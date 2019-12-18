 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   The Newport Beach Public Library could update its policies to specifically prohibit bathing in restrooms   (ktla.com) divider line
18
    More: Sick, Public library, Newport Beach Public Library, Library, Librarian, Library Services Director Tim Hetherton, homeless people, mental illness, homeless visitors  
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There they go sponging off the public's generosity again.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next they'll be biatching that the homeless people in the library are smelly.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you possibly enforce a "no leering" policy?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do they have a library on the beach?
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
great,, hey any y'all live in Costa Mesa?
can I come over?
 
labman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen the homeless bathing in the restrooms on the national mall.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newport Beach is probably one of the most politically toxic and corrupt cities. Diane Dixon caters to the rich and will do whatever she wants to make sure they are happy.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The Newport Beach Public Library could update its policies to specifically prohibit bathing in restrooms and leering at patrons...

What if I want to leer at the librarian?

x.imagefapusercontent.comView Full Size
 
desertgeek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How the hell do they not have those policies in place already!? Those are just common sense policies for any public place.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was visiting family in Colorado earlier this year. After touring the Art Museum in downtown Denver, I popped into nearby public library to check it out.

A majority of patrons there were obviously homeless, carrying backpacks and just sitting around killing time on real furniture in HVAC comfort. I had to go to several floors to find a men's restroom that had an available stall because so many homeless guys were hogging the stalls, bathing in the sinks and having conversations about homeless stuff in all the free space.

Denver needs to provide better alternatives for the homeless. And the homeless need to get more engaged in getting out of the homeless cycle. Yeah, being homeless is a lifestyle choice by some, IMHO. Not all, but some.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tinyarena: great,, hey any y'all live in Costa Mesa?
can I come over?


The bathroom at Din Tai Fung is the best!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

desertgeek: How the hell do they not have those policies in place already!? Those are just common sense policies for any public place.


I hope you're being sarcastic
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some of y'all are real classy man
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The Newport Beach Public Library could update its policies to specifically prohibit bathing in restrooms and leering at patrons...

What if I want to leer at the librarian?

[x.imagefapusercontent.com image 256x309]


Or other patrons.....

xxxpornozone.comView Full Size


NSFW
 
tinyarena
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The bathroom at Din Tai Fung is the best!


yeah, I give them strays, $1 per stray
so, you're close?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tinyarena: johnny_vegas: The bathroom at Din Tai Fung is the best!

yeah, I give them strays, $1 per stray
so, you're close?


Further south but used to try and stop by the mall in Costa Mesa for Din Tai Fung on trips to or from LA.  They've opened one up in San Diego now though.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Further south but used to try and stop by the mall in Costa Mesa for Din Tai Fung on trips to or from LA.  They've opened one up in San Diego now though.


ahh, that's cool brah...
f*ck you
anyone else?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnny_vegas: Unobtanium: The Newport Beach Public Library could update its policies to specifically prohibit bathing in restrooms and leering at patrons...

What if I want to leer at the librarian?

[x.imagefapusercontent.com image 256x309]

Or other patrons.....

[xxxpornozone.com image 530x400]

NSFW


Didn't I read here on Fark that she wound up doing actual pr0n?
 
Report