"Alexa, Uncle Joe is drunk again." "The Holy Roman Empire was neither holy, Roman, nor an empire. Discuss". Alexa feature added that just might save Christmas in some households
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Alexa, is it better to buy a shovel and bags of lye in cash?"

That will change the conversation real fast.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The Roman Empire was whatever the Roman Emperor said it was.

/good times
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It could also ask: "What would your superpower be and why?"

Yeah, that'll work.  "My superpower would be to make Uncle Joe stop being a moron!"
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Using the phrase "Alexa, change the subject", the AI-powered assistant will try to spark a new debate by asking questions such as: "Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" [...] Questions about whether jam or cream are added to scone first [...] are also among the questions Alexa could ask, Amazon said.

Well, this is just going to start new family arguments.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Alexa, call Yellow Cab and have them pick me up another handle of bourbon. Now."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
ewedit.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


If only they'd have Mike Myers do the voice.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There's a reason he was always moving kinda slow, and it wasn't just age
 
King Something
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It was a partially secularized (read:not a theocracy) amalgamation of German principalities and city-states.

/although there were a few bishoprics, and the Prince-Bishoprics of Mainz, Köln (Cologne), and Trier
 
talkertopc
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My name isn't even Uncle Joe.
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Alexa, why is my Amazon bill so high, and filled with Alexa ordered items?
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't have it, don't care......
 
Esroc
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When I rule the world everyone dumb enough to own an Alexa or equivalent will be sterilized for their own good. And because they own one they'll be easy to find.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't have it so can someone help with what the response is to "biatch, don't change the subject!" That is usually part of any good alcohol fueled holiday family gathering.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is this the thread where people start chiming in via non-VPN'd Android phones using a public WiFi log-in how Alexa is the thing that's going to bring about SkyNet, get my dog pregnant again, and devalue U.S. currency?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Joe's not drunk, he just got punched in the head by Cornbread Tha Thug back in his lifeguard days.
 
Esroc
‘’ 6 hours ago  

That's just it though. You alluded to the difference in your own post. With a phone any reasonably tech savy person can lock it down to protect themselves. Or find someone who can do it for them. With Alexa there are no real options for protecting your privacy. It's just an open mic in your bedroom 24/7.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Alexa, what is the proper pronunciation of GIF?"
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Esroc: When I rule the world everyone dumb enough to own an Alexa or equivalent will be sterilized for their own good. And because they own one they'll be easy to find.


Why do you hate 'Merica?
 
Slypork
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In order to stay in the will, my wife has invited her racist dad here for Christmas. He is a full-fledged Trump supporter, Fox watcher and so far to the right that Steve Bannon would tell him to rein it in a little. This man actually once said, in all seriousness, that Hitler wasn't evil, just incompetent.

She warned him that we would not turn on Fox News and certain topics were off limit:
Trump
Race
Religion
Immigration
Impeachment

plus a few others. We told him that if he violates this he's going to have to leave. We even printed up "Grouch Papa BINGO cards". Of course the name Trump is the free space in the middle. We've put various words and phrases in the squares, such as "Her emails", "Benghazi", "witchhunt", "quid pro quo", etc. If anyone hears him say one of these things they can mark it off. As soon as someone gets a BINGO he is driven home and the winner gets a bottle of wine.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 6 hours ago  

there are methods to turn the mic off -  I would argue they are just as simple as doing so on a phone. I also think (and I think you'd agree with me on this) the majority of people using either device is more than likely to be non tech savy.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The virtual assistant will be able to step in with a 'distraction technique', such as asking: 'Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?'

Psh, that's not even up for debate. Right, guys?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I hope the inheritance is worth your principles.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 5 hours ago  

King Something: It was a partially secularized (read:not a theocracy) amalgamation of German principalities and city-states.

/although there were a few bishoprics, and the Prince-Bishoprics of Mainz, Köln (Cologne), and Trier


Did you have Mr. Cullen for World History in the 80s too? He definitely had this as an exam question, I'd swear with the last sentence "Discuss.", too. And I didn't think it was one of the joke questions, which was always the last, for bonus points, and just had you pick his lesser known "relative" who was somehow involved in the era covered.
 
Slypork
‘’ 5 hours ago  

It's on my Christmas movie list along with:
Die Hard 2
Gremlins
Brazil
The Apartment
Iron Man 3
Rocky IV
Batman Returns
Hook
Edward Scissorhands
On Her Majoesty's Secret Service
Ghostbusters 2
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Christ that's some whack-a-dodle conspiracy stuff.

Everybody with half a brain knows it's autocorrect algorithms that are leading to SkyNet.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 5 hours ago  

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 5 hours ago  

He's worth a couple mil. Everyone knows what he's like and we just treat his outbursts and comments as the lunatic ramblings of a damaged mind. But maybe we'll be lucky and a successful impeachment vote will finally trigger that massive stroke and we can celebrate Christmas at his graveside. My wife promised to put a sliced onion in her handkerchief so she can create some semi-realistic tears.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Alexa, is America great again?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 hours ago  

At a minimum, it's set during Christmas.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My default when I spot  one is always "Alexa, order ten thousand marbles please."
 
arcgear
‘’ 5 hours ago  
having a family must be miserable seeing the same such things along the holidays.  some friends tell me how "great I have it" being single/alone and well off.  Yet, I've my doubts.

so, it's like the proverbial fox and the grapes, isn't it?  anyone else out there in a similar place?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Esroc: When I rule the world everyone dumb enough to own an Alexa or equivalent will be sterilized for their own good. And because they own one they'll be easy to find.


Show us where Alexa touched you.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 5 hours ago  

My superpower would be to be able to grant myself new superpowers.
 
Slypork
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Group W Bench: My default when I spot  one is always "Alexa, order ten thousand marbles please."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Alexa, How bad do the Broncos suck this year?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Why would you put the thing in your bedroom, instead of, say, the kitchen?
 
gulley
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I glanced at the headline and saw the words "Alexa" and "drunk" and the letters j, o, and e, and thought this was going to be something about Billy Joel.
 
spaceman375
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Slypork:

[Fark user image 571x825]

You forgot the attribution. This is from xkcd.com, an excellent comic.
 
Click Click D'oh
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FrancoFile: Why would you put the thing in your bedroom, instead of, say, the kitchen?


We have one in just about every room in the house.  It's really hard to turn off the bedroom lights if you have to shout to the kitchen to do it.
 
King Something
‘’ 4 hours ago  

You forgot the attribution. This is from xkcd.com, an excellent comic.


The art style is sufficiently iconic that attribution is almost always unnecessary.
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Obligatory "User name checks out"
 
denverstevens
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Am I crazy, or does this not really seem like a type of behavior that helps one "stay in the will" ?
 
El Brujo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My in-laws are repugs.  I'd bet $500 I will hear about the evil Obama and the liberals at the dinner table.  I always do.

/I just shut up and take it.
 
Slypork
‘’ 3 hours ago  

That's OK. He'll piss and moan about us shutting him up but will laugh about it later because he is twisted and can appreciate that we got the better of him
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't even know what this thread is about.

/Goes to yahoo link, gets Verizon asking me to consent to a lease on my soul, doesn't click through
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I have news for you. No matter what he pretends, your wife isn't going to be in his will.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I wrong for thinking that the subject header was about Joe Biden?
 
