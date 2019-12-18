 Skip to content
Gold bar worth $1,500 found in Salvation Army red kettle
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Cool. Gonna use it to further your homophobic agenda or what?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

croesius: Cool. Gonna use it to further your homophobic agenda or what?


I've been waiting for this moment. Lets see Fark get all mad about salvation Army
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Chris Ween: croesius: Cool. Gonna use it to further your homophobic agenda or what?

I've been waiting for this moment. Lets see Fark get all mad about salvation Army


Conditional charities that practice discrimination don't get a dime from me.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

croesius: Chris Ween: croesius: Cool. Gonna use it to further your homophobic agenda or what?

I've been waiting for this moment. Lets see Fark get all mad about salvation Army

Conditional charities that practice discrimination don't get a dime from me.


What about "feel good" charities like Make A Wish that spend a part of the donations to send a kid and his/her family to Disneyworld / wherever, instead of spending it on medical research that would benefit every kid?

/stirring the shiat today
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

croesius: Chris Ween: croesius: Cool. Gonna use it to further your homophobic agenda or what?

I've been waiting for this moment. Lets see Fark get all mad about salvation Army

Conditional charities that practice discrimination don't get a dime from me.


I am kidding sort of.  They don't deny anyone their services.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

gopher321: croesius: Chris Ween: croesius: Cool. Gonna use it to further your homophobic agenda or what?

I've been waiting for this moment. Lets see Fark get all mad about salvation Army

Conditional charities that practice discrimination don't get a dime from me.

What about "feel good" charities like Make A Wish that spend a part of the donations to send a kid and his/her family to Disneyworld / wherever, instead of spending it on medical research that would benefit every kid?

/stirring the shiat today


They're upfront about what they spend their money on, and anyone giving to them is probably aware of their wish-giving. Nothing wrong with that in my eyes.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A one ounce "bar".  Drama
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
As of December 15th, they are trying to change their reputation.
 
PhoenixInFlames
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Am I the only one who realizes that's about an ounce of gold, give or take?  Very small bar.

But cool about someone dropping a tiny gold brick in their kettle.

Wish they'd given it to almost any other 'charity' though.

The homophobia, it burns.

As for them denying their services.... They try real hard to.
 
PhoenixInFlames
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Turbo Cojones: A one ounce "bar".  Drama


Dangit, you beat me to it.
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Turbo Cojones: A one ounce "bar".  Drama


Yea it had to be about the size of the first knuckle on my pinky...
 
Invincible
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Chris Ween: croesius: Cool. Gonna use it to further your homophobic agenda or what?

I've been waiting for this moment. Lets see Fark get all mad about salvation Army


You've been waiting since the last Salvation Army thread? It's the standard fark response. And it isn't wrong.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 7 hours ago  

lowlandr: Turbo Cojones: A one ounce "bar".  Drama

Yea it had to be about the size of the first knuckle on my pinky...


You have a very large pinky knuckle.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That thing will never be cashed in by the Salvation Army.

It will be in some manager's closet or safety deposit box.
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sounds like they need to stop paying the CEO $700,000.00 a year then.....even the Donald ($400,000.00) that much from the taxpayers!!!
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A 400oz (movie) bar of gold weighs 27.3lbs and is worth approx $500,000. This was not one of those
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Turbo Cojones: A one ounce "bar".  Drama


That's what I was saying. I consider anything less than 5 kilos an 'ingot'.

/even though all "bars" are ingots
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

lowlandr: Turbo Cojones: A one ounce "bar".  Drama

Yea it had to be about the size of the first knuckle on my pinky...


1 oz:
Fark user imageView Full Size


1 gram:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 7 hours ago  
PR stunt is PR stunt
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"WORTH $1,500.00 at retail prices".

You try to sell that and you're getting scrap gold prices which are a Fark lot less than $1,500.00.

Ask anyone who sells rings and stuff they find at the beach with a metal detector.
I made more money selling the rings individually online..

Still a fun hobby.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 7 hours ago  

croesius: Chris Ween: croesius: Cool. Gonna use it to further your homophobic agenda or what?

I've been waiting for this moment. Lets see Fark get all mad about salvation Army

Conditional charities that practice discrimination don't get a dime from me.


They help a lot of people with mental health and substance abuse issues.

The help a lot of people in need.

Very little of what they collect goes to overhead and administration.

They never ask, or force religion/politics on you at the door if you ask for help.

