(Centers for Disease Control)   Are you prepared for ... The Puppy Plague?   (cdc.gov) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh great, now we're gonna have to kill all our pets like the Brits did in WW2:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British​_​Pet_Massacre

Do you want "The Planet of the Apes", because this is how you get "The Planet of the Apes" (70's version)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Has puppy...taking my chances.

His name is Chewie (Fluffy Brown American Cocker Spaniel) and yes we had that idea before the commercial ruined it for us.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Just in time for Woofday.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Puppy Bowl is now a fight to the death?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a plague dog may look like.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Mill puppies..
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yet another reason why the best breed of dog is shelter mutt.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The trots and cramping is a small price to pay for the love of a dog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Maybe this will keep people from randomly touching others dogs.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Marcos P: Mill puppies..


Got help me, but I read that as "Milf puppies" at first.

What Milf puppies might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How much is that plague dog in the window? (woof woof!)
 
Feel_the_velvet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Clean up any pee, poop, or vomit immediately, and disinfect the area according to store protocols.

Someone at the CDC wrote this?

/Why not keep with the theme and use "barf" or "puke"?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Beware of:
Collie Cholera
Basset Fever
The Black Lab Death
Poodle Pox
Sheltie Scabies
Whippet Cough
Diabetes Maltese
Beagle Bunions
Alzhounder's
Toyberculosis
Cirrhosis of the Labrador
Terrier-cell lymphoma

... okay, I'll stop now.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bingethinker: Beware of:
Collie Cholera
Basset Fever
The Black Lab Death
Poodle Pox
Sheltie Scabies
Whippet Cough
Diabetes Maltese
Beagle Bunions
Alzhounder's
Toyberculosis
Cirrhosis of the Labrador
Terrier-cell lymphoma

... okay, I'll stop now.


I... I think I love you.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There was a PBF comic with this theme recently. Can anyone link it? I'm on my phone.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bingethinker: Beware of:
Collie Cholera
Basset Fever
The Black Lab Death
Poodle Pox
Sheltie Scabies
Whippet Cough
Diabetes Maltese
Beagle Bunions
Alzhounder's
Toyberculosis
Cirrhosis of the Labrador
Terrier-cell lymphoma

... okay, I'll stop now.


You forgot Mutt Mumps
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Fabric_Man: There was a PBF comic with this theme recently. Can anyone link it? I'm on my phone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good to know. I am constantly covered in dog snot and drool from my pibble. I do wash my hands before I cook anything though.
 
akula
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: Yet another reason why the best breed of dog is shelter mutt.


Yup. Get your dog used. Less depreciation and they're usually already broken in.

/Our used dog is the best dog I've ever had
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Me I'm a nut about if you touch past your own body.......WASH YOUR HANDS!!!!!!

How hard is that??????

Or wear gloves when you clean up after the lil "Shat".......Allie had no problems not licking my face, sleeping in the same bed w/me and not taking 1/2 my hand in her mouth when I'd give her a treat.

Not sick either!!
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good. Maybe I'll stop having to tolerate people's noise making drool machines and the English language will be rid of the loathsome unwords "doggo" and "pupper". And maybe people will realize that forcing animals into a dependent, degrading role is as hateful as doing it to humans.
 
PunGent
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Wellon Dowd: The trots and cramping is a small price to pay for the love of a dog.

[Fark user image 800x827]


A puppy has cold eyes.  Dolls eyes.  It'll come for you, and roll on it's back, and show absolutely no remorse.  Herbie...nice boy, played baseball...one licked him until he giggled.  Nine hundred of us went into that puppy mill...
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

8tReAsUrEz: Good. Maybe I'll stop having to tolerate people's noise making drool machines and the English language will be rid of the loathsome unwords "doggo" and "pupper". And maybe people will realize that forcing animals into a dependent, degrading role is as hateful as doing it to humans.


When the #MeToo movement goes too far.
 
captjc
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Walker: Oh great, now we're gonna have to kill all our pets like the Brits did in WW2:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_​Pet_Massacre

Do you want "The Planet of the Apes", because this is how you get "The Planet of the Apes" (70's version)
[Fark user image 850x483]


Sean Connery was in Planet of The Apes?
 
nursetim
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So far so good with our Standard American Bully pup.  Got her from a breeder, so we should be good.
 
