-van with a pet or two, including a goat.  An old lady living nearby was absolutely convinced it was him, though.  "Poor, my eye.." she said, evidence notwithstanding.  "It's him, if ever I saw him."  To her credit, he was English, and had a moustache, and was within 5 years of Lucan in age.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I imagine he is dead by now regardless of what the mysterious circumstances of his last days. He could be alive at 85, but on the whole, the odds are slightly in favour of death for a man of his generatio, even if a member of the Establishment upper classes.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in younger days i looked much like LL and got teased by a co-worker about it. i'd rather have looked like Brad Pitt but you take what you can get.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Prince of Darkness is getting pretty goddamn old, that's all I'm sayin'.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report