I agree.  Far too liberal for me.  Helping people in need regardless of who they are, or how they got there is so.  Human.

Sorry if your "too cool for school" attitude doesn't sway me.  I spend my entire career working with the sort of people you wouldn't invite in for supper.  I never saw these people turn away a person in need.

So, if they've got a BAD PR line, I really don't care.  When I see kids get coats in the winter, or addicts offered help, or the homeless a place to sleep, I don't give a rats aers about your politics, so long as you're helping everyone.....
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The Salvation Army is a Protestant church.  remember that.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Two Grahams.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 7 hours ago  

asciibaron: The Salvation Army is a Protestant church.  remember that.


The charity doth Protestant too much, methinks.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: "WORTH $1,500.00 at retail prices".
You try to sell that and you're getting scrap gold prices which are a Fark lot less than $1,500.00.


A dealer around here is presently buying 1 oz bars for US$1,454.27 and selling them for US$1,506.03.
 
manhole
‘’ 7 hours ago  

croesius: Cool. Gonna use it to further your homophobic agenda or what?


Can we have information on this homophobia?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Weird Hal: asciibaron: The Salvation Army is a Protestant church.  remember that.

The charity doth Protestant too much, methinks.


I worked with them (SATERN) when I was working with the Red Cross Disaster Services during Katrina.  unconditional support in the field, but in their shelters not so much.  They are a church and all that comes with that.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Now this is a gold bar.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Insain2: Sounds like they need to stop paying the CEO $700,000.00 a year then.....even the Donald ($400,000.00) that much from the taxpayers!!!


Blessed are the poor for they shall be taken advantage of by the hucksters in uniform.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

manhole: croesius: Cool. Gonna use it to further your homophobic agenda or what?

Can we have information on this homophobia?


Sure, there's links in the thread already, and there's plenty of internet search pages. Feel free to read from any of them.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: "WORTH $1,500.00 at retail prices".

You try to sell that and you're getting scrap gold prices which are a Fark lot less than $1,500.00.

Ask anyone who sells rings and stuff they find at the beach with a metal detector.
I made more money selling the rings individually online..

Still a fun hobby.


Most jewelry is not 24 karat gold. Most gold bars / ingots are 24 karat.

You only get paid for the gold content, not the total weight.

Also, rings are formed and have utility beyond the metal value, and so can garner a higher price from someone who is interested in that value. Scrappers aren't.
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: That thing will never be cashed in by the Salvation Army.

It will be in some manager's closet or safety deposit box.


To come back out next year..and then get dumped in the pot again.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Adorable.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 hours ago  

maxandgrinch: As of December 15th, they are trying to change their reputation.


Ah, the "b-b-but I have gay friends!" approach. Sorry, but, no.

The article makes it clear - the Salvation Army's positions on LGBTQ haven't changed, nor will they. The fact that the Salvation Army has served LGBTQ people doesn't somehow erase the fact that they are still against LGBTQ rights.

"Sure, they're subhuman filth, but we'll shelter them, too - give us dough?"

Fark that. "Love thy neighbor as thyself." It's still the greatest commandment, and you're still not following it. You're just ensuring that you keep to the letter of the law when it comes to hiring & discrimination practices - that's not the same damned thing.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Cdr.Murdock: So, if they've got a BAD PR line, I really don't care. When I see kids get coats in the winter, or addicts offered help, or the homeless a place to sleep, I don't give a rats aers about your politics, so long as you're helping everyone.....


They aren't.

That's the problem.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The thing is, there are other charities out there that aren't run by anti-LGBTQ organizations, that help everyone in need without discrimination either towards those that they help or those that help or work for them.

Give to one of those charities.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

SecondaryControl: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: That thing will never be cashed in by the Salvation Army.

It will be in some manager's closet or safety deposit box.

To come back out next year..and then get dumped in the pot again.


So it will make the news and perhaps encourage someone else to do the same.
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Somebody donated a small amount of money to a gay-bashing charity. Cool, this happens hundreds of thousands of farking times, who the fark is reporting this shiat, Ric Romero? Oohhhhh, it's gold. Give me a farking ring when somebody donates $10,000k worth of Dogecoin.

farking posers.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mr.Poops: Give me a farking ring when somebody donates $10,000k worth of Dogecoin.


That happened in 2014.