Mattix [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

natazha: bingethinker: Beware of:
Collie Cholera
Basset Fever
The Black Lab Death
Poodle Pox
Sheltie Scabies
Whippet Cough
Diabetes Maltese
Beagle Bunions
Alzhounder's
Toyberculosis
Cirrhosis of the Labrador
Terrier-cell lymphoma

... okay, I'll stop now.

You forgot Mutt Mumps


And Shih Tzu shiatz
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

captjc: Walker: Oh great, now we're gonna have to kill all our pets like the Brits did in WW2:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_​Pet_Massacre

Do you want "The Planet of the Apes", because this is how you get "The Planet of the Apes" (70's version)
[Fark user image 850x483]

Sean Connery was in Planet of The Apes?


That's KHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAN!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

8tReAsUrEz: Good. Maybe I'll stop having to tolerate people's noise making drool machines and the English language will be rid of the loathsome unwords "doggo" and "pupper". And maybe people will realize that forcing animals into a dependent, degrading role is as hateful as doing it to humans.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: 8tReAsUrEz: Good. Maybe I'll stop having to tolerate people's noise making drool machines and the English language will be rid of the loathsome unwords "doggo" and "pupper". And maybe people will realize that forcing animals into a dependent, degrading role is as hateful as doing it to humans.

[Fark user image image 250x250]


My attitude towards Mr. Pickles
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If this is the way im to die so be it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bingethinker: Beware of:
Collie Cholera
Basset Fever
The Black Lab Death
Poodle Pox
Sheltie Scabies
Whippet Cough
Diabetes Maltese
Beagle Bunions
Alzhounder's
Toyberculosis
Cirrhosis of the Labrador
Terrier-cell lymphoma

... okay, I'll stop now.


Did you write for the Garbage Pail Kids line in the 90s? That's inspired...
 
yahmule
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks for those handy tips, but I think I'll pass on treating my dogs like they're teeming with disease.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 3 hours ago  

PunGent: Wellon Dowd: The trots and cramping is a small price to pay for the love of a dog.

[Fark user image 800x827]

A puppy has cold eyes.  Dolls eyes.  It'll come for you, and roll on it's back, and show absolutely no remorse.  Herbie...nice boy, played baseball...one licked him until he giggled.  Nine hundred of us went into that puppy mill...


Anyway, we delivered the ball.
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 3 hours ago  

8tReAsUrEz: Good. Maybe I'll stop having to tolerate people's noise making drool machines and the English language will be rid of the loathsome unwords "doggo" and "pupper". And maybe people will realize that forcing animals into a dependent, degrading role is as hateful as doing it to humans.


I'll gladly use pupper and doggo in my daily lexicon just to piss off people who type(and especially have usernames) made with tH3h@kk3rzL33tsp33k.
You can kiss my doggos ass while my pupper pisses on your leg.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It doesn't seem to kill the puppies, so no, I'm not ready.
 
Cousin Dupree
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No one is prepared for the Puppy Plague!
 
Cold_Sassy
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcos P: Mill puppies..


Yes, in the days of stupid laws being created to cover laws already on the books that are not being enforced I think that puppy mills are definitely a worthy target. That is a sickening practice in which any brainless, neglectful moron can and do participate in.

Fark you Petland, in particular.
 
Cold_Sassy
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: Yet another reason why the best breed of dog is shelter mutt.


Yes indeed. Healthier, happier dogs than bred and inbred dogs that the brainless public generally desire.
 
Cold_Sassy
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Clean up any pee, poop, or vomit immediately, and disinfect the area according to store protocols.

Someone at the CDC wrote this?

/Why not keep with the theme and use "barf" or "puke"?


Why do people even have to be taught this? Duh.
 
Cold_Sassy
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: Oh great, now we're gonna have to kill all our pets like the Brits did in WW2:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_​Pet_Massacre

Do you want "The Planet of the Apes", because this is how you get "The Planet of the Apes" (70's version)
[Fark user image 850x483]


Nice work Brits. Why wouldn't you wait until imagined threats actually materialized before killing your dogs? Besides for that a couple of large dogs might save your arse in the meantime. If worst came to worst they could feed your family for a month or so... Not much forward thinking there.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Beware of:
Collie Cholera [...]


What about Corgi Catarrh?

Ivo Shandor: [The_Plague_Dogs.jpg]


The fox in that book needed subtitles, because Geordie is nigh-incomprehensible to us Americans.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead puppies aren't much fun. My puppy died late last fall. He's still rotting in the hall. Dead puppies aren't much fun, no no no

Dr. Demento is not forgotten
 