Fark won't allow this as a link: https://www.forbes.com/sites/matthicke​y/2014/03/17/such-generosity-most-expe​nsive-tweet-ever-sends-11000-to-kenyan​-water-charity-via-dogecoin/#6c7bf84c2​4cb
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: TotallyRealNotFake: "WORTH $1,500.00 at retail prices".
You try to sell that and you're getting scrap gold prices which are a Fark lot less than $1,500.00.

A dealer around here is presently buying 1 oz bars for US$1,454.27 and selling them for US$1,506.03.


Presumably with conditions like "major producer sealed with certificate"? Looks like you drop $20 or so if not...
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Turbo Cojones: A one ounce "bar".  Drama


Probably one of these:

Known within the industry simply as RCM bars, the Royal Canadian Mint 1 oz gold bar is a highly respected and recognized gold bullion bar globally. RCM 1 oz Gold Bar dimensions are approximately 50 mm long x 28 mm wide x 1.5 mm in depth.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

lowlandr: A 400oz (movie) bar of gold weighs 27.3lbs and is worth approx $500,000. This was not one of those


My Father held a gold bar when he made an informal visit of the Royal Canadian Mint years ago. It was the size of a chocolate bar and worth about $50,000 at that time. They have a gold bar in the gift shop that you can touch which is about the 400 ounce size, or perhaps only 100 ounce--I don't recall.

Boy, the Mint produces a lot of tacky crap nowadays. I saw giant coins made of silver with WB characters on them. I personally do not think a coin is improved with bits of shiney glass, enamel, or silly decorative thems, including Christmas trees and flowers. Kitsch for the rich boobs and kidults. Whatever happened to a nice bar of gold?

When I was in Switzerland you could buy tiny bars of silver and gold, some as small as a few grams. In the event fiat currencies were to collapse, they would be small enough to circulate as coins among the rich. Have you priced five grams of gold lately? They would replace Benjamins in drug deals if paper money became 100% traceable but most of the US currency in the world is in circulation precisely because it is hard to trace through a lot of crooked deals even without Donald Jerky Face Trump getting his tiny T. rex hands on it.

Well, I guess that covers a lot of territory. No need to rattle on.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GanjSmokr: Turbo Cojones: A one ounce "bar".  Drama

Probably one of these:

Known within the industry simply as RCM bars, the Royal Canadian Mint 1 oz gold bar is a highly respected and recognized gold bullion bar globally. RCM 1 oz Gold Bar dimensions are approximately 50 mm long x 28 mm wide x 1.5 mm in depth.


Smart money is in bars, not "designer" or "collectible" art which comes a very hefty premium. Even gold in bars is usually covered by a profit margin called "sovereignage". The gold you buy is slightly over-priced to cover the costs of running a mint and state.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: lowlandr: Turbo Cojones: A one ounce "bar".  Drama

Yea it had to be about the size of the first knuckle on my pinky...

1 oz:
[Fark user image 194x259]

1 gram:
[Fark user image 240x210]


That's handy. Gold comes in sheets like stamps!
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Deep Contact: Now this is a gold bar.
[Link][i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


You need very strong hands to hold something that probably weighs about 70 lbs and your skin barely shows and indents or creasing.

/Photoshop or maybe a prop?
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size


/apparently he's an Ellen
/not a Mark Ruffalo
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Chris Ween: croesius: Cool. Gonna use it to further your homophobic agenda or what?

I've been waiting for this moment. Lets see Fark get all mad about salvation Army


Let's see the Salvation Army join the modern world and not be homophobic pieces of shiat.
 
CzarChasm
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's a 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lowlandr: Turbo Cojones: A one ounce "bar".  Drama

Yea it had to be about the size of the first knuckle on my pinky...


Or a $20 gold coin. More specifically  a modern $50 gold coin
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 5 hours ago  

brantgoose: GanjSmokr: Turbo Cojones: A one ounce "bar".  Drama

Probably one of these:

Known within the industry simply as RCM bars, the Royal Canadian Mint 1 oz gold bar is a highly respected and recognized gold bullion bar globally. RCM 1 oz Gold Bar dimensions are approximately 50 mm long x 28 mm wide x 1.5 mm in depth.

Smart money is in bars, not "designer" or "collectible" art which comes a very hefty premium. Even gold in bars is usually covered by a profit margin called "sovereignage". The gold you buy is slightly over-priced to cover the costs of running a mint and state.


Smartest money buys American Eagles at no premium.  Counterfeit this, biatch!
 
